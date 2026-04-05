Your Horoscope This Week: April 5 To April 11

Pisces, you’re stepping out of the dream-space and into something a lot more real. Over the past six weeks, with Mars in your sign, you may have felt everything more intensely… your emotions, your desires, your memories, even your energy levels fluctuating in ways that didn’t always make sense. It’s been a deeply personal transit, one that asked you to slow down, to listen, to feel your way forward instead of forcing clarity. You may have softened in ways you didn’t expect, let go of certain defenses, or simply realized that you can’t rush what needs to be processed. But now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, that internal work begins to translate into action. Your money and self-worth sector becomes activated, and suddenly, there’s a desire to do something with everything you’ve learned. To advocate for yourself more, to take your needs seriously, to move with more confidence when it comes to your stability. You’re not just feeling your worth… you’re starting to act on it.