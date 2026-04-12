Your Horoscope This Week: April 12 To 18

Then comes the Aries New Moon on April 17th, and everything begins again. This is the first new moon of the astrological year, and you can feel the shift… like the engine finally turning over after a long pause. The fire is real now, but it’s different when it’s coming from a place of self-awareness instead of ego. This is your opportunity to take everything you’ve learned about yourself, especially in the quieter, more reflective moments, and channel it into action that feels aligned. The collective is going to feel more energized, more motivated, more ready to move forward, especially with all planets now direct and Mercury out of its post-shadow. And just as this momentum builds, the sun enters Taurus on the 19th, reminding us to create a solid foundation for what we’ve started so it can actually last.