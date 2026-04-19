Your Horoscope This Week: April 19 To 25
Cosmic beings, welcome to the first full week of Taurus Season. After last week’s Aries takeover, where everything felt urgent, fiery, and a little “act now, think later,” the energy now invites you to slow down and actually feel your life again. With both the sun and Venus in Taurus, there’s a rare sweetness in the air… a reminder that pleasure is not a distraction, but rather a birthright. This is your cue to get back into your body, eat something that tastes good, go outside, rest without guilt and let yourself be loved without questioning it. Taurus doesn’t rush, but it also doesn’t settle. It moves in alignment. And that’s the lesson this week… you don’t have to force what’s meant for you, but you do have to be intentional about choosing it.
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That said, we’re not fully in soft life mode just yet. Mars is still in Aries, so there’s still a fire under everything you’re doing. You may feel this interesting tension between wanting to slow down and also feeling like you should be doing something, moving something forward, making something happen. The key is not to swing too far in either direction. Rest, but don’t avoid. Move, but don’t rush. Let your actions be meticulous instead of reactive. This is how you build something that actually lasts… not by burning out, but by pacing yourself in a way that honors both your ambition and your humanity.
Midweek, the first quarter moon in Leo on April 23th brings your first real checkpoint since the Aries New Moon. This is where things can get a little… ego-y. You might feel the urge to seek validation, to prove something, to post for the reaction instead of the intention. And listen, we’ve all been there. But this moon is asking you to check in: are you doing this for you, or for applause? Are you aligned with your values, or just chasing a moment? Leo energy isn’t the problem — it’s actually beautiful when it’s rooted in authenticity. So instead of dimming your light, just make sure it’s coming from a real place. That’s what keeps it sustainable.
And then by the end of the week, get ready for a major plot twist. On April 24th, Venus leaves Taurus and enters Gemini, and on the 25th, Uranus follows, officially closing out its long chapter in Taurus for the next 80-plus years. The vibe shifts from “let me get comfortable” to “wait… what if I try something completely diﬀerent?” When Uranus and Venus meet in Gemini, it’s giving spontaneous trips, unexpected connections, sudden shifts in desire, and a collective urge to break out of routines that feel too rigid. Thinking back to last summer, around July to November, when we got a preview of this energy. That same frequency is back, but stronger.
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On a global level, Uranus in Gemini these next eight years can bring innovation, disruption, and yes, unpredictability… especially in how people communicate, organize, and push for liberation. But on a personal level, it’s simpler: things will change, and you might change your mind about things, and that’s okay. This transit isn’t about having a fixed plan or “going with the flow”. It’s about “flowing with the go”. Let yourself evolve, and ask yourself honestly… what in your life is ready for a refresh?
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, as the sun moves out of your sign and into Taurus, your focus shifts from “who am I becoming?” to “what actually sustains me?” After weeks of being lit up, seen, activated, and maybe even a little overstimulated, Taurus Season asks you to slow down just enough to hear yourself clearly. Not the impulsive voice, not the pressure to do the most, but the grounded truth underneath it all. What do you actually value?What kind of life feels good in your body, not just impressive on paper?
And then, just as you start finding your rhythm… everything shifts in a way that feels liberating. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, marking the end of an eight-year chapter of Uranus in Taurus moving through your money and self-worth sector. And if you think back to the past several years, you can probably feel it in your body: the financial ups and downs, the moments of instability, the sudden changes in income, the questioning of your value, the feeling that things could change overnight. That kind of energy can be exciting, but also deeply unsettling for your nervous system over time.
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Now, as Uranus moves into Gemini, the focus shifts from survival to expression. This activates your communication and creativity sector, and suddenly, your voice becomes the catalyst. Your ideas, your words, your perspective — that’s where the opportunity is. Yes, there will still be unpredictability, but it feels different now… lighter, more stimulating, less destabilizing. You’re being asked to experiment, to speak freely, to create without overthinking, and to trust that being fully yourself is what opens doors. This is a long-term shift, and it’s one that sets you free in ways you didn’t even realize you needed.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, we’ve made it to your birthday season… and it hits differently this year. The sun’s now in your sign, and for the next four weeks, you’re being asked to come home to yourself — but not the version of you from before. The version you’ve become. With Venus, your ruling planet, still in Taurus for a few final days, there’s something extra sweet, magnetic, and affirming about this moment. You’re more aware of your beauty, your value, your presence, and the way you take up space without forcing it. This is the time to lean all the way in. Dress how you want, eat what you love, move at your own pace, and let yourself be adored without overthinking it. You don’t have to chase anything right now… you are the attraction. And after everything you’ve been through these past several years, that’s not something to take lightly.
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Because Uranus has been in your sign since May 2018, and it has not been subtle. Your identity, your sense of self, your direction in life… all of it has been shaken, stretched, and rewritten in ways you probably didn’t expect. You’ve had moments where you didn’t even recognize yourself anymore, where people around you were like “you’ve changed,” and you were like… yeah, I had to.
Now, as Uranus leaves your sign on the 25th and enters Gemini, that pressure begins to lift, but the energy doesn’t disappear — it shifts into your money and self-worth sector. Income may fluctuate, opportunities may come from unexpected places, and you may find yourself exploring ways of making money that you never would have considered before. Multiple streams of income? Likely. Random ideas that somehow work? Also likely. It might feel a little wild at first, like things are moving faster than you’re used to, but the key is to stay grounded in your values while staying open to new possibilities. You don’t have to control everything… you just have to stay rooted in yourself as your life evolves.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week feels like you’re standing at the edge of something new… even if you can’t fully see it yet. Taurus Season begins in your subconscious and healing sector, which means while everyone else is outside, you’re doing some quiet recalibration behind the scenes. This isn’t about isolation in a heavy way, but more about clearing mental clutter, releasing old narratives, and giving yourself space to process everything that’s been building.
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And then… everything shifts. Venus enters your sign on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, and this is the beginning of a major new era for you. Its arrival marks the start of an eight-year cycle of reinvention. You’re not going to be the same person by the end of this, and that’s the point. This is the kind of energy that brings sudden insights, unexpected changes in identity, new ways of expressing yourself, and a strong urge to break out of anything that feels limiting or outdated. It can feel exciting, liberating, and yes, at times a little chaotic… like your mind is moving faster than your ability to keep up with it.
This transit is your invitation to explore, travel, change your mind, and follow what feels interesting. You don’t need a fixed identity right now… you need freedom to evolve into who you’re becoming.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week feels like being gently pulled back into the world… but on your own terms. Taurus Season activates your friendship and community sector, reminding you that not everything has to be so personal or heavy all the time. After the intensity of the past few weeks, there’s something refreshing about reconnecting with people who feel easy, supportive, and aligned with where you’re headed. This is a beautiful time to lean into community, not from a place of obligation, but from a place of mutual care and shared vision.
And then, toward the end of the week, the energy shifts in a way that’s more subtle but deeply impactful. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, beginning a long-term transit through your subconscious and healing sector. This is where things get interesting, because the change isn’t always visible right away, but you feel it. Your inner world becomes more active, your dreams more vivid, your intuition sharper but also a little unpredictable.
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During this transit you may find yourself releasing old patterns suddenly, outgrowing fears you didn’t even realize you were holding onto, or needing more alone time than usual to process everything. It can feel like your inner landscape is shifting quickly, so grounding practices will be key: journaling, rest, time offline. You don’t have to understand every change as it’s happening. Just trust that something is reorganizing within you, and it’s ultimately clearing space for a freer version of you to emerge.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week feels like stepping into a new level of visibility, but with more intention behind it. Taurus Season activates your career and public image sector, and after all the fire of Aries season, you’re now being asked to build something real with that momentum. It’s less about proving yourself and more about embodying what you stand for. You don’t have to chase attention… you just have to stay aligned with what you’re creating. The more grounded you are in your values, the more naturally recognition comes.
And then, toward the end of the week, things get interesting in a way that feels exciting but a little unpredictable. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your friendship, community, and future goals sector for the long haul. This is where your social world begins to evolve, bringing in new people, unexpected collaborations, and different kinds of communities than what you’re used to.
During this transit, you might find yourself drawn to spaces that feel more dynamic, more experimental, even a little unconventional. Some connections may come and go quickly, while others feel like they change your trajectory entirely. It’s giving “I didn’t see this coming, but I’m into it.” The key here is to stay open without losing yourself in the noise. Not every opportunity needs a yes, but the ones that align could take you further than you imagined.
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Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week feels like lifting your head up and realizing there’s more out there for you… and you’re actually ready for it. Taurus Season activates your expansion sector, and after everything you’ve been processing lately, there’s something refreshing about focusing on what’s possible again. This can look like travel, learning, teaching, or simply seeing your life from a wider lens. You’re being reminded that growth doesn’t always have to be hard or heavy… sometimes it’s about letting yourself enjoy the process of becoming.
And then, toward the end of the week, things begin to shift in a way that impacts your long-term direction. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your career and public path for the next several years. The way you work, what you’re known for, even what success looks like to you… all of it is up for reinvention.
During this transit, opportunities may come unexpectedly, paths may change quickly, and you might feel pulled toward roles or ideas you never would’ve considered before. It can feel exciting and slightly destabilizing at the same time, especially if you like having a clear plan. But this isn’t about having it all figured out, but rather about staying open to where you’re being led. The more flexible you are, the more aligned your path becomes.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week feels quieter on the surface, but deeper where it actually matters. Taurus Season activates your intimacy, trust, and shared resources sector for the next four weeks, so instead of focusing on what’s obvious, you’re tuning into what’s beneath it. Your relationships, your emotional investments, even your financial ties… all of it is asking for more honesty and intention. With your ruler Venus still in Taurus for a few final days, there’s a softness that helps you open up without feeling rushed. You’re learning that vulnerability doesn’t have to feel like a risk… it can feel like a choice. And the more grounded you are in yourself, the easier it becomes to share without losing your balance.
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Then, toward the end of the week, the energy expands in a way that feels freeing but also a little unpredictable. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your expansion, travel, and belief sector for the long term. This is where your perspective begins to shift. Suddenly, you’re seeing new possibilities, questioning old beliefs, and feeling pulled toward experiences that stretch you beyond what’s familiar. You might want to travel more, learn something new, or explore ideas that challenge your usual way of thinking. It can feel exciting, even a little disorienting at times, like your worldview is evolving in real time. Let it. You don’t need all the answers right now… you just need to stay curious enough to keep discovering what resonates.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week brings your attention back to your relationships, but in a way that feels more grounded and less emotionally chaotic. Taurus Season activates your partnership sector, and after the intensity of Aries Season, there’s something stabilizing about focusing on what’s real, consistent, and present in your connections. With Venus still in Taurus for a few final days, you find it easier to open your heart to the right people without feeling like you’re losing control. You may find yourself craving loyalty, physical presence, and emotional steadiness. This is a beautiful time to nurture the relationships that feel reciprocal and to be honest about what you need moving forward.
And then, toward the end of the week, things shift in a way that feels more electric and unpredictable. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your intimacy, shared resources, and transformation sector for the long term. This is where things get interesting. Financial dynamics, emotional bonds, power dynamics in relationships… all of it begins to evolve in unexpected ways.
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During this eight-year transit, you may experience sudden shifts in how you connect, what you’re willing to share, or even how you handle money tied to others. It can feel intense at times, but also liberating… like you’re breaking out of patterns you didn’t even realize you were stuck in. The key is to stay grounded in your values while allowing space for change. Because change is the only constant in life.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week brings you back to the basics in a way that actually feels empowering, not restrictive. Taurus Season activates your work, wellness, and daily routine sector, and after the chaos or inspiration of the past few weeks, there’s something grounding about focusing on what’s right in front of you. Your habits, your schedule, your body… the things that either support your life or quietly throw it off. With Venus still in Taurus for a few final days, there’s an opportunity to make your routines feel good, not just productive. Romanticize your mornings a little. Eat better, move your body, create a rhythm that feels sustainable. This isn’t about doing more… it’s about doing what matters, consistently.
And then, toward the end of the week, the energy shifts into your relationship sector in a way that feels exciting but a bit wild. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, and your one-on-one dynamics start to evolve in real time. New connections may come in quickly, existing relationships may shift suddenly, and you might find yourself drawn to people who are different from your usual “type.” It’s giving unexpected conversations, spontaneous dates, or connections that feel mentally stimulating above all else. The key here is to stay open without losing your center. Not every spark needs to turn into something serious, but the ones that align could surprise you in the best way.
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Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week softens you in a way you didn’t even realize you needed. Taurus Season activates your creativity, joy, and romance sector, and after carrying so much responsibility lately, there’s something healing about being reminded that life isn’t just about what needs to get done. It’s also about what feels good. With Venus still in Taurus for a few final days, you may feel more open to love, more inspired creatively, or simply more willing to enjoy yourself without overthinking it. This is your permission to loosen the grip a little.
And then, toward the end of the week, the energy shifts into your work and routine sector in a way that feels dynamic and fresh. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, and your daily life begins to evolve. This can look like sudden changes in your schedule, new ways of working, or unexpected opportunities that shake up your usual structure. It might feel slightly chaotic at first, especially if you like having everything planned out, but it’s also a call to innovate. You may discover more flexible ways of working, multiple streams of productivity, or even new skills that change how you approach your responsibilities. The key is to stay adaptable without losing your discipline.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week brings you back to your foundation, but not in a stagnant way… in a “let’s actually make this feel like home” kind of way. Taurus Season activates your home, family, and emotional base, and after all the mental stimulation and forward movement you’ve been in, there’s something necessary about slowing down and checking in with yourself. Your space, your routines at home, the people closest to you… all of it is asking for more presence. With Venus still in Taurus for a few final days, you might feel called to rest more, decorate your space, cook, or simply be in environments that feel grounding. This is about building a foundation that actually supports your growth.
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And then, toward the end of the week, the energy flips in a way that feels exciting and creative. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector for the long term. During this transit, you may feel a sudden urge to create, to express yourself differently, to flirt with new ideas or new people. Your creative energy becomes more experimental, less structured, and more about exploration than perfection. Romantic connections may feel spontaneous, unconventional, or mentally stimulating in ways you didn’t expect. The key is to let yourself play without overanalyzing it. Not everything needs to be defined right away… some of your best moments will come from letting yourself be surprised.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week brings you back into conversation with your life… and not just the dreamy kind, the real, everyday kind. Taurus Season activates your communication and local environment sector, and after everything you’ve been feeling lately, there’s something grounding about putting thoughts into words and ideas into motion. Your mind is clearing, your voice feels steadier, and you may find yourself wanting to connect more, whether that’s through writing, talking, sharing, or simply being present in your day-to-day life. And then, toward the end of the week, the energy shifts inward in a way that feels both exciting and slightly destabilizing. Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, followed by Uranus on the 25th, activating your home and emotional foundation sector for the long term.
This is where your sense of “home” begins to evolve… your living situation, your relationship to family, or even what safety and comfort mean to you. Things may change unexpectedly: moves, shifts in dynamics, or simply a growing need for freedom within your personal space. It can feel a little unsteady at times, especially if you’re craving emotional consistency, but there’s also liberation here. You’re being asked to create a version of home that reflects who you are now, not who you used to be.
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