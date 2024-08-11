Your Horoscope This Week: August 11 To 17

We made it through the first week of Mercury retrograde, and the energy of last week’s 888 ascension portal is coursing through us and will continue to be felt for the rest of August. This week is best for integrating the downloads you received during last week’s new moon in Leo and the 8/8 portal. If you haven’t yet set your new moon intentions, you have until August 14 to take advantage of the new moon window and let the universe know what you’re seeking to manifest in your life these next six months.
Now that Venus, the planet of love, is in Virgo, we’ll collectively be taking life and our relationships more seriously. We’re cautioned not to become overly critical of ourselves and others during this transit, particularly since Mercury’s retrograding back into Leo on the 14th, which could lead to ego conflicts between us and people in our orbit. People will be taking things more personally and will have less patience for discussion so it’s best not to get others (including ourselves) riled up but rather stay focused in our own lane.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Mercury’s retrograde back into Leo on the 14th could spice up your love life considerably, and it may also lead to you reconnecting with a past lover (or several, since your ruler Mars is currently in Gemini, the sign of the twins). Rather than getting caught up in all the attention, make sure you’re being discerning and selective about who gets to be in your orbit and why. Don’t let anyone waste your time.
Chiron’s continued retrograde in your sign is amping up your sensitivity to life so if you can, allow yourself to cry, especially this weekend as we approach the Aquarius full moon. Too often you feel like you have to be the strong one. But it’s okay to be tender. It’s okay to be soft. It’s okay to admit that you need more support and that you don’t want to carry life’s burdens alone. Find your people, even if it’s just one person you open up to, and allow their presence and compassion to heal you.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
With your ruler Venus chilling in Virgo, you may want to mellow out but you may find it hard, especially since Mars, the planet of action, is in Gemini, encouraging you to do several things at once. Try to incorporate moments of meditation and restfulness into your week despite all the mental chatter going on in your mind. With Mercury retrograding its way back into Leo on the 14th, you may feel more stubborn and temperamental at home, so avoid getting caught up in drama or saying things you’ll later regret.
As we approach next week’s Aquarius full moon, a part of you may want to practice the art of emotional detachment, but the more you try to act like something or someone doesn’t bother you, the more you won’t be able to hide your irritation or annoyance. So rather than pretending to be indifferent, use this upcoming lunation as an invitation to ask yourself if you need more attention from someone close to you, or if you perhaps need to give yourself more attention, love and compassion.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Mercury’s shift out of Virgo and into Leo on the 14th activates your sector of communication, making the next two weeks ideal for completing a passion project from previous weeks, months or years that you’ve been meaning to fulfill. It’s best to focus on projects that were already underway rather than attempt to start something brand-new during Mercury retrograde. But at the same time, exciting opportunities to change course may appear due to the energy of last week’s Leo new moon, so if it feels right, go for it. Don’t let the retrograde stop you from accepting blessings that are calling your name.
This weekend, you’ll be in a chill yet somewhat distracted mood as we approach next week’s Aquarius full moon. People may be wanting you to come out and party but you’ll be struck by wanderlust and may be envisioning what your future would look like in a different town, or even a new continent. This isn’t the time to make impulsive decisions but it is the time to allow yourself to dream of infinite possibilities without limiting your imagination. Exciting opportunities for an enhanced life may be just a daydream or two away.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
How are you feeling after last week’s epic Leo new moon and 8/8 Lion’s Gate Portal? Having the sun and the moon united in your sector of security, money and self-esteem most likely gave you a boost of confidence that is still going to be felt this week. This is shoot-your-shot season, my love. Go after what your heart’s been tugging you toward, and have fun in the process.
With Mercury, the planet of communication, retrograding its way back into Leo on the 14th, you may have to face previous limiting beliefs about money that are suddenly creeping back up into your consciousness. Get curious about where these money blocks are coming from and choose to face them fully rather than running away from them. They won’t have as much power over you if you take off the rose-colored glasses and assess what lessons are to be learned from your previous challenges. You got this.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, new week, new you! Last week’s Leo new moon truly took you to new heights and it’s just the beginning. The rest of Leo season will feel profoundly stimulating for you, and the key is to view life as your playground, especially once Mercury retrogrades its way back into your sign on the 14th, making people from your past pop out of the woodwork and shake up your life.
Mars’ presence in Gemini harmonizes well with Mercury in Leo so it’s best to remain open-minded if people return, especially if they haven’t hurt or traumatized you but rather you had a gradual falling out. Mercury retrograde can help you make amends if you’re both willing to hear each other out and not let your pride or ego stop you from apologizing or receiving apologies.
As we approach next week’s full moon in Aquarius, you may be in the mood to retreat from your social circle and hibernate for a bit, especially as you continue to integrate the 8/8 Lion’s Gate portal downloads. Rest, hydrate, meditate and enjoy these pre-full moon vibes without pressuring yourself to be productive.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your ruler Mercury spends the first few days of the week rounding out its stay in your sign, so you may be quite self-focused as the week begins and you won’t want to socialize that much, other than with people who let you be you without expecting more of you. Last week’s Leo new moon and 8/8 ascension portal activated your spirituality sector and helped you learn how to set boundaries and protect your peace, so you’ll be walking the walk this week — and everyone will notice.
Venus is now in your sign too, so if you feel the desire to switch up your look, do so in a more minimal way but avoid huge hairstyle changes or drastic style transformations, especially once Mercury retrogrades its way back into Leo on the 14th. It’s best to wait until early to mid-September to do extreme makeovers. Venus in Virgo combined with Mercury retrograde in Leo will have you more focused on your inner beauty.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, pay attention to the people who enter your life this week, or perhaps re-enter it, since Mercury will be re-entering Leo on the 14th, and Leo energy activates your sector of friendship and social networks. Ever since last week’s Leo new moon struck and the 8/8 Lion’s Gate portal took place, you’ve been more trusting and open to the novelty entering your life, but also much more selective and exclusive with your energy in order to ensure your generosity, love and kindness isn’t taken advantage of.
Your desire for greater discernment in your closest unions will only get stronger now that Venus, your planetary ruler, is in Virgo for the next three weeks, highlighting your sector of solitude and encouraging you to look within for love first and foremost, and then share it with intention with those who are a vibrational match. The only caveat is that Mercury’s retrograde in Leo could lead to you second-guessing connections that feel like kismet. Regular meditation will help clear any anxiety in your mind.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Take a deep breath, Scorpio. This week should be about sustainability and celebration for you. You’ve recently achieved a goal that you’ve dreamt about for years, and rather than immediately moving on to the next big thing, it’s best to be here now, practice gratitude and truly reflect on how far you’ve come since the start of the year.
As the eighth sign of the zodiac, last week’s 8/8 ascension portal hit you more intensely than most and you may feel like a snake that’s shed its skin, or a phoenix that’s just risen from its ashes. Celebrate the miracles that have either already occurred in your life or that will suddenly occur in the days and weeks to come. You deserve this auspicious fresh start.
Your mission now, should you choose to accept it, is to not sabotage all of the wealth, support and joy entering your life by being too stingy with your resources. Jupiter’s presence in Gemini, as well as your ruler Mars’ presence in Gemini, is doubly activating your sector of abundance and outside resources, which means that the more intentionally you share, the more you receive. So continue to cultivate an abundance mentally, particularly once Mercury retrogrades into Leo on the 14th and makes you more egocentric when it comes to career objectives. Challenge yourself to not get so stuck in your own bubble that you forget to empathize with the practical and emotional needs of those around you.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re all fired up this week thanks to last week’s Leo new moon, which highlighted your sector of expansion, adventure, media, publishing and growth. You’re evolving so beautifully, and this week you’ll feel the urge to spend time outdoors, soaking up the sun, and continuing to integrate the magic of last week’s Lion’s Gate portal. Just make sure you’re not exhausting yourself energetically in the process, because this is still quite the sensitive time, and with Mars and Jupiter both in Gemini in your sector of relationships, you may find yourself sharing your energy and resources with several people at once, which could feel draining.
As a contrast to all this stimulating and social energy, Venus’ presence in Virgo serves as a reminder to slow your roll and focus on life’s simple pleasures, although it may feel a bit boring at first. While Leo season may have you in a more extravagant mood, Venus in Virgo is likely to have a more humbling effect on you, which could feel like an internal tension that you’re meant to get curious about. Allow yourself to sit with the sensation of discomfort that may emerge this week, as it’s here to teach you pertinent lessons.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Leo season has been one for the books for you, Capricorn, because it’s caused you to reconsider the typical routine you set for yourself and be open to experiencing something more intense, more passionate, more dramatic than usual. You may have felt the need to live on the wild side now that the Leo new moon has struck and the Lion’s Gate portal also catapulted you into a new consciousness. You may not want to experience the wild side alone but rather with someone who isn’t afraid of that side of you and makes you feel safe revealing it. This week, don’t be afraid to explore or reveal your own shadows as well as those of others — they humanize you.
Now that Venus is in Virgo for the next three weeks, you may initially find it hard to be vulnerable and transparent, even if there’s an inner fire rumbling within you. You may attempt to play it cool rather than letting them know that you’re actually craving kisses and cuddles. But if you’re drawn to people who can see past your tough exterior, then you’ll notice your self-protective walls start to fall down, and you’ll be more willing to trust and open up.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with Pluto only spending three more weeks in your sign before re-entering Capricorn on September 1, you’ll feel like you’re on a galactic mission this week. Part of you will feel like finding closure with people with whom you previously had a falling out, particularly once Mercury retrogrades its way back into Leo on the 14th and activates your sector of relationships. But since Leo energy opposes your Aquarius nature, power conflicts and ego struggles are likely under the retrograde’s influence, so tread carefully.
Meanwhile, Venus’ current transit in Virgo is forcing you to acknowledge your own insecurities and blind spots, particularly if you’ve been internally judging others for theirs. Take a look in the mirror and become aware of potential projections you may have unconsciously placed on people in your environment. It’s never too late to stop the cycle, acknowledge your blind spots and move differently.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, last week’s Leo new moon helped you get your life together in so many ways. The Lion’s Gate portal on 8/8 had a healing influence on your psyche, which you’ll continue to feel this week. Your partnerships are on your mind due to Mercury being in your opposite sign of Virgo until the 14th, and Venus, the planet of love, being in Virgo for the next three weeks. This is a week to reflect on previous relationship problems from a refreshed perspective. Instead of trying to prove your point, both you and the person you’re talking to would benefit from practicing active listening, as it’ll prevent unnecessary arguments.
By now it shouldn’t be surprising that people from your past are re-emerging in your life, particularly due to Saturn and Neptune being retrograde in your sign and leading to people either seeking a sense of closure with you or wanting to get closer to you, almost in an obsessive way. It’s up to you to check in with yourself when it comes to who you allow back in your life, but you may be second-guessing yourself, particularly due to Chiron’s current retrograde in your sector of security and self-esteem. The key is to pace yourself in your decision-making process and let people’s intentions be revealed naturally. There’s no rush.