Your Horoscope This Week: December 1 To 7

Happy new moon week, cosmic beings! The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 ushers in a six-month portal for envisioning our brightest dreams. With Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius during this new moon, many of the intentions we set this week will focus on tying up unfinished business and moving it toward completion by mid-2025.
On December 6, Mars, the planet of action, begins its retrograde in Leo, encouraging us to reflect on past chapters of our lives and what still holds significance for us. This transit invites us to prioritize our needs without letting ego or pride lead us to impulsively burn bridges.
Finally, on December 7, Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces, lifting some of the illusions or fog that have clouded our perceptions. Venus, the planet of love, enters Aquarius the same day, teaching us the art of healthy detachment. The cosmos encourages us to honor our own lanes while respecting the boundaries of those around us.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of expansion, education and publishing. It’s a cosmic green light to pursue passions that broaden your horizons. Reflect on past regrets or missed opportunities and use those lessons to set ambitious intentions for the next six months. Whether professionally, romantically or spiritually, this new moon can bring you closer to your dream life if you commit to learning from the past.
With your planetary ruler, Mars, beginning its retrograde in Leo starting December 6, you may feel less outwardly driven than usual, especially as Neptune shifts direct on December 7 in your sector of spirituality and closure. Take this as an invitation to integrate lessons about what success and prosperity truly mean to you. Solitude and introspection will serve you well this week — don’t rush the process.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 highlights your sector of intimacy, merging and resources. It’s the perfect time to set intentions for maximizing collaborations and revenue streams while trusting in the abundance that’s meant for you. Mercury retrograde in the same area may make you cautious about sharing your energy and resources but it’s an excellent moment to reconnect with past collaborators who align with your vision.
On December 7, Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces, bringing clarity to your social circle. If there’s been tension or misunderstandings with friends over the past five months, this transit offers an opportunity for amends or closure. With Venus entering Aquarius on the same day, don’t be alarmed if loved ones seek more personal space — use this time to pour energy into yourself and meet your own needs.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your partnership sector, helping you envision your ideal relationships. Focus on fostering freedom, humor and adventure in your connections while holding yourself accountable for being the energy you wish to receive. However, with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, past wounds may resurface, creating tension between focusing on the future and healing the past.
Mars retrograde in Leo, beginning December 6, impacts your communication sector through February 2025. Rather than airing out grievances externally, channel your energy into journaling, breathwork or therapy. This week is a powerful time for internal breakthroughs that pave the way for deeper, healthier connections.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 energizes your sector of health, service and routine, inspiring you to adopt practices that nourish both your body and mind. This is an ideal time to set intentions for physical and emotional wellbeing, especially as the next six months unfold. You may feel overstimulated by all the fire energy in the cosmos so stay hydrated and minimize the number of invitations you say yes to this week.
On December 6, Mars retrograde begins in Leo, activating your sector of money and security. This may stir restlessness or anxiety around financial matters, but shifting your mindset can help. View bills and responsibilities as blessings that provide stability, and use this retrograde to re-evaluate which financial commitments are no longer aligned with your values or long-term trajectory.
As Neptune retrograde ends on December 7, clarity around your aspirations and boundaries will emerge. You’ll feel more confident in creating sustainable systems to support your emotional and financial goals.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’ve been sensing a slowdown in your life and that’s because Mars retrograde begins in your sign on December 6. This is the universe’s way of reminding you that rest and recalibration are just as important as productivity. While adjusting to this slower pace may feel frustrating — especially with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius — it’s also an opportunity to cultivate patience and flexibility.
On December 7, Neptune retrograde ends in Pisces, bringing clarity to your sector of intimacy and resources. Over the next seven months, you’ll have opportunities to start fresh by trusting your intuition and learning from those who’ve built legacies you admire. It’s okay to not know your next move right now — allow yourself to simply be present with what is.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 illuminates your sector of home, roots and the past. You may feel tension between what your head says you should focus on and what your spirit longs for. This is a great week to embrace mind-body-soul activities like hiking, yoga or even camping. These adventures can help you open up to new possibilities while releasing old patterns.
Mars retrograde in Leo begins December 6, impacting your sector of spirituality, healing and closure. While you may not feel ready to dive into bold new beginnings, this retrograde encourages you to confront insecurities and limiting beliefs that have been holding you back. Therapy, journaling or group healing sessions can provide profound breakthroughs.
As Neptune retrograde ends on December 7, clarity emerges in your partnership sector. This is a powerful time to heal in community while prioritizing your spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, happy new moon week! The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of communication and creativity, encouraging you to shoot your shot — whether that’s applying for a dream job, pursuing higher education or launching a passion project. Even if fear creeps in, take small but intentional steps out of your comfort zone to create the life you’ve envisioned.
Mars retrograde in Leo, starting December 6, impacts your sector of friendships and social networks. You may find yourself reflecting on the type of friend you want to be and the qualities you desire in others. With Venus entering Aquarius on December 7, you’ll feel empowered to set boundaries and avoid overextending yourself in relationships. Let this week be about finding balance between giving and receiving, while nurturing your independent spirit.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
The week begins with the Sagittarius new moon activating your sector of money, self-esteem and security. Scorpio, ask yourself: If money were no object, how would you spend your days? This new moon invites you to step into an abundant mindset, where wealth is not just defined by your bank account but by the peace in your heart and the love you give to others. Use the next six months to shift away from a grind-and-hustle mentality and open yourself to the divine abundance you’re worthy of.
With Mars retrograde in Leo beginning on December 6, you may feel less pressure to achieve outward success and more of a desire to redefine your long-term goals. Perhaps the rat race you once were part of no longer aligns with your values. Mars retrograde encourages you to reimagine ambition in a way that prioritizes rest, sustainability and joy. It’s okay to choose a nap over chasing awards — trust your body as you rest and release.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Happy annual new moon, Sag! The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 brings the sun, moon and Mercury together in your sign, making you the cosmic favorite this week. While you’re soaking in the spotlight, Mercury retrograde in your sign may inspire you to withdraw and reflect. Communicate with yourself first — journal, meditate or spend time in introspection — to gain clarity before engaging in small talk or surface-level interactions.
With Mars retrograde in Leo starting December 6, your sector of expansion, travel and higher learning is activated. Nostalgia may arise for past adventures or aspirations you left behind. It’s not too late to revisit old dreams or rekindle connections to places or paths you once cherished. Venus entering Aquarius on December 7 helps you strike a balance between expressing romantic inclinations and allowing yourself — and your partner(s) — space to thrive independently.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 activates your sector of spirituality and healing, encouraging you to navigate past pain with humor and lightheartedness. Attending or participating in a comedy show — or simply laughing with loved ones — could feel especially therapeutic. With Pluto no longer in your sign, the universe is asking you to celebrate yourself rather than critique yourself. Lean into joy as a tool for transformation over the next six months.
Mars retrograde in Leo begins on December 6, impacting your sector of merging and outside resources. You might reassess financial investments or take a breather from collaborations that no longer align with your vision. Be patient with these shifts — this retrograde isn’t a time for impulsive decisions but for careful re-evaluation. Riding solo may feel more natural during this period, giving you space to recalibrate your priorities.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the Sagittarius new moon on December 1 energizes your sector of friendship, social networks and technology. This is the ideal time to set intentions for building more authentic, diverse connections. Think about the communities you want to align with over the next six months and plant seeds now to manifest them by the Sagittarius full moon in Gemini season 2025. With Mercury retrograde in the same sector, past friends or partners may resurface this week. Take your time navigating these encounters — clarity will come with patience.
Mars retrograde in Leo begins on December 6, influencing your partnership sector. Relationship dynamics may feel intense but this retrograde is an opportunity to address unresolved issues. Meanwhile, Neptune ending its retrograde in Pisces on December 7 brings clarity to your financial landscape. Over the next seven months, you’ll find opportunities to boost your income and make decisions from a more grounded, intuitive place.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’ve been undergoing significant internal transformation during Neptune’s five-month retrograde in your sign and Saturn’s ongoing transit through Pisces. On December 7, Neptune stations direct, lifting the fog that has shrouded your thoughts and allowing you to confront shadows you’ve avoided. At the same time, Mars retrograde begins in Leo on December 6, creating a push-pull dynamic between the part of you that wants to leap into a new chapter and the part that craves rest and reflection.
The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 highlights your career sector, making this an ideal time to set intentions for your professional growth. Saturn has likely encouraged you to play it safe this year but as we approach its shift into Aries in May 2025, now is the time to plant seeds for bold career moves. Take it step by step — radical change doesn’t have to happen overnight. By the Sagittarius full moon in June 2025, you’ll see how taking leaps of faith leads to unexpected blessings. Leap and the net will appear.
