Your Horoscope This Week: April 27 To May 3

Welcome to your annual Taurus new moon week ! Your new moon strikes on the 27th, and it’s like a soft yet stunning mirror is being held up to your spirit. Suddenly, you’re hyper-aware of your patterns — especially the ones you’ve been pretending are fine. But there’s no harsh judgment here. In fact, you’re meeting yourself with so much compassion it might surprise you. You’re starting to own your complexity. You’re less interested in being perfect and more focused on being real. This is the energy that births transformation. You might feel drawn to journaling about your past, sharing your truth more openly, or taking small, steady actions toward becoming the version of you that feels most free. Your life will transform for the better over the course of the next six months, so spend time this week visualizing and writing down your most potent intentions.