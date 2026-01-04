Your Horoscope This Week: January 4 To 10
R29 babes, as January continues to unfold, we’re actually being gifted something rare: a full breathing period. Since the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, this week arrives without major planetary transits, creating space to integrate rather than react. While we may still feel the emotional residue of that Full Moon for the first few days, the intensity begins to soften, allowing us to land more fully in the present moment. A lot has been released: old fears, lingering heartbreaks, repetitive worries, longings we’ve outgrown, and now we’re being asked to root ourselves in what’s here now. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars all in Capricorn, the cosmos is firmly Earth-coded, encouraging steadiness, embodiment, and follow-through.
That said, a heavy Capricorn emphasis comes with its own shadow. This much discipline and structure can make some signs take life, or themselves, a little too seriously. The good news is that the moon begins the week in Leo (January 4th–early January 6th), injecting warmth, confidence, and creative flair into an otherwise focused landscape. There’s a desire to be seen, to express, to play a little, even while handling responsibilities. Then, from January 6th through January 8th, the moon moves through Virgo, harmonizing beautifully with the Capricorn stellium. This is prime time for intentional action, organization, and tending to the details that actually move the needle. The gift here is falling in love with the process: doing the “mundane” things with care and purpose. The caution? Don’t let perfectionism keep you stuck in editing mode. Progress matters more than polish.
As the week winds down, the moon enters Libra, shifting the energy toward connection, beauty, and harmony. After days of self-focus and productivity, we’re reminded that life isn’t just about getting things done — it’s about sharing experiences, creating art, and nurturing relationships. This is a lovely way to close out a post–Full Moon week: lighter, more relational, more heart-centered. Enjoy the structure Capricorn season offers, but leave room for pleasure and play. Discipline works best when it’s balanced with joy.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week feels like a rare moment where no one is yelling “pivot” at you from the universe. This week you get to settle into the heavy Capricorn energy that’s been building in your career, reputation, and legacy sector. Think less chaos, more quiet confidence. You may notice yourself caring less about instant gratification and more about long-term impact: updating your résumé, refining a pitch, cleaning up your LinkedIn, or simply asking, “Is this the version of me I want people to remember?” The vibe is mature, focused, and surprisingly calming. The advice here: don’t rush to make dramatic moves. This is a week for consistency, follow-through, and showing yourself that you can trust your own discipline.
The mood shifts subtly as the week unfolds. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) lights up your creativity and pleasure zone, making it easier to enjoy what you’re working toward — this could look like rewarding yourself after a productive day or flirting with a passion project just for fun. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) brings you back to earth, activating your work and wellness sector. Suddenly you’re deep-cleaning, organizing your calendar, or finally doing the thing you’ve been procrastinating (yes, that email). The key is not nitpicking yourself into paralysis… done is better than perfect.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon activates your relationship sector, shifting the focus to connection. Plans feel sweeter, conversations flow more easily, and you’re reminded that success hits harder when it’s shared. The move this week? Build the future and enjoy the process. Both can coexist.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week feels like a long exhale. You’re able to settle into the Capricorn-dominant energy activating your growth, learning, and long-term vision sector. Instead of feeling rushed, you’re moving with intention: reading, researching, planning, or quietly reorienting your life toward something that feels more meaningful. This could look like committing to a course, mapping out a future trip, or revisiting a belief you’ve outgrown. The vibe isn’t loud; it’s steady. The advice here is simple: trust the slow build. You don’t need immediate proof that you’re on the right path — clarity comes from staying present and curious.
The emotional tone shifts as the moon changes signs throughout the week. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) activates your home and comfort zone, making you crave coziness: cooking something indulgent, staying in, or reconnecting with family. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) lights up your creativity and romance sector, putting you in the mood to make something beautiful or enjoy someone’s company without overthinking it. This is great energy for dating, art, or pleasure, as long as you don’t turn fun into a performance review.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon shifts focus to your routines and well-being. You may feel motivated to reset your schedule, move your body, or make your daily life feel more balanced. The takeaway: this week rewards you for honoring both comfort and growth… no extremes required.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week feels like mental relief you didn’t realize you were craving. This week you get to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your intimacy, shared resources, and emotional depth sector. Translation: fewer distractions, more clarity. You might find yourself calmly sorting out finances, having grown-up conversations about boundaries, or finally sitting with feelings you usually talk your way around. It’s not dramatic… it’s steady. The vibe is “I can handle this,” not “I need to figure everything out right now.” The advice here is to lean into depth without spiraling. You don’t have to solve every emotional mystery this week — just be honest with yourself.
As the moon shifts signs, your focus follows. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) activates your communication zone, making you extra expressive — texts are flowing, ideas are popping, and conversations feel energizing. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) rounds you back into home and emotional basics. You might clean, reorganize, or suddenly care a lot about your environment feeling calm and functional. Try not to nitpick yourself or others… peace beats perfection.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon lights up your creativity and romance sector, reminding you that connection and pleasure matter too. Plans feel lighter, flirting feels easier, and joy doesn’t need a thesis statement. This week’s win? Balancing depth with delight — and realizing you’re actually really good at that.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week brings a much-needed sense of emotional steadiness. You’re able to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your partnership and commitment sector. Things feel less raw than they did around the Full Moon, and more… workable. You may notice yourself thinking clearly about relationships — romantic, professional, or personal — without getting swept away by emotion. This could look like calmly renegotiating expectations, recognizing who’s consistent versus who’s just loud, or realizing you don’t need to fix everything to feel secure. The advice here is to let stability be enough. Not every relationship needs a breakthrough moment; some just need consistency.
As the moon moves through the week, your emotional focus shifts gently. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) highlights money and self-worth, making you more aware of what feels valuable — this could be budgeting, charging your worth, or simply treating yourself without guilt. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) activates your communication sector, making it a great time for honest conversations, journaling, or clearing the air in a low-drama way. Just watch the tendency to over-explain; simple truths land best.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon draws your attention home, encouraging rest, comfort, and emotional balance. The vibe is soft, relational, and grounding. This week reminds you that peace isn’t boring… it’s healing.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week feels like getting your footing back without needing applause. You’re able to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your work, routines, and wellness sector. Translation: things feel manageable again. You may find satisfaction in showing up consistently: getting through your to-do list, improving a habit, or finally creating a schedule that doesn’t exhaust you. This isn’t flashy progress, but it’s real. The advice here is to stop waiting for motivation and let momentum do the work. Small, repeatable actions are quietly rebuilding your confidence.
The emotional rhythm of the week shifts with the moon. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) puts you back in your body; confidence returns, energy lifts, and you remember why you’re the main character. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) asks you to get practical about money and self-worth: budgeting, organizing, or finally charging what you’re worth. Don’t spiral into self-critique… precision beats perfection.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon lights up your communication and social zone, making plans feel easy and conversations flow. Say yes to connection, keep it light, and remember: balance is the flex this week.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week feels like a reward for all the emotional labor you’ve already done. You’re able to sink into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your creativity, pleasure, and self-expression sector. This is a surprisingly sweet spot for you. Instead of overanalyzing what comes next, you’re more present with what’s already working, whether that’s a creative project, a romantic connection, or simply a sense of joy you don’t feel the need to justify. The advice here is to let yourself enjoy things without immediately turning them into an improvement plan. You don’t need to optimize happiness. You’re allowed to experience it.
The week’s emotional flow mirrors that grounded ease. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) lights up your rest and inner world, making it a great time to recharge, reflect, or move a little slower without guilt. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) lands in your sign, putting you back in your body and your power. You may feel more focused, capable, and motivated to handle practical matters… just don’t let perfectionism hijack the moment. Progress to perfect.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon shifts attention to your money and values sector, encouraging balance around spending, earning, and self-worth. This week’s win is simple but big: you’re learning how to be productive and fulfilled at the same time.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week feels like emotional breathing room you didn’t know you needed. With no major transits shaking the table, you get to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your home, family, and inner foundation sector. Life slows down in a good way. You may find yourself nesting, reorganizing your space, or craving quiet moments that help you feel grounded again. This isn’t about isolation — it’s about recalibrating your nervous system. The advice here is to stop overcommitting out of politeness. You don’t owe everyone access to you right now. Stability is the vibe, and you’re allowed to choose it.
The week unfolds gently as the moon moves signs. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) brings social energy and reminds you that friendship can feel nourishing when it’s low-pressure — think casual hangs, group chats, or creative collaboration. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) nudges you inward, activating your rest and reflection zone. You may feel more introspective or tired than usual; honor that instead of fighting it.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon lands in your sign, and suddenly you’re back in your element: balanced, magnetic, and ready to connect. Plans feel sweeter, conversations flow, and you remember why harmony is your superpower. The win this week? Letting rest fuel your glow up.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week gives you a strong sense of clarity, and you’re using it well. Now that the Cancer full moon has passed, you’re able to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your communication, thinking, and decision-making sector. Your mind feels organized, strategic, and less reactive than usual. This is a great week for planning, writing, negotiating, or finally saying what you’ve been holding back, without turning it into a whole thing. You may notice yourself choosing precision over intensity, which honestly works in your favor right now. The advice here is to trust the calm. You don’t need to force breakthroughs; steady progress is doing the work for you.
As the moon shifts, your focus follows in a very natural rhythm. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) highlights your career and visibility, making it easier to be seen, take up space, or handle professional matters with confidence. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) activates your friendships and long-term goals, nudging you to reconnect with people who actually get you, or to refine a vision you’re building toward. Don’t over-edit yourself here; collaboration doesn’t require perfection.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon draws you inward, encouraging rest, reflection, and emotional detox. This week’s magic lies in balance: speak clearly, act intentionally, and give yourself quiet time to recharge.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this week feels like your nervous system finally unclenches. You get to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your money, stability, and self-worth sector. Instead of feeling restricted, you’re realizing that structure equals freedom. This is a great week for budgeting without spiraling, making a realistic plan, or committing to something that supports you long-term (not just emotionally, but materially). You might catch yourself thinking, “Oh… this actually makes me feel safer.” The advice here is to stay present with the process. You don’t need to leap ahead… consistency is quietly working in your favor.
The emotional tone shifts as the moon moves through the sky. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) activates your big-picture, adventure-loving side, making you crave inspiration: reading something stimulating, planning a future trip, or having conversations that expand your perspective. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) brings you back to reality, spotlighting career responsibilities and asking you to show up professionally and thoughtfully. Don’t overthink it; competence speaks for itself.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon highlights your friendships and community, reminding you that connection fuels motivation. The win this week? Balancing vision with follow-through, and realizing you don’t have to choose one or the other.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week feels like home turf. With no major transits disrupting the flow, you’re able to fully settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your identity, body, and sense of self. Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars in your sign is giving grounded confidence, not chaos. You’re not scrambling — you’re embodying. This is the kind of week where progress looks like showing up consistently, honoring your boundaries, and trusting that you don’t need to prove anything right now. The advice here is to resist the urge to over-manage everything. You don’t need to control the outcome when you’re already aligned with the process.
As the moon moves through the week, your focus softens and expands. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) activates your intimacy and shared-resources sector, bringing emotional depth — this could look like a real conversation, a money check-in, or letting someone support you instead of doing it all yourself. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) harmonizes beautifully with your sign, lighting up your growth and perspective sector. This is prime energy for planning, learning, or reconnecting with a long-term vision that excites you.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon shifts attention to your career and visibility, making it a great time to step out, be seen, or share your work—without forcing it. The win this week? Leading by example, not exhaustion.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week feels like intentional invisibility… and that’s a good thing. Now that the Cancer full moon is waning, you’re able to sink into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your rest, subconscious, and behind-the-scenes sector. This is not a week for loud moves or announcements. It’s a week for tying loose ends, clearing mental clutter, and letting yourself decompress after an emotionally full start to the year. You might be journaling more, sleeping deeper, or realizing what you’re simply no longer available for. The advice here is to stop judging this phase as “unproductive.” Rest is strategic right now. You’re conserving energy for what’s coming next.
As the Moon shifts, so does your internal focus. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) highlights your relationship sector, bringing moments of connection or reflection around how you show up with others: this could be a heart-to-heart or just noticing who feels easy to be around. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) draws attention to emotional depth, shared resources, and energetic boundaries. You may want to organize finances, release emotional baggage, or have an honest internal check-in. Don’t overanalyze… just observe.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon lifts your gaze outward, activating your big-picture and inspiration zone. You’re reminded that this quiet week has purpose: it’s clearing space so you can re-enter the world refreshed, aligned, and ready to be seen again.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week feels like a soft reset that actually sticks. With no major transits stirring emotional waves, you’re able to settle into the Capricorn-heavy energy activating your friendships, community, and long-term goals sector. This is about the future you’re building, and who’s building it with you. You may feel drawn to reconnect with people who feel solid, dependable, and aligned, while naturally drifting away from dynamics that thrive on confusion or emotional labor. The advice here is to trust your discernment. Wanting reliability doesn’t make you boring; it means you’re serious about creating a life that supports you.
The emotional rhythm of the week flows gently as the moon changes signs. The Leo Moon (Jan 4th–early Jan 6th) brings attention to your daily routines and well-being, reminding you that how you treat your body and time matters more than grand gestures. Midweek, the Virgo Moon (Jan 6th–8th) lights up your partnership sector, making it a good moment for honest, grounded conversations — romantic or professional — about expectations and balance. Keep it simple; clarity is kindness.
By the weekend, the Libra Moon draws you inward, activating emotional intimacy and healing. You may crave deeper connection or quiet reflection rather than surface-level plans. This week’s gift is subtle but powerful: you’re learning that stability and sensitivity don’t cancel each other out… they work best together.
