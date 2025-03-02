Your Horoscope This Week: March 2 To 8

Hold onto your cosmic hats because we’re oﬃcially diving headfirst into the wild retrograde energy of March. Venus retrograde in Aries kicked oﬀ on March 1st at 7:36 p.m. EST, and with it comes a swirling mix of passion, confusion, and a deep desire to rethink everything we thought we knew about love, money, and friendships. It’s giving “Am I the drama?” energy, and the answer is, well, probably yes. But that’s okay! During Venus retrograde, it’s less about pointing fingers at others and more about looking inwards. What are you craving? What kind of love, support, and abundance do you want to attract? Now’s the time to get real with yourself — no filter.
Then, just as you’re starting to get cozy with all the introspection, Mercury — the planet of communication — zips into Aries on March 3rd. Usually, this would be a cue to speak your truth and make bold moves, but with its pre-retrograde shadow already lurking, things might not be as clear-cut as you’d like. Translation? Think before you tweet, text, or spill the tea. We’re all walking on thin ice this week, and Aries’ fiery influence might tempt you to break it.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on March 6th adds another layer of complexity. Whatever dreamy intentions you set during the Pisces new moon at the end of February might hit their first roadblock. Don’t sweat it! First quarter moons are here to test your resolve. Are you really about this new path you’ve chosen, or are you ready to throw in the towel the minute things get tricky? The vibes are high-key asking you to lean into curiosity, ask questions, and keep your options open.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, with Venus spending its first full week retrograde in your sign, you might feel like the universe hit the “pause” button on all things love and money. It’s not that things are going wrong, but rather, you’re being asked to slow down and actually think about what (and who) you’re attracting. Are you chasing after what you truly want, or are you just going along with the vibes because it’s easy? Let yourself be a little selfish right now — it’s not about being rude, it’s about setting standards.
Mercury entering your sign on the 3rd is like a megaphone for your thoughts. Your words carry weight this week, so make sure you mean what you say. Since Mercury is in its pre-retrograde shadow, this isn’t the time to make impulsive decisions or start beef with your group chat. Instead, focus on what’s been brewing beneath the surface. You might find that the best revelations come when you’re not forcing them.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th activates your sector of communication, bringing some potential drama to the mix. If you’ve been navigating group dynamics or figuring out where you fit in, this week might highlight some speed bumps. Take a step back before reacting — sometimes the best response is no response.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, your planetary ruler Venus is now retrograde until April 12th, and it’s asking you to look deep into your spiritual sector and get real about your healing journey. Have you been numbing your emotions or avoiding the signs the universe keeps throwing your way? Now’s the time to confront what you’ve been pushing down and give yourself the care you need. This isn’t about rushing into enlightenment but more about creating gentle, sustainable habits that feed your soul.
Starting March 3rd, Mercury in Aries further highlights your spirituality, so your inner world might be buzzing with revelations this week. You may find yourself drawn to new meditation practices, dream journaling, or having deeper conversations with your own subconscious. Just be mindful not to overthink things — sometimes the answers come when you’re not trying so hard to find them.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th hits your sector of money and security. You might feel the urge to communicate your financial needs more clearly, especially when it comes to your mental health. If you’ve been feeling out of alignment due to your finances, take this opportunity to recalibrate. Declutter your space, clear your mind, and don’t be afraid to ask for support if you need it.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Venus retrograde in Aries is shaking up your communication sector, which means that not everyone is going to get what you’re saying — or why you’re saying it. Instead of getting frustrated, take a step back and listen more. You might learn more from observing than from speaking up this week. If old friends or acquaintances pop up out of the blue, it’s okay to take your time responding.
With Mercury, your ruling planet, entering Aries on the 3rd, you’ll feel like your mind is moving at lightning speed. You’re full of ideas, but not all of them need to be acted on right away. Use this week to brainstorm and jot things down, but avoid making any big moves since we’re in the pre-shadow period of Mercury retrograde (which starts on the 14th).
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th is in your identity sector, so you could feel a bit self-critical. It’s normal to wonder if you’re on the right path, but don’t let temporary doubts derail your long-term plans. Give yourself grace and remember that growth isn’t always linear.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, with Venus now retrograde in Aries until April 12th, your career sector is getting a deep clean. You might find yourself re-evaluating your professional relationships and wondering if your current path aligns with your bigger dreams. It’s okay to take a step back and ask yourself the tough questions, especially if you’ve been feeling unfulfilled.
On the 3rd, Mercury’s entrance in Aries gives you the courage to speak up in professional settings. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pitch an idea, negotiate your salary, or set boundaries with a boss or colleague, this could be the week to do it. Just keep in mind the retrograde shadow and make sure all your ducks are in a row before you go full steam ahead.
The first quarter moon in Gemini activates your spirituality and healing sector on the 6th and asks you to clear out your emotional closet. Old feelings might resurface, giving you a chance to process and release them. It’s not about dwelling on the past but rather creating space for new, healthier connections.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, with Venus retrograde in Aries lighting up your sector of expansion and education, you might find yourself questioning what you truly want to learn and where you want to go— literally and metaphorically. Are you chasing experiences that fill your soul, or are you just following the crowd? This week is about slowing down and checking in with your dreams. Maybe you want to travel, study something new, or dive into a creative project. Let your heart guide you, not the noise around you.
On the 3rd, Mercury’s transit in Aries adds a boldness to your voice, especially when it comes to your beliefs and philosophies. You might find yourself speaking up on issues that matter to you or sharing your knowledge with others. But since Mercury is in its pre-retrograde shadow, be mindful of not getting into unnecessary debates. It’s cool to express yourself, but not everyone deserves access to your wisdom.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th shakes up your friendship and social network sector. If you’ve been feeling misunderstood or out of sync with certain people, this could be a week of realignment. It might be time to focus on quality over quantity when it comes to your circle. You’re evolving, and not everyone can come along for the ride — and that’s okay.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Venus’ current retrograde in Aries is stirring things up in your sector of depth and merging, which means you might be feeling all the feels. Whether it’s about money, intimacy, or emotional bonds, this retrograde is asking you to sit with the discomfort and explore what it’s trying to teach you. Instead of jumping to fix things, allow yourself to just feel. It might be awkward, but it’s necessary.
Your ruler Mercury enters Aries on the 3rd and brings a sharper focus to your sector of wealth and shared resources. This is a great time to review contracts, check in on your investments, or even start thinking about new ways to create passive income. Just remember, with Mercury in its pre-retrograde shadow period, avoid signing on the dotted line unless it’s absolutely necessary. When in doubt, ask for more time.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th takes place in your career sector, making you wonder if you’re on the right path. If you’re feeling frustrated or stuck, use this energy to brainstorm new possibilities. Sometimes a tiny pivot is all you need to get back on track. Trust that what feels like a delay is actually a divine redirection, especially since next week the lunar eclipse in your sign will position you exactly where you’re meant to be.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, your planetary ruler Venus’ retrograde in Aries is like a big ol’ spotlight on your relationship sector, and let’s just say things might get spicy — or messy. If old flames are resurfacing or current connections feel a bit oﬀ, take a beat before making any big decisions. This retrograde is less about figuring everything out right now and more about observing what feels aligned and what doesn’t.
With Mercury entering Aries on the 3rd, communication within your partnerships is front and center. You might feel the urge to have “the talk” with someone special, or finally express what’s been on your mind. Just keep in mind that Mercury is in its pre-retrograde shadow period, so tread lightly with your words. Sometimes saying less is saying more.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th brings a need for adventure and expansion. If you’ve been playing it safe, this moon phase could inspire you to take a calculated risk. Whether it’s in love, work, or personal growth, trust that stepping out of your comfort zone will lead to beautiful opportunities.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, with Venus retrograde in Aries influencing your health and wellness sector, you might feel like your routines need a serious upgrade. Whether it’s your workout regimen, your eating habits, or your mental health practices, this retrograde is here to
help you pause, reflect, and reset. Don’t force yourself into any extreme changes — instead, focus on what genuinely feels good for your body and mind.
Starting the 3rd, Mercury’s transit in Aries sharpens your focus on daily tasks and responsibilities. You might feel a sudden urge to clean up your space, organize your calendar, or tackle that to-do list that’s been haunting you. Just be mindful not to overwhelm yourself as we approach the start of Mercury retrograde which strikes next week. Break missions down into manageable steps and celebrate each little win.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th illuminates your sector of depth and merging, which could bring up some financial or emotional triggers. Instead of letting fear take over, approach these challenges with curiosity. Ask yourself what these situations are teaching you about trust, vulnerability, self-worth, and having faith.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Venus’ current retrograde in Aries is turning up the heat in your creativity and romance sector, and honestly, you might feel like the main character of your own movie right now. Whether you’re flirting with new ideas, new people, or new adventures, this retrograde is a time to figure out what truly sets your soul on fire. But take it slow — there’s no rush to make decisions or lock anything down.
Starting the 3rd, Mercury in Aries boosts your confidence and encourages you to express yourself boldly. You might feel inspired to start a new project, share your thoughts with the world, or dive into a creative endeavor. Just remember, Mercury is in its pre-retrograde shadow period, so double-check the details before launching anything major.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th shines a light on your relationship sector, bringing both clarity and questions. If certain connections are feeling a bit shaky, it’s okay to take a step back and reassess. Focus on what feels reciprocal and let go of anything that drains your energy.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Venus retrograde in Aries is asking you to take a closer look at your home and family life. If things have felt oﬀ, this is the perfect time to create a sanctuary that truly reflects your needs. Whether it’s setting boundaries, redecorating, or spending more quality time with loved ones, focus on creating an environment that feels safe and nurturing.
Mercury enters Aries on March 3rd, adding a spark to your communication style, especially within your household or with family members. You might find yourself in deep conversations or wanting to clear the air. Just keep in mind that Mercury is in its shadow period, so not everything needs to be addressed right away. Patience is key.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th activates your health and wellness sector. If you’ve been putting oﬀ self-care, this is your cosmic reminder to check in with your body. A little bit of mindfulness, movement, and rest can go a long way.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Venus retrograde in Aries is all about your communication sector, and it’s giving “think before you speak” vibes. You might feel a bit more introspective than usual, or perhaps you’re noticing patterns in how you express yourself. Use this retrograde to refine your voice and make sure your words align with your intentions.
Starting the 3rd, Mercury’s entrance in Aries further emphasizes communication, giving you a burst of mental energy. You might feel like journaling, writing, or sharing your thoughts with a close friend. Just be mindful of not oversharing, especially if you’re still processing your emotions, because we’re approaching the start of Mercury retrograde.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th brings playful and creative energy to your sector of fun and true love. If you’ve been overthinking, this moon phase encourages you to let loose, connect with your inner child, and find joy in the little things.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, with Venus’ current retrograde in Aries highlighting your money and self-worth sector, you might be taking a deep dive into your relationship with abundance. Are you blocking your own blessings by not believing in your worth? This retrograde is a time to reflect on your financial habits, your earning potential, and your overall mindset around wealth.
Then on the 3rd, Mercury enters Aries and adds a bold energy to your finances as well, encouraging you to get even clearer about your goals and begin to take action toward them. Whether it’s budgeting, manifesting, or exploring new income streams, this is a powerful time to plant seeds that will grow in the months to come. But patience is key, because Mercury retrograde in Aries will begin on the 14th of next week, and you can already feel the pre-shadow vibes, which can lead to you second-guessing yourself.
The first quarter moon in Gemini on the 6th highlights your home and family sector, bringing some emotional themes to the surface. You might feel called to reconnect with your roots, create a cozy space, or address any lingering tensions with loved ones ahead of next week’s lunar eclipse. It’s all about creating a strong foundation so that you can flourish in every other area of your life.
