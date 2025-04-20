Your Horoscope This Week: April 20 To 26

Taurus Season is oﬃcially in session, and honestly? Our nervous systems are breathing a sigh of relief. After all the emotional whiplash of eclipse season and Aries’ go-go-go intensity, this first full week of the bull’s grounded, sensual energy is here to remind us that we deserve stability, slowness, and softness. But don’t get it twisted — Taurus may be calm, but it’s not passive. This week’s transits ask us to slow down not to avoid our growth, but to actually integrate it. And that’s a whole diﬀerent level of real.
The vibes kick oﬀ with a Last Quarter Moon on the 20th at 9:35 p.m. EST, which is basically the universe’s way of asking, “Are you really being honest with yourself?” There’s a subtle but potent invitation to stop sugarcoating our patterns and start lovingly confronting them — especially the ones we’ve been romanticizing as coping mechanisms. Add in the conjunction between Saturn and the North Node in Pisces on April 21st, and the air gets extra sobering. This isn’t about punishment. It’s about awakening. What are you still chasing out of comfort rather than alignment?
Then we move into the “dark of the moon” phase from April 23rd–26th. It’s moody, mysterious, and deeply introspective. During this time, the moon wanes into near- invisibility, mirroring the way many of us may feel energetically: low-key, raw, and reflective. Ego resistance is normal here, especially if you’re feeling pressure to “keep it together.” But what if this descent isn’t a breakdown, but a breakthrough?
And finally, Venus spends its last full week in Pisces, casting one last dreamy glow over our love lives, creativity, and connection to beauty. It’s a gorgeous time to pour your heart into a passion project, flirt a little harder (or softer), and remind yourself that romance doesn’t have to be perfect to be poetic. Get ready to feel your way into the new version of you that Taurus Season is asking you to embody.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This week’s Taurus vibes are activating your sector of values and security, Aries, which might sound boring to your inner thrill-seeker— but honestly, it’s exactly the kind of grounding you need. You’ve been through a lot with the eclipses lighting up your identity and relationship zones, and now you’re being asked to find your footing again. What actually makes you feel secure? Not just financially, but emotionally and spiritually? Are you still seeking validation outside yourself, or are you finally starting to see your worth from within? This is the week to experiment with aﬃrming routines: slow mornings, financial check-ins, or even taking yourself on a “self-worth” date where you let pleasure and peace lead the way.
Midweek, as Saturn and the North Node link up in Pisces, your sector of healing and surrender is activated, and it’s bringing all the feels. Don’t be surprised if you get hit with unexpected memories or dreams that stir up something unresolved. The dark moon enters your sign later in the week, which could surface insecurities you thought you already released during the solar eclipse in Aries. Instead of spiraling, ask yourself: What does this wound want to teach me? Your job isn’t to fix or rush yourself. It’s to hold space. Let yourself unravel, because the Taurus new moon on the 27th is ready to help you rebuild.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
It’s your birthday season, Taurus, and the stars are handing you the mic. But before you step fully into the spotlight, this week is about reevaluating how you’ve been showing up for you. The Last Quarter Moon asks you to check in with the systems and structures in your life. Are they actually supporting your growth, or are you pouring all your energy into being productive, even when your soul is asking for rest? It’s giving “overachiever detox.” This is a week to clear your calendar just enough to remember your why. Get reacquainted with your body, your breath, your joy.
As Saturn and the North Node meet in your friendship and community sector, you may have a wake-up call around the digital noise you’ve been absorbing. Are your online spaces fueling you or draining you? Who’s in your circle for real, and who’s just there for the aesthetics? It might be time to hermit for a bit — not in a self-isolating way, but in a sacred-boundaries kind of way. The dark of the moon in Aries lights up your sector of spirituality, making you crave solitude and connection simultaneously. Paradox much? It’s okay if you push people away while secretly hoping they’ll reach back. Be gentle.
You’re preparing to blossom again by the 27th, when your annual new moon strikes.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
You’re normally the social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini, but this week, you’re kind of over it. The first full week of Taurus Season is activating your solitude sector, a.k.a. your cosmic oﬀ-grid zone. You’re in reflection mode, big time. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th could inspire a much-needed “digital detox” or emotional unfollow spree. You’re craving peace over performing — and that includes not feeling pressured to overshare every micro-thought online. Pay attention to your nervous system: are you creating content to connect or to cope? Real rest looks like logging oﬀ before you’re burnt out.
Saturn and the North Node’s alignment on the 21st activates your sector of career and legacy, and whew, you’re about to get real honest with yourself. Is your career actually feeding your soul, or just your wallet? This week could bring a breakthrough realization that guides you toward a path that’s more meaningful, even if it’s less conventional.
Maybe you’re fantasizing about a sabbatical, a new business idea, or scaling back to protect your energy. The dark of the moon in Aries moves through your social zone, prompting you to notice who feels like a real one and who doesn’t. Let the dead weight go. You’re not here to fake it.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You’re coming out of your shell this week, Cancer, but doing it slowly and intentionally — like stretching after a nap you didn’t realize your soul needed. Taurus Season lights up your sector of community, vision, and future dreams, helping you remember that you’re allowed to want more — more connection, more visibility, more alignment. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th could bring up some clarity around who you’re meant to build with and who you’re outgrowing. You might find yourself cleaning up your group chats, your LinkedIn connections, or even old dream boards. If your visions feel diﬀerent now, it’s because you’ve changed. Honor that.
The Saturn–North Node conjunction on the 21st happens in your sector of truth, travel, and belief systems. Suddenly, things that used to feel far-fetched now seem like your next logical step. Are you considering going back to school? Planning an overseas move? Launching a spiritual side hustle? This aspect gives you the green light — but also the responsibility to really commit. And with the dark of the moon hitting your career zone midweek, old fears about visibility or imposter syndrome may try to creep in. Don’t numb it out. Let it rise, breathe through it, and remind yourself: you are safe to shine.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The spotlight’s shifting this week, Leo, and even though you usually love center stage, Taurus Season is challenging you to reimagine what true success looks like. With the sun moving through your sector of career and public image, you’re being asked to slow down and zoom out. Is your work actually aligned with your soul, or just your resume? The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th is a powerful day to get real about burnout, boundaries, and what you’re trying to prove to whom. There’s a diﬀerence between ambition and people-pleasing. Where can you take your power back?
Then comes the Saturn–North Node meetup in your sector of merging and depth on the 21st, and things get a little deeper, a little heavier — but also more potent. You may be confronted with a truth about a financial entanglement, shared resource, or emotional attachment that no longer feels sustainable. Are you holding on out of fear? The dark moon in Aries moving through your expansion sector later this week makes you question what you actually believe — especially about commitment, intimacy, and freedom. It’s okay if you need to go oﬀ the grid for a minute. Take a solo sunset walk. Write a letter you never send. Sometimes clarity needs stillness to land.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Taurus Season is activating your sector of expansion, education, and new horizons these next four weeks, and you might be feeling the itch to break out of your comfort zone — softly. You’re not trying to uproot your whole life, but you are wondering what it would look like to live more boldly, more soulfully. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th invites you to release outdated routines or expectations that are holding you back from taking a risk. Whether it’s signing up for a class you’ve been eyeing, booking a trip, or simply dreaming out loud, this week wants you to stretch yourself — without snapping.
Saturn conjunct the North Node in your relationship zone could trigger a “wait… what are we doing?” moment in a romantic or platonic partnership. You might notice where someone’s energy feels more like obligation than inspiration — or where you may be the one holding back emotionally. Either way, clarity’s coming. The dark of the moon in Aries highlights your sector of shadow work and surrender, and it could stir some deep feels around past betrayals, insecurities, or fears of being seen too intimately. Instead of shutting down, lean in with compassion. You’re shedding old stories to make room for reciprocity.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Taurus Season activates your sector of intimacy, rebirth, and emotional merging these next four weeks, which sounds deep (because it is), but also hella transformative. This week is about being honest about what’s actually fueling your connections: is it love, control, comfort, or fear of being alone? The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th is a moment of truth. If you’ve been avoiding tough convos about money, boundaries, or emotional needs, the universe might lovingly nudge you to stop bottling things up. Whether you’re navigating a relationship, business partnership, or just your own shadow… know that this is soul work.
Saturn and the North Node meet in your wellness sector on the 21st, lighting up the connection between your routines and your wellbeing. Are you burning out because you’re trying to do it all perfectly? Are you taking on everyone else’s problems and calling it love? If so, it’s time to stop. This transit could inspire you to restructure your workflow, delegate more, or just say “no” with your whole chest. And when the dark of the moon in Aries rolls through your sector of relationships later in the week, it may stir some core fears about being abandoned or misunderstood. Don’t panic. Stay present. You’re learning how to love from wholeness, not wounds.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Taurus Season is lighting up your relationship sector, Scorpio, and that means it’s time to slow down and actually feel your feelings. Yeah, even the vulnerable ones. This week isn’t about playing it cool or keeping people at arm’s length — it’s about practicing the art of letting people in without losing yourself. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th may highlight some tension between your personal goals and your shared connections.
Have you been too self-sacrificing in the name of love — or too self-protective to let love in at all? This is your sign to recalibrate, especially as we approach this Sunday’s new moon in Taurus which will bring forth a period of renewal in your intimate relationships.
The Saturn–North Node conjunction on the 21st hits your sector of pleasure, romance, and creative expression. Translation? You’re being called to take your joy more seriously. What if you stopped treating your dreams like hobbies and started structuring your life around them? This could be a week where a creative idea gets real legs, or where a romantic spark turns into something more grounded (yes, even if it’s just romancing yourself). Later this week, the dark of the moon energy in Aries might make you hypersensitive to criticism or “not doing or being enough,” but don’t spiral. Rest is part of the rewire. Let yourself bloom in divine timing.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
You’ve been in main character mode for a while, Sag, but this week Taurus Season is asking you to pull a subtle switch: step into supporting lead energy by focusing on your wellness, balance, and the little habits that keep you grounded. With the sun lighting up your sector of daily routines, your spirit is craving more structure — not the boring kind, but the “wake up and feel good” kind. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th might illuminate where your current schedule or lifestyle isn’t actually supporting your bigger goals. Time to tweak and simplify.
Saturn and the North Node link up in your sector of home, roots, and emotional foundations, which could stir some big revelations around your living situation, family dynamics, or inner child healing. Are you craving a deeper sense of belonging, or maybe needing to finally move on from a past chapter that still lingers in your space? The dark of the moon in Aries brings a release point in your sector of love and play. You may feel a creative block or emotional letdown midweek, but don’t force clarity. Rest, cry it out, journal it. The Taurus new moon on the 27th will reignite your spark with more intention.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
The first full week of Taurus Season is reminding you that life’s not just about climbing mountains — it’s also about stopping to enjoy the view. With the sun in your sector of pleasure, romance, and creative expression, you’re being called to reconnect with your inner artist and lover. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th could highlight where you’ve been putting productivity above passion. Are you working so hard you’ve forgotten how to play? This week is your permission slip to romanticize your life again. Cook your favorite meal slowly. Wear something that makes you blush. Make art just because.
The Saturn–North Node conjunction in Pisces on the 21st hits your communication zone, which could bring a reality check in how you speak (and listen) to others. Maybe a conversation you’ve been avoiding finally finds its moment — or maybe you realize you’ve been saying “yes” when you really meant “no.” Either way, clarity wants in. As the moon wanes in your fourth house of emotions and home life, you may feel extra tender, nostalgic, or in need of a sacred space to land. Let it be okay to cancel plans and tend to your heart. The Taurus new moon will help you reset your joy frequency.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
This first full week of Taurus Season hits sector of home, family, and foundations, Aquarius, and it’s slowing you all the way down. This week is less about wild reinvention and more about remembering what truly grounds you. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th might bring up tension between your public presence and your private needs. Have you been showing up for the world but ghosting your inner world? If your space feels chaotic, rearrange it. If your boundaries feel shaky, reinforce them. You’re building the emotional security you need to thrive — and that starts from the inside out.
Saturn and the North Node sync up in your sector of money and self-worth on the 21st, spotlighting any lingering scarcity mindsets. Where are you undervaluing yourself or playing small just to feel safe? This is your wake-up call to stop settling. Later this week, the dark of the moon in Aries brings introspection to your communication zone. Don’t be surprised if you feel a little misunderstood or out of sync in convos. Instead of pushing for clarity, focus on listening deeply and journaling your truths. What you learn now will lay the groundwork for a powerful Taurus new moon reset on Sunday the 27th.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
You’ve been swimming through some deep spiritual waters lately, Pisces, and this week the universe is tossing you a rope of grounding and clarity. Taurus Season activates your sector of communication, ideas, and learning, so your mind is buzzing, but in a beautifully embodied way. The Last Quarter Moon on the 20th helps you get real about how you use your voice. Are you speaking from truth or from performance? Are you being heard the way you long to be? This is a week to declutter your mental space, unfollow the noise, and speak softer but truer.
Now let’s talk Saturn and the North Node, aligning in your sign on the 21st— yes, your sign. This is a major karmic moment. You’re being invited (or dragged, depending on how open you are) into a version of yourself that’s more self-respecting, more soul-led, and less self-sacrificing. Your old ways of being won’t cut it anymore. As the dark of the moon in Aries moves through your value zone, it might stir doubts about your worth — but that’s just your ego detoxing. Keep tending to your inner garden. The new moon in Taurus on the 27th will bloom fresh clarity, but first your focus is about composting what you’ve outgrown.
