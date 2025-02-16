Your Horoscope This Week: February 16 To 22

If you thought you were getting a break from the intense Aquarius energy after the new moon earlier this month, think again. The cosmos is doubling down on its revolutionary, future-forward, zero-BS agenda, because Pallas, the asteroid of wisdom, strategy, and pattern recognition, enters Aquarius on the 16th. That means the Sun, Mercury, Pluto, and Pallas are all in Aquarius this week. That’s a lot of Air sign energy pushing us to think critically, question everything, and break free from outdated structures. The collective is getting smarter, faster, and bolder. If you’ve been feeling like an NPC in your own life, this transit is telling you to wake up.
But before you spiral into existentialism, Pisces Season starts on the 18th at 5:06 a.m. EST, bringing in much-needed Water sign energy to soften the airwave intensity.
Suddenly, logic takes a backseat to emotions, dreams, and intuition. Reality? A social construct. Productivity? Optional. Sleep? A full-time job. With the Sun, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and the North Node all in Pisces (talk about a super stellium), all zodiac signs are stepping into an era of deep reflection, romance, and creative inspiration — but also potential escapism. If you catch yourself zoning out mid- conversation, don’t be surprised. Your spirit guides are probably sending you messages via vibes and vibes alone.
Meanwhile, Juno, the asteroid of commitment and marriage, enters Sagittarius on the 19th, adding a wild-card energy to relationships. Juno in Sag wants adventure, space, and fun. But Pisces season wants merging, intimacy, and soul-bonding. See the conflict? We’re craving connection, but we also don’t want to be tied down. For relationships, this is the ultimate “I love you, but let me breathe” transit.
Then there’s the last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th, which is a final nudge to release whatever’s been keeping us small. This lunation is like a cosmic performance review: What beliefs, habits, or attachments are you still holding onto that don’t align with your higher self? What unnecessary weight are you carrying into the final week of Mars retrograde?
Speaking of Mars retrograde — it’s almost over. On February 23rd, Mars finally shifts direct in Cancer. This is the last full week of Mars retrograde, meaning it’s time to tie up loose ends before we hit GO mode next week. If you’ve been feeling sluggish, nostalgic, or struggling to move forward, trust that this slowdown had a purpose. This week is your chance to clean up the emotional, mental, and physical clutter so that when Mars is direct, you’re not dragging unfinished business into the next chapter.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Aquarius season has had you in your friend group leader era, but now that Pisces season is entering your subconscious sector, you might feel the urge to detach from social obligations and retreat into your own world. Suddenly, solitude hits diﬀerent. You need space to process, dream, and reconnect with your intuition. If you’ve been feeling disconnected from your own needs, this is your reminder to check in with yourself.
Juno’s entrance in Sagittarius on the 19th activates your sector of travel and expansion. You might be craving freedom in relationships — whether that means a break from heavy convos or literally booking a solo trip. If you’re single, you might find yourself drawn to someone unconventional, long-distance, or just wildly diﬀerent from your usual type. And if you’re partnered? Make sure you’re not suﬀocating each other.
With the last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th, you’re being asked to release limiting beliefs. Maybe you’ve been thinking about making a bold move — switching careers, moving cities, or starting something new — but fear has been holding you back. This lunation is a push to stop self-sabotaging.
And finally, your ruler Mars is in its last full week of retrograde in your home sector. If family drama has been weighing on you or your living situation has been in flux, use this time to create emotional closure before the energy speeds up starting the 23rd.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, career breakthroughs are on the horizon, but first, Pisces season wants you to remember your community. You didn’t get here alone. With the Sun, Mercury, and Neptune activating your friendship and networking sector, your social circle is your greatest asset. This is a prime time to reconnect with people who inspire you, but also to cut ties with anyone whose energy feels oﬀ. Not everyone deserves a front-row seat to your success.
On the 19th, Juno enters Sagittarius, shaking things up in your abundance sector, and making you rethink what security means in relationships. Do you crave a partner who’s just as ambitious as you? Or are you realizing that financial independence is your ultimate love language? This transit will bring conversations about money, joint resources, and investments into focus.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is highlighting what financial or emotional baggage you need to drop. Maybe you’ve been carrying old fears about stability, or maybe you need to stop being the “responsible one” in a dynamic that’s draining you. This is a release point — don’t be afraid to let go.
With Mars in its last full week of retrograde in your communication sector, you might feel like there are still lingering conversations that need closure. This is a good week to reflect on how you’ve been expressing yourself and where miscommunications might have been holding you back.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your career is about to take center stage, but first — have you fully embraced the version of yourself that you’re becoming? Pisces season is activating your sector of public reputation, meaning it’s time to own your talents and trust that you belong in the spaces you desire. Stop playing small. You’re meant to take up space.
Juno in Sagittarius on the 19th brings some relationship shake-ups, especially in your marriage sector. If you’ve been craving more spontaneity and adventure in love, you might find yourself feeling restless in stagnant relationships. If you’re single, expect unexpected romantic encounters that feel straight out of a rom-com.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is highlighting what relationship patterns need to go. Do you keep entertaining the same type of person despite knowing they’re no good for you? Time to break the cycle.
And with Mars retrograde about to end in your money sector, this is a good time to finalize financial plans, budget, and tie up loose ends. Money momentum picks up next week, so get your financial game plan in order now.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Pisces Season begins the 18th, and for you, that means it’s time to dream big. With the Sun, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and the North Node all activating your expansion sector, you’re stepping into an era of exploration, learning, and adventure. Maybe you’ve been playing it safe, sticking to what’s comfortable, but deep down, you know you’re meant for more. This is your cosmic green light to step outside your comfort zone. Start researching travel plans, sign up for that class, or pitch that bold idea — you have cosmic backing.
Juno in Sagittarius enters your wellness and routine sector on the 19th, which means you’re reassessing the way you show up in your daily life. Maybe you’re realizing that your past commitments — whether to work, relationships, or even your own habits — haven’t been healthy for you. You’re learning that a structured routine doesn’t have to feel like a prison — it can be something that brings you freedom instead.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is helping you release toxic productivity habits. You don’t need to be busy all the time to be valuable. Sometimes rest is the most productive thing you can do.
With Mars in its final full week retrograde in your sign, you’ve been doing some deep inner work — whether you realize it or not. This is a major week for emotional closure. If you’ve been holding onto resentment, regret, or self-doubt, it’s time to let that weight go before Mars shifts direct on Sunday.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, starting the 18th, Pisces Season is hitting your sector of depth, intimacy, and transformation. Translation? You’re about to feel everything — deeply. If you’ve been keeping emotions at arm’s length, this transit is about to crack you open. But instead of fearing the vulnerability, lean into it. The more you allow yourself to feel, the more you heal.
Juno enters Sagittarius on the 19th and lights up your pleasure and romance sector, meaning you’re about to crave more fun, excitement, and spontaneity in love. If your current relationship dynamic feels too routine, expect the urge to switch things up. If you’re single, this is a golden era for flirtation, situationships, and no-strings-attached fun. Just be mindful that Pisces Season might make you more emotionally attached than you think.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is helping you release creative and romantic fears. Maybe you’ve been second-guessing your talents or hesitating to put yourself out there. This lunation is a push to stop doubting yourself. Own your gifts. Stop waiting for external validation.
With Mars still retrograde in your spirituality sector until the 23rd, you might be feeling a little lost or disconnected from your purpose. But instead of forcing clarity, trust that the answers will come once Mars goes direct on Sunday. For now, focus on grounding yourself. Meditation, journaling, long walks, whatever helps you get out of your head.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, starting the 18th, Pisces Season enters your relationship sector, meaning romance, partnerships, and collaborations are about to take center stage these next four weeks. This is a time for deep connection, reflection, and clarity in love. But also, boundaries. Because if there’s one thing Pisces season loves to do, it’s blur the lines.
Juno in Sagittarius on the 19th enters your home and family sector, bringing some much-needed movement or expansion to your living situation. Maybe you’re feeling restless in your current space, craving a relocation, or needing more freedom in your home dynamics. Expect shifts in family relationships or a newfound desire to create a home that truly feels like yours.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is pushing you to release emotional baggage from the past. Maybe it’s childhood wounds, maybe it’s a toxic family dynamic, or maybe it’s simply the way you’ve been holding yourself back out of fear. It’s time to let go.
With Mars still retrograde in your friendship sector until the 23rd, old drama, past conflicts, or weird vibes in your social circle might still feel unresolved. This is an ideal week to address it. Whether that means reaching out, setting boundaries, or fully walking away, do what you need to do to clear the air as Mars shifts direct.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week Pisces Season is lighting up your sector of work, wellness, and daily routines, meaning it’s time to get your life in order. But here’s the thing: Pisces energy isn’t about rigid structure — it’s about flow. So instead of trying to force yourself into a hyper-productive routine, lean into a schedule that actually works for you.
Juno’s entrance into Sagittarius on the 19th activates your communication sector, making it the ideal time to have the conversations you’ve been avoiding. Whether it’s romantic, work-related, or just a heart-to-heart with yourself, your words hold weight right now. Choose them wisely.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is highlighting where you need to let go of limiting beliefs. If you’ve been talking yourself out of opportunities, downplaying your potential, or letting fear hold you back, it’s time to shift your mindset.
With Mars still retrograde in your career sector until the 23rd, things may have felt stagnant professionally. This is your last week to reflect on what’s truly working for you and what’s not. Big career moves will start picking up next week — so use this time to get clear on your long-term goals.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Pisces Season begins on the 18th and activates your sector of creativity, pleasure, and romance.Translation? You’re in your soft life era. This is a time for art, love, music, daydreams, and indulgence. But it’s also a time for deep emotional healing. Your inner child is calling so listen carefully… what do they need most right now?
Juno’s transit in Sagittarius on the 19th lights up your finance sector, making you rethink your relationship with money and stability. Maybe you’re craving more financial freedom, or maybe you’re realizing that emotional security is just as important as material wealth. The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is also pushing you to release financial fears. If you’ve been stressing about money, trust that abundance flows when you stop gripping onto scarcity mindsets.
Meanwhile, with your ruler Mars still retrograde in your expansion sector until the 23rd, you might be feeling restless but stuck at the same time. This is an ideal week to reflect on where you want to grow. Very soon, Mars direct will clear the path forward.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Pisces Season is activating your home and family sector, making you extra in your feelings this week. Maybe you’re nostalgic, thinking back on childhood memories, or maybe you’re craving a change in your living situation. Either way, this season is asking you to slow down and check in with your emotional foundations.
Juno enters your sign on the 19th, which means you’re reclaiming your independence in relationships. Whether you’re single or partnered, you’re craving space, adventure, and excitement. If something feels too confining, you’re gonna start itching for freedom. Just be careful — Juno in Sag makes you a flight risk, so if you suddenly feel the urge to ghost everyone and book a one-way ticket to Bali, ask yourself if that’s your truth or just a passing feeling.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is about shedding old versions of yourself. The parts of you that once made sense but no longer do? Let them go. You’re entering a new era. Dress for the life you want, not the one you’re leaving behind.
Mars is still retrograde in your sector of intimacy and shared resources, which means emotions are heightened, but clarity is coming. If certain relationships have felt oﬀ, expect a major shift on the 23rd when Mars goes direct. Until then, focus on deep emotional healing and setting financial goals that actually make sense for you.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, starting the 18th, Pisces Season is activating your communication sector, making you a lot more sentimental than usual. Maybe you’re feeling extra reflective, revisiting old journals, or having conversations that feel deeper than expected. If you’ve been holding back your emotions, this season is inviting you to open up — just a little.
Juno’s entrance in Sagittarius on the 19th highlights your spirituality sector, meaning you’re about to crave more independence in your healing journey. You don’t need a guru, a self-help book, or a relationship to “fix” you. You just need to trust your own wisdom.
The last quarter moon in Sagittarius on the 20th is pushing you to release limiting beliefs. If there’s a fear or self-doubt that’s been holding you back, this is the week to let it go. Stop waiting for the “perfect moment” to take a risk — just do it.
With Mars still retrograde in your relationship sector until the 23rd, past relationship drama may still be playing in your head like a bad reality show. But this is your last week of overthinking — next week, clarity returns. Use this time to reflect on what you truly want in love and what you’re ready to leave behind.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your season has been electric, chaotic, and transformative, and now, as the Sun shifts into Pisces on the 18th, your focus moves from self-expression to self- worth. With four planetary heavyweights — Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune (plus the North Node) — all now in Pisces, your attention turns toward money, security, and the value you bring to the world. Have you been underselling yourself, literally or figuratively? Pisces energy has a way of making you feel abundant before you actually see the abundance manifest, and this is exactly the mindset shift you need to set yourself up for financial and emotional stability in 2025.
At the same time, Juno, the asteroid of commitment, is in Sagittarius in your friendship and social network sector, making you crave a sense of belonging within your communities. Maybe you’re finally finding your people — ones who match your wild ideas, independence, and humanitarian streak. But with all this Piscean energy making you feel a little softer than usual, there could be tension between your need for personal space and your desire to merge with a group or a cause. Give yourself permission to test the waters before diving in headfirst.
Mars is still retrograde in Cancer until Sunday the 23rd, and for you, this has been slowing down your daily routine and productivity levels. Instead of forcing yourself to hustle this week, focus on tying up loose ends and creating a sustainable workflow — one that won’t leave you burned out when Mars shifts direct. If you’ve been neglecting self-care, now’s the time to restore balance before life speeds up again.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, welcome to your era. On the 18th, the Sun enters your sign, joining Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and the North Node creating an ocean of intuitive, dreamy energy that you get to swim in. This is your annual rebirth, a time to shed the past 12 months of lessons, heartbreaks, wins, and losses, and decide what kind of main character you want to be this year. Your ability to manifest is at an all-time high, but with all this Piscean energy, the challenge is staying grounded and making sure you’re not slipping into delusions. Reality check yourself: Are you making moves toward your dreams, or just dreaming about them?
Meanwhile, Juno in Sagittarius is turning up the heat in your career sector starting the 19th. You’re craving more freedom in your professional life, but also more commitment — yes, a contradiction, but a very you contradiction. Maybe you want to work for yourself, or maybe you’re realizing you need a mission-driven job to stay engaged. Either way, the key here is that you refuse to be tied down to anything that doesn’t light you up. And honestly? Good for you.
With Mars still retrograde in Cancer until the 23rd, your dating life and creative inspiration may have felt sluggish. If you’ve been questioning a romantic connection, use this week to reflect rather than react. Things will start moving faster next week, so instead of making drastic decisions now, let yourself sit with your feelings and watch what unfolds naturally. The clarity you’re seeking is coming — trust that.
