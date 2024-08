Your Horoscope This Week: August 25 To 31

Scorpio, in the coming weeks and months you’re likely to fall more deeply in love with yourself, with life, with a lover, and with your creative path. This is because we’re approaching the Pisces lunar eclipse which will occur on September 17. Eclipses tend to illuminate what was once hidden, and if you were in denial of your feelings for someone or of your desires for a certain dream, as we approach this eclipse, you won’t be able to deny it any longer.This final week of August is encouraging you to create greater structure and order in your career, especially once Mercury, the planet of communication, ends its retrograde in the sign of Leo on August 28. But also keep in mind that because there is a two-week post shadow period you may not feel confident about your career until mid September. Nevertheless, keep pushing toward your goals, but give yourself plenty of time to rest and celebrate how far you’ve come.This weekend, the dark of the moon in Leo has you dreaming of growth and expansion. This could take place through wanderlust that you suddenly feel, however you should avoid impulsively booking flights just because you’re feeling restless. Instead, you can escape to new worlds through the books you read, the movies you watch, the music you listen to, the food that you cook… Be creative when it comes to expanding your comfort zone, and make sure it doesn’t break the bank, as this is a period where being more frugal will pay off.