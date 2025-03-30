Your Horoscope This Week: March 30 To 5 April

Cosmic beings, this week marks a historic shift. Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and the subconscious, is leaving Pisces for the first time in 14 years and entering Aries on March 30th at 7:58 a.m. EST. If you’ve been in an extended delulu era since 2011, where your dreams have felt like vibes but not quite materialized, consider this your cosmic wake-up call.
Neptune in Aries is here to get those dreams out of your head and anchored into reality. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, all about initiation, action, and taking the leap before overthinking it — which is a sharp contrast to Pisces’ slow, mystical, meditative approach. Neptune in Aries is therefore going to make us realize that we can’t just dream our ideal lives into existence. We have to act on them. Boldly and unapologetically. And this energy is amplified because it’s happening right after the Aries solar eclipse that struck on March 29th. What a time to be alive!
So, for the next seven months (before Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces in October), pay attention to how your motivations shift. The big dreams you fantasized about between 2011 and now? The universe is asking you to actually start doing them. This is where daydreams become blueprints. This is where manifestations meet momentum. Expect to feel more urgency around your desires, especially if you’ve been waiting for the “perfect moment” to start something. The time is now.
The one caveat? Mercury retrograde is in Pisces (it retrograded back on March 29th) and will remain there until April 12th. Mercury is the planet of communication, logic, and forward movement, and Pisces is the sign of dreams, emotions, and subconscious processing. So, while Neptune in Aries is handing you a megaphone to do the thing, Mercury retrograde in Pisces is whispering, “but let’s overthink it first.” If you’re feeling both hyped up and oddly sluggish, that’s why. This week is about balancing the fire of Aries with the fluidity of Pisces. Be patient with your thoughts this post-eclipse week. You don’t have to rush, but you also don’t want to stall.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week is huge for you. Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy, is in your sign for the first time since 1875. If you’ve been feeling like your dream self has been trapped inside you for the past decade-plus, she’s finally breaking free. Neptune in Aries is activating your sector of self, and this transit is about reimagining who you are and stepping into your boldest, most authentic self. Think of it as a spiritual glow up. It’s not just about looking the part, it’s about actually becoming the version of you that you’ve been envisioning over the course of the next decade. And since this shift happens right after the Aries solar eclipse, the universe is handing you the cosmic green light. You’re stepping even more into your main character era.
However, Mercury retrograde is now in Pisces, in your sector of spirituality and healing, so while you’re fired up and ready to go, part of you might still feel stuck in reflection mode. Old fears, past heartbreaks, and self-doubt could creep in. This is normal. The key? Acknowledge your past without letting it dictate your future. If you’ve been avoiding certain emotions, now’s the time to sit with them… but don’t let them paralyze you. Your dreams are calling and the call is getting increasingly louder. Will you answer?
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Neptune, the Planet of Illusion, leaves Pisces and enters Aries at the start of the week and is illuminating your sector of spirituality and subconscious healing. If you’ve been ignoring your inner voice, that’s about to change. Your dreams (both literal and figurative) are becoming louder, more vivid, and impossible to ignore. For the past decade, Neptune in Pisces gave you significant spiritual insight, but maybe you didn’t consistently act on it. Now, you’re being pushed to integrate what you’ve learned. It’s time to stop saying, “One day” and start asking, “Why not now?”
At the same time, Mercury’s retrograde in Pisces is stirring up unfinished business in your friendship and tech sector. Have you been too passive in certain relationships? Have you been letting outdated narratives define you? Old friends or social circles might reappear this week, not to stay, but to teach you something. This is a powerful time to reflect on who’s truly in alignment with your future, while also making sure to give people grace since Venus and Mercury are both retrograde right now, so not everything is as it seems.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week Neptune enters Aries for the first time in over a century, and it's activating your sector of friendships, networking, and social impact for the next seven months. The connections you make over the next few months could be life-changing. For years, you’ve been dreaming of your ideal community, but now, you’re being called to put in the work to build it. Who do you want in your circle? Who makes you feel inspired? Your dream collaborations and friendships aren’t just concepts anymore — they’re within reach. Start putting yourself in rooms that match or improve your vision.
Meanwhile, your planetary ruler Mercury is now retrograde in Pisces and is highlighting your career sector. Expect delays, misunderstandings, or major re-evaluations in work between now and the first week of April. If you’ve been feeling unsure about your professional path, this week could bring clarity, but only after some deep reflection and honest self-assessment about what lights you up. Don’t force things. Let them unfold.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, we’ve made it past the solar eclipse, but now Neptune, the Planet of Illusion, is shaking things up with its entrance in Aries, landing in your career sector, and you can tell things are about to change for you professionally — big time. Maybe you’ve been imagining your dream job for years, but you weren’t sure how to make it happen. Now, that vision is becoming more urgent. This transit is about turning your aspirations into actual opportunities. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to make a bold career move, this is it.
However, Mercury’s current retrograde in Pisces is stirring up your travel and education sector, making you feel a little lost about how to take those next steps. You might feel like you want to explore new paths but don’t know where to start. Instead of overanalyzing, trust that the answers will come when they’re meant to. Moving your body and spending time outdoors this week will do you wonders.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Neptune, the Planet of Fantasy, is now in Aries activating your sector of expansion, travel, education, and philosophy, and for the first time in over a decade, your world is about to feel so much bigger. If you’ve been itching to break free from limitations, whether they be mental, emotional, or literal (like staying in the same place for too long), Neptune in Aries is here to push you beyond your comfort zone. Where have you been playing it safe? Have you been convincing yourself that your current situation is fine, when deep down you know you crave more?
This transit is about saying yes to experiences that make your heart race. If you’ve been dreaming about moving abroad, launching a passion project, or going back to school, the fire is oﬃcially lit. This is the moment to take those first bold steps, even if you don’t have it all figured out yet.
However, Mercury’s current retrograde in Pisces is creating some emotional turbulence in your sector of intimacy, merging, and financial resources. You might feel nostalgic about a past relationship or experience deep aha moments about what emotional security actually means to you. If unresolved financial entanglements (like shared debts, investments, or even an inheritance) pop up, take a breath before making any big decisions. Mercury retrograde loves to bring the past back for review, but that doesn’t mean it’s here to stay.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, something major happens this week as Neptune, the planet of fantasy, enters Aries for the first time since the 1800s, activating your sector of merging, intimacy, and outside resources. If you’ve been craving deeper emotional or financial bonds, this transit will slowly but surely rewrite your relationship with vulnerability, helping you better discern who to trust and when to open up.
For the past 14 years, Neptune in Pisces has had you idealizing (or sometimes deluding yourself about) love, commitment, and partnerships. But Neptune in Aries isn’t about waiting for a fairytale — it’s about actively creating the type of intimacy and security you desire. Whether that means becoming more financially independent, healing from past betrayals, or taking a leap in love, this energy is pushing you to be bold in your pursuit of connection. Are you ready to trust that the right people and opportunities will show up when you stop gripping so tightly to control?
At the same time, Mercury, your planetary ruler, is currently retrograde in Pisces, making communication feel like a never-ending game of telephone. Exes, old flames, or even former business partners could resurface, but before you dive back into familiar dynamics, ask yourself: Have they really changed, or am I just romanticizing the past?
This is a time for re-evaluation, not impulsive decisions.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Neptune enters Aries this week, shaking up your relationship sector for the first time since 1875. The way you experience love, commitment, and connection is about to radically shift over the next decade-plus. For the past 14 years, Neptune in Pisces may have made you a hopeless romantic, over-giver, orperfectionist in love, believing that “if I just do X, Y, and Z, they’ll finally give me what I need.” But with Neptune in Aries, the universe is like, “Enough of that. What do you want?”
This new Neptunian transit is about taking back your power, asserting your desires, and not being afraid to ask for more. Single? This could inspire you to break old patterns, start dating with a new mindset, or attract relationships that challenge you to grow. Coupled? It’s time for radical honesty — no more sweeping things under the rug for the sake of peace.
However, Mercury retrograde in Pisces may be making your daily life feel messy in your health and routine sector, so don’t be surprised if old habits, work dynamics, or stressors resurface this week. You might need to reassess how you prioritize yourself. Mercury retrograde is here to make you slow down and reassess before Aries season pulls you full speed ahead. Focus on balance now so that when the energy picks up post-retrograde, you’ll be ready to thrive.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Neptune is oﬃcially moving into Aries for the first time since the 1800s, activating your sector of health, work, and daily routines. For the past 14 years, Neptune in Pisces has helped you dream big about your creative passions, dating life, and self-expression, but with this shift, the universe is now saying: It’s time to do something with those dreams. This transit is about taking consistent action toward the life you want to build, whether that’s refining your skills, creating a healthier schedule, or releasing distractions that keep you from your long-term goals. If you’ve been coasting in certain areas of your life, expect a wake-up call. Neptune in Aries won’t let you ignore your body’s signals, your work ethic, or your deeper sense of purpose. It’s time to cut the fluﬀ and go all in on what truly fulfills you.
Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde in Pisces is making your love life feel like a throwback movie montage, bringing exes, old creative projects, or forgotten feelings back into the picture. This could be an opportunity for closure, or one last test from the universe to see if you’ve actually outgrown certain cycles. Don’t rush to rekindle something just because it’s familiar. Instead, ask yourself: Am I moving forward, or am I just comfortable with what I know? If an old passion project resurfaces, revisit it with fresh eyes… there may be something valuable worth reviving.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, Neptune in Aries is making its historic entrance into your sector of true love, creativity, and self-expression, meaning the next phase of your life is all about unleashing your authentic self. If you’ve been hiding parts of yourself, playing small, or watering down your ideas for the sake of being realistic, Neptune in Aries is about to shake that all up. You’re being called to create, love loudly, and embrace your weird, eccentric, brilliant self without fear. This is a moment of childlike wonder. What would you do if you weren’t afraid of failing? The past 14 years of Neptune in Pisces may have made you hesitant to fully trust your instincts, but now? That hesitation is melting away.
But while your creativity is flowing, Mercury’s current retrograde in Pisces could make home and family matters feel a bit murky. Conversations with relatives could bring up unresolved emotions, or you might feel nostalgic about past homes, childhood memories, or places that once felt like “home” but no longer do. If family tensions arise, practice grace and patience… sometimes people aren’t ready to meet you where you are. Instead of getting caught in old emotional loops, focus on what you need to feel safe and supported now.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Neptune in Aries is entering your home and roots sector for the first time in over 150 years, meaning your definition of stability is about to evolve. If you’ve felt uncertain about where you belong —physically or emotionally — this transit is encouraging you to reimagine what “home” really means to you. Does your current environment reflect who you’re becoming? Do your family dynamics feel supportive, or do they need restructuring? You’re entering a period of deep emotional growth, one where you’re being asked to trust yourself more than external expectations.
However, Mercury’s continued retrograde in Pisces is stirring up miscommunication in your sector of self-expression and technology, so be mindful of how and when you’re sharing your thoughts. Texts might get misinterpreted, emails could get lost, and small misunderstandings may escalate faster than usual. Instead of getting frustrated, double-check everything and remember: not everything requires a reaction.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Neptune in Aries is shifting your communication sector, making you hyper- aware of the power of your words. If you’ve been holding back from speaking your truth, expect this transit to break down those barriers. Over the next decade, you’ll realize that what you say (and how you say it) can literally shape your reality. Your more artistic side will emerge during this transit, and you could become a global phenomenon due to the planetary trine between Neptune in Aries and Pluto’s twenty- year stay in Aquarius. Get used to the spotlight, babe.
Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde in Pisces is bringing up financial matters from the past, so take a second look at your spending habits before making major purchases. If unexpected bills or refunds pop up, handle them carefully, as there may be hidden details you need to catch. You’ll be feeling more introspective during this retrograde.
Are you holding onto old stories about money or relationships that no longer serve you? This week is about untangling from what’s been keeping you stuck so you can make space for the abundance coming in.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you are truly on the brink of a major metamorphosis, and it’s beautiful to witness. On March 30th at7:58 a.m. EST, Neptune, one of your ruling planets, is leaving your sign after 14 years and entering Aries. This transit will activate your money and security sector for over a decade (although Neptune will shift back into your sign for the final stretch of its stay starting October 22). This week feels like an initiation and a wake-up call. Suddenly it’s clear: you’re worth more than you’ve been settling for.
Whether in your career, relationships, or self-esteem, it’s time to ask for more and make room to receive it.
However, Mercury retrograde in your sign is making everything feel personal, so before jumping to conclusions, take time to process. Your intuition is strong, but don’t let assumptions guide your actions… seek clarity first. If miscommunications arise in your relationship with others (and especially with your own self), lean into patience, and make time to meditate this week, because it’s not every day that Neptune makes such an epic shift into a new sign. A brilliant new chapter begins this week, Pisces. And you’re the one writing the story.
