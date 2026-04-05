Your Horoscope This Week: April 5 To April 11
Cosmic beings, we’re in the final stretch of Mars’s six-week journey through Pisces, which had us feeling more emotional, nostalgic, or even a little delulu at times. Mars in Pisces doesn’t move in straight lines. It drifts, it dreams, it revisits old feelings and unfinished stories, and it reminds us that not all progress is visible or immediate. So as we close out this transit, the invitation is to actually honor what it taught you instead of rushing past it. Honor the power of visualization, the importance of rest without guilt, and the understanding that growth can be nonlinear and still very real. You may not have moved as quickly as you wanted to over the past few weeks, but you did shift internally, and that’s going to matter more than you realize.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then on April 9th, everything changes tone almost instantly. Mars enters Aries, the sign it rules, and it’s like the volume gets turned all the way up. Suddenly, the energy’s sharper, faster, more decisive. And it’s not just Mars… we also have the sun, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in Aries. It’s giving “wake up and go.” It can feel like a surge of motivation, courage, even impatience, like you’ve been stretching before a race and now the starting gun has finally gone off. But with this much fire, it’s important to be intentional about where you direct it. This energy can build, create, initiate… but it can also burn out or escalate if it’s not grounded. So think of it less as needing to do everything at once, and more as choosing what’s worth your energy and going all in there.
By the time we reach April 10th, the last quarter moon in Capricorn arrives like a reality check in the best way. Last quarter moons are about reflection and adjustment, taking what began at the new moon and asking: what’s working, what’s not, and what needs to be released so we can move forward with more clarity? In Capricorn, this becomes very practical. You’re looking at your responsibilities, your commitments, your long-term goals, and noticing where your energy is actually being well spent versus where it’s being scattered. After all the fire of the Aries stellium, this is the moment that helps you get organized, get focused, and make sure your actions are sustainable. Not everything needs to be pursued at once. What matters is choosing what truly aligns and building it step by step.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you can feel it… that shift from floating to moving, from imagining to actually doing. Mars, your ruling planet, enters your sign on April 9th after spending six weeks in Pisces, where things may have felt slower, more internal, or harder to define. You were processing more than pushing, feeling more than acting, even if that wasn’t always obvious on the surface. Now, as Mars comes home to Aries, there’s a surge of clarity and momentum that’s hard to ignore. Your energy returns, your instincts sharpen, and you may feel more ready to take action on things you’ve been sitting on. But this isn’t just about speed… it’s about direction. With so much Aries energy in the sky right now, you’re being asked to move with intention, not impulse. What are you actually ready to commit to? What deserves your energy long-term, not just in the heat of the moment? This is your chance to act on what you know is right, not just what feels urgent.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th brings things into sharper focus, especially around your career and public life. This can feel like a moment where you’re asked to get real about your goals: what’s working, what’s not, and where you need to adjust your approach. You might notice pressure around responsibilities, expectations, or the path you’re on, but this isn’t here to slow you down, it’s here to help you refine. Capricorn energy wants structure, discipline, and sustainability, so this is a powerful time to organize your next steps, set clearer priorities, and let go of distractions that don’t actually move you forward. The fire is there, the motivation is there… now it’s about building something that can last.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week feels like a shift you can’t quite explain at first, but you feel it in your body. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, it moves into your spirituality and subconscious sector, and after six weeks of it being in Pisces, a fellow Water sign, you may notice the difference in a subtle but real way. Where things may have felt dreamy, emotional, or even a little scattered, now there’s a sharper edge to your inner world.
You’re becoming more aware of what’s been draining you, what’s been lingering beneath the surface, and what you’re actually ready to release. This isn’t the kind of transit that asks you to rush forward… it’s more like preparing behind the scenes, cutting cords, clearing space, and getting honest about your energy before your own season begins. The lesson here is learning that rest and action can coexist… you don’t have to burn yourself out to make progress, but you do have to be intentional about where your energy goes.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th activates your expansion and long-term vision sector, and this is where things begin to click into place mentally. You might find yourself reflecting on your bigger goals: travel plans, career direction, or something you’ve been wanting to grow into but haven’t fully committed to yet. There can be a moment of doubt or hesitation here, like questioning whether you’re ready to take the next step, but this moon is less about stopping and more about refining your approach. Capricorn brings structure to your vision, helping you break things down into practical steps so it doesn’t feel overwhelming. If something isn’t working, adjust it. If something feels aligned, lean into it. You don’t have to have the entire path figured out… just the next move that makes sense.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week you’re back outside, but this time with purpose. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your social and community sector lights up in a way that feels energizing after the more emotional, reflective vibe of the past few weeks. Mars in Pisces may have had you questioning your direction, your career, or where you actually belong, but now there’s less overthinking and more movement. You’re ready to reconnect, collaborate, share your ideas, and be seen in spaces that actually feel aligned.
Invitations, conversations, and opportunities may start picking up, especially in group settings or online, and the key here is discernment. Not every room deserves your energy, but the right ones will remind you exactly who you are when you’re in flow. This is a powerful time to take initiative within your network: reach out, follow up, say yes to what excites you, and don’t wait to be chosen.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th brings things into a more introspective space, activating your depth and shared resources sector. You might find yourself reflecting on what you’re investing in emotionally, financially, energetically, and whether it actually feels reciprocal. This could show up as a conversation about money, a realization about trust in a connection, or simply noticing where you’re giving more than you’re receiving. Capricorn energy helps you get practical about it. Instead of overanalyzing or spiraling, you’re being asked to set clearer boundaries, make smarter decisions, and adjust where needed. Not everything needs to be dramatic to be meaningful… sometimes it’s just about tightening things up so your energy is being respected.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week you might feel the shift before you can even explain it, like something in you is ready to step up, even if part of you still wants to stay comfortable. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your career and public image sector becomes activated, and after six weeks of Mars moving through Pisces in your expansion sector, you may feel the difference immediately. Where you were dreaming, reflecting, or trying to figure out your next move, now there’s a push to actually make that move. You may feel more motivated to go after your goals, speak up for yourself professionally, or take yourself more seriously in spaces where you once hesitated. With so much Aries energy building, you’re being asked to lead with courage, not just emotion, and to trust that you’re ready, even if you’re still figuring things out as you go.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th activates your relationship sector, and this is where things can feel a bit more personal. You might notice tension or clarity within a partnership, whether that’s romantic, professional, or even a close friendship. This could look like realizing where expectations aren’t being met, where boundaries need to be clearer, or where a conversation can’t be avoided anymore. Capricorn energy asks for maturity and honesty, even when it’s uncomfortable. Instead of reacting emotionally or withdrawing, this is your chance to respond with intention, to say what needs to be said, listen just as much as you speak, and to choose connection that feels grounded, not just familiar.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week feels like your spark is coming back, but with a little more direction behind it. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your expansion and adventure sector lights up, and after several weeks of Mars moving through Pisces, your depth and emotional processing zone, you may feel the shift almost immediately. You’ve been doing internal work, reflecting, releasing, maybe even confronting things you didn’t fully want to look at. And now there’s a sense that you’re ready to move forward again. You might feel pulled toward travel, learning something new, saying yes to opportunities that stretch you, or simply thinking bigger about what your life could look like. This energy wants you out of your comfort zone, but not recklessly. It’s about trusting your instincts enough to take the next step, even if you don’t have the whole map yet.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th brings things back into your daily life, activating your work, routine, and wellness sector. This is where reality checks in, not to slow you down, but to make sure what you’re building is actually sustainable. You might notice where your schedule feels overwhelming, where your habits need adjusting, or where you’ve been procrastinating something that would actually make your life easier in the long run. Capricorn energy is practical, so this is a great time to get organized, set priorities, and follow through on what you said you were going to do. The vision is there… now it’s about the structure that supports it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week brings you into deeper waters, but with a clarity you didn’t quite have before. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your depth, intimacy, and shared resources sector becomes activated, and after six weeks of Mars moving through Pisces in your relationship sector, you may notice a shift in how you engage with others. You’ve been reflecting on your connections, your boundaries, and what partnership really means to you, and now you’re being asked to take that awareness deeper. This can show up as a desire for more honesty, more vulnerability, or a clearer understanding of what you’re willing to share emotionally, energetically, even financially. Mars in Aries doesn’t do surface-level. It wants truth, even if it’s uncomfortable. The key is to lean into that without overanalyzing every detail. You don’t need to have perfect control to be secure… you just need to trust your ability to navigate what comes up.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th activates your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector, bringing a grounded perspective to what brings you joy. You might notice where you’ve been holding back, overthinking, or waiting for the “right” moment to express yourself, whether that’s in your creative work or your love life. This moon encourages you to take your joy seriously. Not in a heavy way, but in a committed way. If something makes you feel alive, it deserves your attention. Capricorn energy helps you turn inspiration into something tangible, such as setting time aside to create, showing up consistently in a connection, or simply allowing yourself to enjoy something without questioning it. Sometimes growth looks like structure, even in the things that feel light.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week brings your relationships into sharper focus, but in a way that actually helps you move forward instead of just overthinking it. As Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your partnership sector becomes activated, and after several weeks of Mars moving through Pisces in your work and routine zone, you may notice a shift in how you engage with others. You’ve been adjusting your habits, your boundaries, and how you show up day to day, and now that work starts reflecting in your connections. There’s more directness here. More honesty. You may feel less inclined to avoid difficult conversations and more ready to say what you mean, even if it disrupts the peace a little. And that’s the point. Healthy relationships can handle truth. Mars in Aries is teaching you that asserting your needs doesn’t make you difficult… it makes the connection real.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th brings your attention inward, activating your home and emotional foundation sector. This is where you might feel the need to slow down, reflect, and check in with yourself away from everyone else’s energy. You may notice where your environment feels supportive, or where it doesn’t, and that awareness can guide small but meaningful changes. This could be as simple as creating more structure in your personal space, setting boundaries with family, or giving yourself permission to rest without guilt. Capricorn energy is about building a foundation that actually holds you. The stronger your inner world feels, the easier it becomes to show up authentically in your outer relationships.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re coming out of a softer, dreamier chapter and stepping back into your power in a way that feels a lot more tangible. Over the past six weeks, with your ruling planet Mars moving through Pisces, you may have noticed a different relationship to love, creativity, and even yourself. Things may have felt slower, more emotional, more reflective… but also more open. You may have softened your edges, let your guard down a bit, allowed yourself to feel instead of control, and remembered that love doesn’t always have to be intense to be real. There was a kind of peace available there, even if it didn’t always come with clarity or momentum. Now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, everything sharpens. You’re no longer floating… you’re moving. Energy returns to your body, your motivation picks up, and anything that felt stalled or hard to act on suddenly feels doable. This isn’t about abandoning the softness you cultivated, but rather about embodying it through action.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th helps you organize that surge of energy in a way that actually sticks. This activates your communication and mindset sector, so you may notice where your thoughts need to be more structured, your plans more realistic, or your words more intentional. If you’ve been all over the place mentally or sitting on ideas without following through, this is your moment to tighten things up. Capricorn energy isn’t flashy… it’s effective. Write things down. Make a plan. Follow through on one or two things instead of ten. The shift you’re feeling right now is real, and the more you ground it in consistent action, the more momentum you’ll actually build.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’re coming back to your spark, but this time, it actually has direction. Over the past six weeks, with Mars moving through Pisces in your home and emotional foundation sector, you may have felt more inward than usual. Processing family dynamics, your living situation, or even just your own emotional needs took priority, and at times, it may have felt hard to find momentum or clarity around what to do next. But that wasn’t wasted time… it was necessary grounding. Now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, everything begins to shift outward. Your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector lights up, and suddenly, you feel more alive, more playful, more ready to engage with life again. This is the kind of energy that wants you to take risks, flirt with possibilities, create something just because it excites you, and stop waiting for the “perfect” moment. The lesson here is simple: joy is not a distraction, it’s a direction.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th brings your focus to your money and self-worth sector, grounding all that fire in something more practical. You might notice where your energy is being spent versus where it’s actually paying off, financially or emotionally. This could be a moment of recalibration around your budget, your priorities, or even how you value your own time and effort. Capricorn energy asks you to get real without getting discouraged. If something isn’t working, adjust it. If something feels aligned, commit to it more seriously. You don’t have to dim your fire to be responsible… you just have to direct it where it counts.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, something is shifting beneath the surface, and it’s asking you to move differently, not just work harder. Over the past six weeks, with Mars in Pisces activating your communication and mindset sector, you may have felt like your thoughts were everywhere: reflective, emotional, sometimes inspired, sometimes unclear. Conversations may have circled back, plans may have changed, and it might have been harder to land on a single direction. But that space wasn’t wasted… it helped you feel into what actually matters. Now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, your home and emotional foundation sector becomes activated, and the shift is immediate. You’re no longer just thinking about what needs to change… you’re ready to do something about it. This can show up as making moves in your living situation, setting firmer boundaries with family, or simply reclaiming your space and your energy in a more direct way. You’re learning that your foundation matters just as much as your ambition, and now you’re ready to build it with intention.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in your sign on April 10th brings everything into sharper focus. This is a personal checkpoint… a moment where you’re asked to reflect on what’s working, what’s not, and what needs to be adjusted so you can move forward with more clarity. You might feel a bit more pressure or awareness around your responsibilities, your goals, or how you’re showing up, but this isn’t here to overwhelm you. It’s here to help you refine. Capricorn energy thrives when it has a plan, so this is a powerful time to simplify, prioritize, and let go of anything that’s not aligned with where you’re going. You don’t need to do everything at once… you just need to commit to what actually matters.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your mind is waking up again, but this time, it’s not just ideas, it’s action. Over the past six weeks, with Mars moving through Pisces in your money and self-worth sector, you may have been reflecting on what you truly value, not just financially, but energetically. There may have been moments of confusion around direction, income, or even confidence, like you were feeling things out more than making clear moves. But now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, everything speeds up. Your communication and mindset sector comes alive, and suddenly, your thoughts are sharper, your instincts quicker, and your desire to speak, share, and do something with your ideas becomes undeniable. This is the kind of energy that wants you to send the message, pitch the idea, have the conversation, start the thing… not later, now. The key is to trust your voice without over-editing it.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th pulls you inward, activating your subconscious and healing sector. This can feel like a moment where you need to pause, even if everything is picking up externally. You might notice where your energy is leaking, where you’re mentally overextending, or where you need more rest than you’ve been giving yourself. Capricorn energy is about quiet discipline: choosing to step back, reset, and clear your mind so you don’t burn out. You don’t have to act on every idea immediately. Let some of them breathe. The more you honor your need for rest and reflection, the more powerful your next moves will be.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’re stepping out of the dream-space and into something a lot more real. Over the past six weeks, with Mars in your sign, you may have felt everything more intensely… your emotions, your desires, your memories, even your energy levels fluctuating in ways that didn’t always make sense. It’s been a deeply personal transit, one that asked you to slow down, to listen, to feel your way forward instead of forcing clarity. You may have softened in ways you didn’t expect, let go of certain defenses, or simply realized that you can’t rush what needs to be processed. But now, as Mars enters Aries on April 9th, that internal work begins to translate into action. Your money and self-worth sector becomes activated, and suddenly, there’s a desire to do something with everything you’ve learned. To advocate for yourself more, to take your needs seriously, to move with more confidence when it comes to your stability. You’re not just feeling your worth… you’re starting to act on it.
By the second half of the week, the last quarter moon in Capricorn on April 10th helps you ground those shifts within your social world and long-term goals. This activates your friendship and community sector, so you may notice where your connections feel aligned with the version of you that’s emerging… and where they don’t. There could be a moment of clarity around who you want to invest your energy into moving forward, or how you want to show up within your network. Capricorn energy encourages you to be intentional here. Not every connection needs to be maintained out of habit. Choose the spaces that support your growth, your goals, and your peace. The more aligned your environment is, the easier it becomes to sustain the changes you’re making.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT