Your Horoscope This Week: April 12 To 18
R29 babes, this week feels like the moment things click back into place. On April 14th, Mercury finally leaves Pisces after what has felt like a long, foggy stretch of reflection, emotional processing, and at times, mental confusion, and enters Aries, where everything becomes sharper, faster, and more direct. With Mercury now joining the sun, Mars, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron in Aries, the energy is undeniably bold: thoughts turn into action more quickly, conversations become more honest, and there’s less patience for sitting on ideas. You might feel more decisive, more vocal, more ready to move. But with this much fire in the sky, it’s important to remember that not every impulse needs to be acted on immediately. Clarity is back, yes… but intention still matters.
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Before we get to the ignition point, though, we move through the dark of the moon… those few days leading up to the Aries New Moon on the 17th where everything quiets down in a very real, very human way. The dark of the moon isn’t glamorous. It’s the part of the cycle where you’re not performing, not pushing, not trying to be your most confident self. It’s where you meet yourself without the filter… the messy, uncertain, imperfect version that doesn’t make the highlight reel. And in a week filled with Aries energy, which can sometimes lean toward bravado or overconfidence, this phase is actually what keeps us grounded. It reminds us that courage doesn’t come from pretending we have it all together, but rather from being honest about where we don’t. Let yourself feel that. There’s power in seeing yourself fully.
Then comes the Aries New Moon on April 17th, and everything begins again. This is the first new moon of the astrological year, and you can feel the shift… like the engine finally turning over after a long pause. The fire is real now, but it’s different when it’s coming from a place of self-awareness instead of ego. This is your opportunity to take everything you’ve learned about yourself, especially in the quieter, more reflective moments, and channel it into action that feels aligned. The collective is going to feel more energized, more motivated, more ready to move forward, especially with all planets now direct and Mercury out of its post-shadow. And just as this momentum builds, the sun enters Taurus on the 19th, reminding us to create a solid foundation for what we’ve started so it can actually last.
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Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’re totally the main character, but the kind that actually has depth, not just vibes. If your life were a movie right now, you’ve already got a full cast in your sign: the sun spotlighting you, Mars hyping you up to move, Saturn side-eyeing you like “okay but what’s the plan,” Neptune blurring the lines between dream and reality, and Chiron quietly poking at the parts of you that still need healing.
Mercury enters the chat on the 14th, like that fast-talking, slightly chaotic character who speeds everything up: your thoughts, your words, your decisions. Suddenly, everything is louder, clearer, more urgent. And then boom, your annual new moon on the 17th brings a major evolution of your identity. This is where you decide who you actually are moving forward, not just who you’ve been reacting as. The power here is undeniable, but so is the responsibility. You don’t need to prove anything. You need to choose something… and move with intention, not just adrenaline.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your final full sprint of Aries Season… not to burn yourself out, but to direct your energy toward what actually matters. You’re being asked to use this fire wisely, to start what you’re ready to commit to, to say what needs to be said, to take up space in a way that feels aligned instead of reactive. And then, as the sun shifts into Taurus on Sunday, everything begins to slow down in a way that might feel unfamiliar, but necessary. Your focus turns toward security — not just money, but what actually makes you feel stable, supported, and sustained long-term. Let that grounding energy meet you halfway.
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Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week feels like something shifting quietly behind the scenes… like you’re outgrowing a version of yourself before anyone else can see it. The Aries energy building in your inner world isn’t loud, but it’s persistent. The sun’s illuminating what’s been hidden, Mars is stirring your instincts, Saturn’s asking you to get honest about your patterns, Neptune’s blurring what’s real versus what’s familiar, and Chiron’s bringing up old emotional loops you’re ready to break.
On the 14th, Mercury enters Aries and your thoughts get sharper, meaning it becomes harder to ignore what you already know deep down. The new moon on the 17th is your reset. Not the kind you announce, but the kind where you decide, privately, that something ends with you.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your cocoon phase before your season begins. You don’t need to be outside proving anything right now, you need to be honest with yourself about what you’re carrying and what you’re ready to release. Rest is productive this week, and solitude is clarity. And the more you allow yourself to slow down and process, the more grounded you’ll feel when the sun enters your sign Sunday. That’s when things truly begin to move for you. But in the days before, you’re clearing space so that when your season begins, you’re not dragging old energy into it. You’ll step in lighter, clearer, and actually ready for what you’ve been calling in.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
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Gemini, this week feels like the moment where the group chat finally turns into real plans, and suddenly, you’re in motion. The Aries energy building in your social and community sector is pulling you out of observation mode and into participation. The sun’s bringing visibility to your connections, Mars is nudging you to take initiative, Saturn’s asking you to think about what’s actually sustainable long-term, Neptune’s expanding the vision of what you could build with others, and Chiron’s reminding you of past moments where you felt overlooked or out of place.
Mercury enters Aries the 14th, and everything speeds up and you’re less interested in waiting for the “perfect” moment. The new moon on the 17th is your chance to choose who you’re building with and how you want to show up moving forward.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your chance to be intentional about where your energy goes socially. Not every invite is aligned, not every opportunity is yours to take, and not every connection deserves access to you just because it’s available. Use this fire wisely: follow up on the ideas that excite you, say yes to spaces where you feel expanded, and quietly step back from what feels draining or performative. As Taurus Season begins Sunday, everything softens and turns inward. You’ll feel the need to rest, process, and recharge mentally, especially after all this stimulation. Let yourself unplug a little. Not everything needs to be figured out in real time… some of your best clarity will come when you slow down enough to hear yourself think.
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Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, if you were to zoom out and watch your life this week, it’d feel like a moment where things are quietly leveling up… even if it feels a little intense while you’re in it. The Aries energy building in your career and public sector is asking you to step forward in a more visible, decisive way. The sun’s highlighting your path, Mars is pushing you to act, Saturn’s asking you to take yourself seriously, Neptune’s blurring what success even means to you, and Chiron’s touching the part of you that still wonders if you’re ready for this level of exposure.
Mid-week, Mercury enters Aries and life speeds up. You may find yourself being called to speak, lead, or move in ways that require trust in yourself. The new moon on the 17th inspires you to fully step into the grandest version of who you’ve been becoming.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your moment to take yourself seriously, but not at the expense of your well-being. You don’t have to prove your worth through overworking or overextending. You’re being asked to choose what actually matters and move with intention there, instead of saying yes to everything out of obligation. And then, as Taurus Season begins at the end of the week, the energy softens and shifts
toward your community and support system. You’re reminded that you don’t have to do this alone. Let people show up for you. Let yourself be supported. The more grounded your connections feel, the easier it becomes to sustain the level you’re stepping into.
toward your community and support system. You’re reminded that you don’t have to do this alone. Let people show up for you. Let yourself be supported. The more grounded your connections feel, the easier it becomes to sustain the level you’re stepping into.
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Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, if this week had a rhythm, it’d be the part of the song where the beat drops and suddenly everything feels possible again. The Aries energy lighting up your expansion sector is building fast… the sun’s widening your perspective, Mars is pushing you to act on what excites you, Saturn’s asking you to commit to a bigger vision, Neptune’s making you dream beyond your current reality, and Chiron’s reminding you of the moments you doubted yourself when stepping into the unknown.
Then on the 14th, Mercury enters Aries and everything sharpens… ideas want movement, plans want execution, and you’re less interested in “what if” and more focused on “why not.” The new moon on the 17th is your reset in this expansion zone: a chance to choose a path that stretches you, not just one that feels safe or familiar.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your green light to take yourself seriously when it comes to your growth. Say yes to the opportunity that feels a little out of reach. Apply, pitch, go, move. You don’t need to have every detail figured out to begin. And then, as Taurus Season begins Sunday, the energy shifts toward your career and long-term goals, asking you to ground all this inspiration into something tangible. Let the fire inspire you, and let the earth help you sustain it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week feels like the moment where things get real… not in a chaotic way, but in a “let’s stop skimming the surface” kind of way. The Aries energy building in your depth and intimacy sector is asking you to engage more honestly with what you share, what you hold back, and what you’re actually ready to confront. The sun’s illuminating your blind spots, Mars is pushing you to take action around trust and boundaries, Saturn’s asking you to be accountable for your patterns, Neptune’s softening the edges of what you thought was fixed, and Chiron’s bringing up old wounds around vulnerability and control.
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Your ruler Mercury shifts into Aries on the 14th and the conversations you’ve been avoiding… or overanalyzing… start to move. The new moon on the 17th helps you choose depth with intention, instead of defaulting to what feels safe but stagnant.
As the week unfolds, think of this as an opportunity to simplify what’s been feeling emotionally or energetically complicated. You don’t have to untangle everything at once… you just have to be honest about what’s yours to carry and what isn’t. And then, as Taurus Season begins Sunday, the energy opens up and gives you breathing room. Your focus shifts toward expansion, learning, and seeing the bigger picture, reminding you that life isn’t just about managing details… it’s also about experiencing something new. Let that shift ground you. The more you release what’s heavy, the more space you create for what actually moves you forward.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week feels like a mirror you can’t really look away from… but instead of overthinking it, you’re finally ready to respond differently. The Aries energy building in your relationship sector is making everything more direct, more honest, more… undeniable. The sun’s spotlighting your one-on-one dynamics, Mars is pushing you to address what’s been lingering, Saturn’s asking you to take your commitments seriously, Neptune’s blurring fantasy versus reality, and Chiron’s bringing up old wounds around rejection or imbalance.
The 14th, Mercury enters Aries and conversations speed up, things get said, truths land, and avoidance becomes a lot harder to maintain. The new moon on the 17th is your chance to choose relationships that feel mutual, not performative, and to show up as yourself instead of who you think you need to be to keep the peace.
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As the week unfolds, think of this as a turning point in how you relate — not just to others, but to yourself within those connections. You don’t have to over-explain, over-accommodate, or over-give to be loved. Let your actions match your values, even if it shifts certain dynamics. And then, as Taurus Season begins at the end of the week, the energy deepens and grounds you, especially around trust, intimacy, and what you’re building with others long-term. Things slow down in a way that helps you feel what’s real. Let that be your anchor.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week feels like getting your rhythm back… not in a loud, dramatic way, but in the quiet return of your focus. The Aries energy building in your work and wellness sector is pulling your attention toward your habits, your energy, your routines, the things that either support you or slowly drain you. The sun’s illuminating what needs adjustment, Mars is pushing you to take action, Saturn’s asking for discipline, Neptune’s blurring the line between avoidance and rest, and Chiron’s bringing up old frustrations around feeling overwhelmed or not “doing enough.”
Mid-week, Mercury enters Aries and everything sharpens. It becomes clearer what needs to be done, what needs to be said, and what you’ve been putting off. The Aries new moon on the 17th is an invitation to rebuild your routines in a way that actually supports the version of you you’re becoming.
As the week unfolds, think of this as a recalibration of your energy rather than a pressure to be perfect. You don’t need a complete life overhaul… you need consistency in the things that matter. Small shifts will carry you further than bursts of intensity. And then, as Taurus Season begins Sunday, your focus turns toward your relationships, bringing a softer, more grounded energy into your connections. You may find yourself craving stability, presence, and reciprocity more than anything else. Let that guide you. The more balanced your inner world feels, the easier it becomes to choose connections that reflect it.
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Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag this week feels like your spark coming back… not the chaotic kind, but the kind that actually knows where it wants to go. The Aries energy building in your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector is pulling you back into what feels alive: your joy, your desires, your ability to just be without overthinking it. The sun’s spotlighting what excites you, Mars is pushing you to act on it, Saturn’s asking you to take your passions seriously, Neptune’s blurring fantasy and reality in love and creativity, and Chiron’s bringing up old fears around being fully seen.
Mercury enters Aries the 14th, and everything speeds up: feelings get expressed, ideas want to be shared, and you’re less interested in holding yourself back. The new moon on the 17th is asking you to choose joy on purpose, not just when it’s convenient.
As the week unfolds, think of this as permission to follow what lights you up… without needing it to make perfect sense right away. Not everything needs to be productive to be meaningful. Let yourself create, flirt, explore, play. That’s where your alignment is right now. And then, as Taurus Season begins at the end of the week, the energy grounds into your routines, your work, and your daily structure, asking you to support your joy with consistency. It’s not about choosing one or the other but about building a life where both can exist.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week feels like something shifting at your core… not loud, but undeniable. The Aries energy building in your home, roots, and emotional foundation sector is pulling your attention inward, to your space, your family dynamics, and the parts of your life that need to feel solid, not just functional. The sun’s illuminating what’s been sitting beneath the surface, Mars is pushing you to take action where you’ve been tolerating too much, Saturn’s asking you to take responsibility for your emotional needs, Neptune’s blurring what feels like comfort versus what’s actually avoidance, and Chiron’s bringing up old wounds around safety and belonging.
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Add the fact that Mercury enters Aries and that’s when conversations you’ve been postponing or feelings you’ve been minimizing start to move. The new moon on the 17th helps you redefine what stability means to you, not just what you’ve been used to.
As the week unfolds, think of this as an opportunity to build a foundation that actually supports you, not just one that you’ve learned to carry. You don’t have to have it all figured out, you just have to be honest about what needs to change and take one step toward that. And then, as Taurus Season begins at the end of the week, the energy softens and opens up your creativity, your joy, and your desire to feel good in your own life. You’re reminded that stability isn’t just about structure… it’s also about allowing yourself to experience what you’ve been working so hard to create. Let yourself enjoy it.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week feels like your thoughts catching up to your instincts, and then asking you to actually do something about it. The Aries energy building in your communication and mindset sector is speeding everything up: ideas, conversations, decisions, even the way you process what’s happening around you. The sun’s illuminating what needs to be said, Mars is pushing you to speak and act more directly, Saturn’s asking you to be intentional with your words, Neptune’s blurring clarity with imagination, and Chiron’s bringing up old sensitivities around being misunderstood.
The 14th, Mercury enters Aries and the pace picks up even more. Decisions happen quicker, and you may feel less inclined to filter yourself. The new moon on the 17th is your chance to choose how you use your voice moving forward, not just react with it.
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As the week unfolds, think of this as an opportunity to be more precise with your energy. Say what you mean, follow through on what you start, and don’t get lost in mental overload. And then, as Taurus Season begins Sunday, the energy shifts inward toward your home, your space, and your emotional grounding. After all the mental movement, you’ll need somewhere to land. Create that for yourself. The more stable your foundation feels, the clearer your next moves will be.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week feels like you coming back into yourself… not the dreamy version, but the one that actually makes decisions. The Aries energy building in your money and self-worth sector is asking you to get real about what you value… your time, your energy, your skills, your standards. The sun is illuminating what needs to shift, Mars is pushing you to take action around your stability, Saturn is asking you to take yourself seriously, Neptune is blurring what’s realistic versus what you’ve been hoping for, and Chiron is bringing up old wounds around worthiness and scarcity.
Mercury enters Aries mid-week and things click: you start seeing more clearly what needs to change and where you’ve been hesitating. The new moon on the 17th is your invitation to choose yourself in a more grounded, tangible way.
As the week unfolds, think of this as your moment to act on what you’ve been feeling for a while. Advocate for yourself, set a boundary, make a decision that supports your future, even if it feels unfamiliar at first. And then, as Taurus Season begins Sunday, the energy softens and supports your voice, your ideas, and your ability to express yourself more clearly. Life begin to flow in a way that feels more natural, more stable. Trust that. You’re not starting from scratch… you’re building on everything you’ve already learned.
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