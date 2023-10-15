Your Horoscope This Week: October 15 to October 21

Virgo, now that your planetary ruler Mercury is out of your sign and in Libra, money is on your mind more than usual. The life hack? Don’t be so attached to the need to have it. Visualize yourself already financially at ease and work your way backward to make that visualization your reality. This may be easier said than done due to Venus’ current transit in your sign, which could cause you to overanalyze much of what you do with your resources. Fortunately, Mars’ newfound presence in Scorpio harmonizes with your nature and reminds you that most of what you want is on the other side of asking directly for what you want.