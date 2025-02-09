Your Horoscope This Week: February 9 To 15

The cosmic highlight of the week is the full moon in Leo, peaking on February 12th at 8:53 a.m. EST. The week begins with heightened emotions, as full moon energy is felt as early as four days before its peak. As the week begins, keep yourself grounded by hydrating and practicing self-care.
This full moon is a culmination point, reflecting back to intentions we may have set six months ago during Leo season. It’s a chance to honor your inner child and step into the version of yourself that you’ve always dreamed of being. It also challenges us to set boundaries with those (including our inner saboteurs) who might try to dim our shine.
As much as Leo is associated with being the center of attention, this full moon reminds us of the sun’s generosity. Leo’s ruler, the sun, rises and sets daily without question, warming and energizing us all. Similarly, this full moon invites all zodiac signs to share their light consistently and graciously with others — and with ourselves.
On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Pisces, bringing a dreamy, romantic vibe to the air. This water-fire combination of Mercury in Pisces and Venus in Aries could lead to a spicy, emotional Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, shooting your shot with a crush, enjoying a Galentine’s, or practicing self-love, the energy is sweet, tender, and creative.
Finally, remember that the emotional waves of the full moon linger for up to four days after its peak, so even as the week progresses, you may feel some lingering intensity. The push and pull between Leo’s personal expression and Aquarius season’s collective focus could create tension, but it’s also an opportunity to find balance between your needs and those of the wider world.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are you ready to light up the room? The full moon in Leo on February 12th illuminates your sector of fun, creativity, and romance, making this a celebratory week for you. Think back to Leo season six months ago — what dreams or goals did you set about living more joyfully or expressing yourself authentically? This is your moment to bask in the spotlight. With Venus currently in your sign, the universe is serving you main-character energy.
Valentine’s Day brings a shift in tone as Mercury enters Pisces in your spirituality sector. You may find yourself craving more quiet, reflective moments amidst all the excitement. Emotions may bubble up unexpectedly, so give yourself space to process them.
This week, let your passions guide you. Whether it’s through a creative project, a romantic connection, or simply indulging in what makes you happy, this is your time to shine unapologetically.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready for a glow-up at home? The full moon in Leo on February 12th illuminates your sector of home and family, bringing attention to your emotional foundations. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around creating a nurturing environment or addressing family dynamics? This full moon encourages you to reflect on what’s working and what needs to change.
Valentine’s Day softens the mood as Mercury enters Pisces in your friendship sector. Whether you’re catching up with friends, sharing heartfelt conversations, or dreaming up collaborative plans, this transit brings a sense of connection and community.
Let this week be about balancing your inner and outer worlds. Focus on creating a sanctuary within yourself and your home, while still making room for meaningful connections with others.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, ready to own your voice? The full moon in Leo on February 12th lights up your communication sector, making this a powerful time to share your thoughts and ideas. Think back to Leo season six months ago — what goals did you set around self-expression or creative projects? This full moon could bring those eﬀorts full circle, so don’t hold back when it comes to speaking your truth.
On Valentine’s Day, Mercury moves into Pisces in your career sector, adding an emotional and intuitive flair to your professional life. Whether you’re brainstorming new ideas or simply sharing your dreams with others, your words carry extra weight this week.
This week reminds you of the power of your voice. Whether it’s through writing, speaking, or connecting with others, trust that your message is meant to inspire.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, it’s time for a major financial glow-up. The full moon in Leo on February 12th activates your sector of money and values, inviting you to reflect on your relationship with abundance. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around improving your finances or boosting your self-worth? This full moon could bring clarity or closure in these areas, helping you align with what truly matters.
Valentine’s Day feels especially tender as Mercury enters Pisces in your travel and education sector. Whether you’re planning a getaway, diving into a new passion, or having deep conversations, this transit adds a layer of romantic curiosity to your week.
Let this week be about trusting your worth. Celebrate your wins, release old financial fears, and invest in what truly lights you up.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the full moon in your sign on February 12th is your personal spotlight, inviting you to reflect on how much you’ve grown over the past six months. Did you set bold intentions during Leo season about living authentically or stepping into your power? Now’s the time to celebrate those wins and release any lingering self-doubt. You may mourn the end of friendships and relationships that you’ve outgrown around this time though, so please don’t run away from your feels.
Valentine’s Day brings Mercury into Pisces, activating your intimacy sector, which helps you process whatever emotions your annual full moon may have brought up. This transit encourages vulnerability and emotional depth, whether you’re sharing your feelings with a partner or exploring your own inner world.
This is your week to shine while also embracing the power of sensitivity and transparency, Leo. Let your light and truth radiate unapologetically, and trust that the right people will be drawn to your glow.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are you ready to let go and heal? The full moon in Leo on February 12th activates your sector of rest and release, making this a deeply reflective week. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around emotional or spiritual growth? This lunation encourages you to release what no longer resonates with you, creating space for renewal.
On Valentine’s Day, your planetary ruler Mercury enters Pisces in your partnership sector, adding a romantic and intuitive vibe to your relationships. Heartfelt conversations or acts of kindness could strengthen your bonds, whether you’re partnered or single. You’ll find it easier to let love in at this time.
This week is about finding peace within yourself, Virgo. Let go of perfectionism, rest deeply, and trust that clarity will come in its own time.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week has you focused on what you define as friendship. The full moon in Leo on February 12th lights up your sector of friendship and community, making this a powerful time to reflect on your social connections. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around building your network, joining a new group, or deepening existing friendships? This full moon could bring clarity about who’s truly in your corner and who might not be vibing with your growth.
Valentine’s Day feels especially sweet as Mercury enters Pisces in your wellness sector. Whether it’s making a thoughtful dinner for someone you love, organizing a cozy self-care night, or crafting something beautiful, this energy encourages acts of love through attention to detail.
Let this week be about embracing the people who uplift you while lovingly stepping back from those who don’t. There’s enough light for everyone, Libra — make sure you’re sharing yours with those who appreciate it.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, feeling the career glow-up vibes? The full moon in Leo on February 12th shines a spotlight on your sector of reputation and achievement, asking you to reflect on how far you’ve come in your professional journey. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions about stepping into leadership, owning your skills, or chasing bold goals? This full moon could bring recognition or a turning point in your career.
Valentine’s Day takes on a creative, romantic tone as Mercury enters Pisces in your sector of self-expression and pleasure. Whether you’re spending the day with a partner, a friend, or simply enjoying some solo artistic pursuits, this transit encourages you to lean into what makes your heart sing.
This week invites you to own your power unapologetically. Celebrate your wins, but also take note of where adjustments are needed to align with your highest potential.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, it’s time to broaden your horizons. The full moon in Leo on February 12th lights up your sector of travel, higher learning, and exploration, encouraging you to reflect on how you’ve expanded your worldview. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set goals around adventure, education, or new experiences? This full moon could bring a culmination or an exciting opportunity to explore further.
Valentine’s Day brings a softer energy as Mercury enters Pisces in your home and family sector. You may feel drawn to spend the day in a cozy, intimate setting, connecting with loved ones or reflecting on your emotional needs. Don’t be surprised by how much more emotional you are during this transit. Explore your feelings without running away from them.
This week reminds you to embrace your natural curiosity and sense of adventure while still honoring your emotional foundations. Trust that the path forward will be illuminated when you follow your passions.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to let your guard down? The full moon in Leo on February 12th activates your sector of intimacy and shared resources, encouraging you to reflect on the balance of giving and receiving in your closest relationships. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around deepening connections or creating financial stability? This full moon may bring clarity, breakthroughs, or the closure you need.
Valentine’s Day brings a poetic, tender vibe as Mercury enters Pisces in your communication sector. It’s the perfect time to write a heartfelt message, share your feelings, or engage in meaningful conversations. Your words carry extra emotional depth this week, and people may also reveal their feelings to you.
Let this week be about vulnerability, Capricorn. Trust that opening up — whether emotionally or financially — can lead to deeper connections and greater abundance.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, how are your relationships flowing? The full moon in Leo on February 12th lights up your partnership sector, inviting you to reflect on the give-and-take in your closest connections. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around romantic or business relationships? This full moon may bring clarity, closure, or a moment of celebration in your one-on-one dynamics. Make it your mission to avoid getting caught up in drama or power struggles as the Leo energy opposes your Aquarian nature.
Valentine’s Day shifts the energy as Mercury enters Pisces in your money and values sector. This is a great time to treat yourself or your loved ones to something meaningful, connecting your spending with what truly matters to you.
This week is about finding balance in your relationships while honoring your own needs. Celebrate the connections that bring you joy, and don’t hesitate to release the ones that no longer align with your highest good.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, how’s your health journey? The full moon in Leo on February 12th highlights your sector of wellness and daily routines, making this a great time to reflect on your self-care habits. Think back to Leo season six months ago — did you set intentions around prioritizing your health or organizing your daily life? This full moon encourages you to celebrate the progress you’ve made and adjust where needed.
Valentine’s Day is a major vibe shift as Mercury enters your sign, amplifying your charm, creativity, and emotional depth. Whether you’re connecting with a partner, hanging out with friends, or enjoying solo time, this transit makes you irresistible. Use your words to express your dreams and desires — they’ll resonate deeply with others.
This week is about finding balance between dreaming big and tending to the details that help those dreams come to life. Celebrate your progress and let your inner light shine brightly, Pisces — you’re glowing.
