Your Horoscope This Week: October 16th to October 22nd, 2022

The week ahead brings necessary change — particularly to our love lives. The week kicks off with a lovely aspect between the Libra sun and Mars in Gemini on October 17th, which gives us the push to discuss the ways in which we are moving our lives forward. Passions heighten on October 18th when Venus in Libra meets Mars. The sun and Pluto in Capricorn square off on October 19th, giving us strength and exuberance. The following day, Pluto adds sizzle to Venus, urging us to express our desires. The Venus Star Point, which is the nine-month meetup of the sun and Venus, occurs on October 22nd. This marks a major turning point in matters of the heart. Later in the day, Saturn retrograde and Mercury link up, lending dynamism to our words — even if they are limited.
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here