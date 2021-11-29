Your Weekly Horoscope: November 28th to December 4th, 2021

November 30th features several sextiles and supportive aspects. Mercury in Sagittarius makes a sextile to Saturn in Aquarius and if you mean to put discipline behind your big plans, you’ll find that there are more ways to move forward then you could have predicted. And they have always been here. The Sun makes a trine to Chiron and it’s a good reminder that you couldn't be who you are, know what you know, without having lived through what you lived through. It’s a gift to be able to see that in yourself, it’s a doorway toward empathy if you walk through it. Speaking of empathy, Venus in Capricorn makes a sextile to Neptune Rx in Pisces and while Venus persists in her retrograde shadow, there’s space today to be supportive of each other even if we don’t understand each other’s methods, even if support means stepping back. The independent Sun in Sagittarius echoes this influence, forming a sextile to well-boundaried Saturn in Aquarius.