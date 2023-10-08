Your Horoscope This Week: October 8 to October 14

Eclipse season begins this week, so hold on tight cosmic beings. First up, Pluto ends its five-month retrograde on October 10th at 9:09 p.m. EST. Pluto is the Planet of Transformation, so its shift direct in Capricorn (for the final time in centuries) will have a significant effect on us on a personal, psychological, and collective level. We should aim to be more patient with ourselves or others this eclipse week rather than projecting our fears, worries, or insecurities onto them. Yes, everything is changing, but remembering that change is the most constant truth in life can bring us relief.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Another highlight of the month is Mars, the Planet of Action, entering Scorpio, one of the signs that it rules, on October 12th for the next six weeks. Mars in Scorpio signals a collective focus on introspective activities such as meditating, journaling, sexual healing, and soul-searching. Our obsessive and stubborn streaks may also intensify during this transit, as will our overall drive and discipline.
Once the Solar Eclipse in Libra strikes this Saturday the 14th, we’ll find ourselves being open to diverse perspectives that previously didn’t seem feasible or within reach. Eclipse season has unpredictable energy to it, so it’s best to keep our schedules low-key this weekend and remain in conversation with ourselves about what we’re ready to bring forth in our lives these next six months. Before you know it, you’ll be speaking it into existence.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, not only is it an eclipse week, but on the 12th your planetary ruler Mars enters Scorpio — the other sign that it rules. You’re likely to feel more magnetic, passionate, and mysterious during this six-week transit. Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn on the 10th helps you restructure your professional goals for the rest of 2023. You may feel motivated to tie up loose ends on a project you started at the start of the year, but this time you’re tackling it with a refreshed perspective, allowing you to more effectively reach your goals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Libra Solar Eclipse on the 14th catalyzes a strong desire for intimacy and companionship within you — you’re seeking hugs, cuddles, and kisses, and this is one of the best times of the year to consciously and actively open yourself up to receiving them from the right people, including your own self. If you lean into this more free-spirited way of giving and receiving love, the next six months of your love life are likely to feel refreshingly different, especially since Chiron, the asteroid of our inner wounds, is currently retrograde in your sign, helping you heal from past trauma.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, everything’s changing rapidly, and this week you’ll find yourself focused on the transformations you want to make in your closest relationships (due to Mars’ six-week transit through Scorpio). You’ll also be in the mood to take your wellness journey more seriously, or rather, bring more ease into the art of taking care of yourself. That could look like signing up for more regular yoga classes, starting a gardening practice, or drinking more water. Only you know what your body needs to feel nurtured and at ease, Taurus, and Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn on the 10th, combined with Mars’ entrance into Scorpio on the 12th, and followed by the Solar Eclipse in Libra on the 14th will lead to an organic manifestation of you living your best, holistic, life.
This weekend, the Solar Eclipse in Libra brings up major Venusian vibes in your mind and heart, and also encourages you to incorporate more harmony into your daily routine. Tap into the spirit of Jupiter’s current retrograde through your sign when thinking of holistic practices that help you lean into softness and discipline simultaneously. If you’ve been in the mood to switch things up, several new options for your enjoyment and pleasure are likely to present themselves during this eclipse passage. Your mission is to be willing to step out of your comfort zone and say yes to them.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you’re in the mood to play and have adventures this week, especially now that your planetary ruler Mercury is in Libra for the next two weeks. We’re also experiencing a Solar Eclipse New Moon in Libra on the 14th. The days prior to this new moon is the dark-of-the-moon period, so it’s quite normal if you simultaneously feel social and also more moody or introspective Monday through Friday.
Starting on October 12th, Mars’ six-week transit through Scorpio amps up your workaholic tendencies and your obsessive streaks. You may actually find this weirdly amusing, because you’ll feel more driven, passionate, and ambitious than usual, especially since Pluto would have shifted direct in Capricorn on the 10th, igniting a greater sense of discipline and strategy within your mind. This is definitely a powerful time to be pursuing your entrepreneurial endeavors, perhaps with the right business partner(s) by your side. Mercury’s presence in Libra and the Solar Eclipse in Libra on the 14th will help infuse the collaboration with harmonious and well-balanced energy.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, as a Moonchild, the start of eclipse season has been increasing your sensitivity and intuitive awareness, and it also may be testing your patience and increasing your feelings of exhaustion, so tread likely during the dark-of-the-moon period Monday through Friday.
Fortunately for you, Pluto shifts direct in Capricorn on the 10th of this week, allowing you to see your partners, and your own self, in a more clear and realistic light. If you’ve been caught up in drama or illusions, the combination of Pluto’s shift direct and this weekend’s
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Solar Eclipse encourages you to start fresh in areas of your life that once felt stagnant or too predictable. Many Cancers may feel inspired to move to a new town, country, or continent, or alternatively, to welcome a new pet, plant, or human into their home.
On the 14th, the Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights the possibility for a fresh start in your domestic sector, whether you’re fully ready to embrace that new chapter or not. The cool thing about this eclipse is that there’s no need to set new moon intentions — just focus on embodying the intention through your daily actions and the way you flow through life.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, as a sign ruled by the Sun, you’re likely to feel supercharged by this week’s Solar Eclipse in Libra. It’s activating your sector of communication and creativity, signaling that that realm of your life will go through profound shifts in the coming months and years (this is the beginning of a two-year eclipse story). Pay attention to ways you can keep opening both your heart chakra and your throat chakra this week, Leo. If you have the opportunity to perform or be publicly celebrated this week, say yes to it, especially once Mars enters Scorpio on the 12th, infusing you with more dynamic and magnetic vibes.
With Pluto shifting direct in Capricorn on the 10th, your sector of wellness and service is activated, encouraging you to find ways to mentally discipline yourself without burning yourself out. This may be easier said than done, especially during a Solar Eclipse week,
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
so if you find yourself being too self-critical as you attempt to reach your milestones, remind yourself to take a breather. Simply being alive here on earth is a success in itself, Leo.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, now that your planetary ruler Mercury has left your sign after an extended stay and entered the airy sign of Libra, you’re likely to feel light-hearted and expansive, even in the midst of eclipse season. Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn on the 10th balances out that energy by grounding you and providing you with a sense of calm. On the 12th, Mars’ entrance into Scorpio activates your communication sector and could lead to you expressing your emotions more potently than you have all year — particularly when it comes to your creative outlets.
All of this sets you up for this weekend’s Solar Eclipse in Libra, which lights up your sector of money and self-esteem for the next six months, and beyond (this solar eclipse is
the beginning of a two-year cycle of eclipses in your money sector). Have fun visualizing yourself earning the amount of money you think you deserve — or better. Get specific about what you’d do with that abundance and how it would make you feel. Also get curious about non-monetary ways abundance already exists within and around you. Doing such exercises will magnetize even more wealth into your life, in all shapes and forms.
Libra Sun & Rising:
It’s all about you this week, Libra. A powerful new beginning is ignited on the 14th with the potent Solar Eclipse in Libra, which sparks tremendous change in your life over the course of the next two years. The days before the eclipse will be spiritually heavy to navigate because there’s a lot of dead weight for you to drop during the dark-of-the moon period. Nurture your sensitivity rather than running from it. By the time the eclipse strikes this weekend, you’ll feel reborn.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mercury is now in your sign for the next two weeks, and Mars shifts out of your sign on the 12th and enters Scorpio, a sign that it rules. This planetary shift highlights that there’s potential for significant change in your money sector these next six weeks. It’s time to strategize and better organize your finances so you can find ways to sustainably grow your nest egg. You may at first feel a bit intimidated by the more serious energy this transit emanates, but once you decide to move forward with conviction, you’ll feel like you’ve grown wings.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Eclipse season has arrived, Scorpio, but not in the way you’ve been used to these past two years. Instead of experiencing a solar eclipse in your sign, the eclipse on the 14th takes place in the sign of Libra, beginning a new two-year cycle of eclipses in the Libra Aries axis. Your sector of spirituality, healing, solitude, and closure is therefore activated by the start of eclipse season, making this one of the most emotionally heightened weeks you’ve experienced so far this year. Breathe your way through any angst or discomfort you may be navigating as you confront elements from your past that kept you feeling stuck or in a similar loop.
In addition to this eclipse activation, your planetary ruler Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on the 10th of this week. You’ll notice yourself feeling less reserved when it comes to communicating your truth to those around you, and setting necessary boundaries. Pluto’s shift direct helps you level up and better discern what’s worth your time, energy, and creativity. You may feel ready to ask for a raise at work or completely shift your entrepreneurial strategy if you work for yourself. Trust your instincts this eclipse week, but make sure to pace yourself, because Mars’ entrance into your sign on the 12th could make you feel like you’re superhuman.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, what does your heart need to feel safe? Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn takes place on Tuesday, indicating that you’ll be experiencing a gradual yet positive change in your finances these coming months. It’s a great week to create a budget for this final quarter
of the year and challenge yourself to stick to it. Paying off debt and implementing strategic investment strategies also benefits you at this time.
With this week’s Libra Solar Eclipse shining a light on your social sector, you may be ready to evaluate how you show up as a friend and how you want others to show up for you. As much as you’re known as a wild spirit and social butterfly, Mars’ shift into Scorpio on the 12th activates the most sensitive and private sector of your chart, making you more focused on quality over quantity when it comes to who you keep around you and why.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
What an epic week you’ve entered, mountain goat. First Pluto ends its five-month retrograde in your sign on Tuesday October 10th. This helps boost your confidence as you welcome the energy of the upcoming solar eclipse.
With Mars, the planet of action, shifting into Scorpio on the 12th, you’re likely to feel more selective when it comes to who you call a friend. If you’ve felt suspicious about someone’s motives, you may choose to distance yourself from them and spend more time with yourself this week. Just make sure you’re not letting your insecurities cause you to distort the situation.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later this week, the Libra Solar Eclipse stimulates your sector of travel and expansion. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly get bit by the travel bug or end up completely revamping your career strategy this month. A part of you is craving reinvention, and that could look like leaping into a completely new field and allowing yourself to be a beginner again.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week is a blend of serious and light-hearted vibes. Mars’ shift into Scorpio on the 12th shifts your focus to your vocational path — for the next six weeks you’ll be asking yourself if the work you’ve been focused on lately resonates with you on an emotional level. If it is, this week is your invitation to explore new depths of creation, as you’re likely to feel deeply inspired due to Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn, stimulating your spirituality and healing sector.
But if you feel disconnected from what you spend most of your time on, this week’s Libra Solar Eclipse will awaken you to alternate universes you can enter with the power of intention, faith, and visualization. This weekend, clear your schedule if you can and allow yourself to consciously breathe and meditate in nature or in a calm indoor space, especially Saturday afternoon once the solar eclipse has struck. You’ll be amazed at the downloads you receive and how it positively shifts the next six months of your life, and beyond.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, now that Venus, one of the planets that loves you the most, is settling into your opposite sign of Virgo for the next four weeks, you’re feeling drawn to examine the nuances and details in your intimate relationships. You’re also facing yourself in the mirror and being more self-aware, allowing you to admit to your shortcomings while also celebrating your blessings.
Pluto’s shift direct in Capricorn on the 10th, followed by Mars’ shift into Scorpio on the 12th, can help you get more clear about what you want out of life during this final stretch of the year. And once the Solar Eclipse in Libra strikes on the 14th, you’re likely to feel like a caterpillar morphing into a butterfly, as your sector of depth, intimacy, and merging will be lit up by this solar activation, encouraging you to explore and reveal parts of your subconscious mind you usually keep hidden.