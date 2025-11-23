Your Horoscope This Week: May 11 To 17
It’s official: we’ve entered Sagittarius Season in full force, and with that comes a collective vibe shift that’s both undeniable and kind of a cosmic whiplash. We’re saying bye to the Fixed water Scorpio Season, with its secrecy, shadow work, and “let me spiral in peace” emotional intensity. In its place? The boundless optimism, reckless honesty, and restless wanderlust of Mutable Fire for the next four weeks.
Sagittarius Season isn’t here to make you sit with your feelings… it’s here to make you book a one-way ticket to anywhere else and sprint toward the next philosophical adventure. And yet, this fiery shift doesn’t mean we can escape our responsibilities. It just means we’re less afraid to face them. From the way we communicate to how we reimagine our future, this is the week where bold moves feel less scary and more inevitable.
But don’t let the Jupiterian vibes fool you, this week also marks the end of a sobering cosmic chapter. After 4.5 months of retrograde motion, Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, shifts direct in Pisces on November 27th, for the last time in this sign for the next 29 years. That’s huge. For many of us, Saturn in Pisces has been about emotional boundaries, intuitive discipline, and learning how to structure our dreams without suffocating them. As it stations direct, there’s a final karmic checkpoint: did you learn how to trust your inner compass, or are you still outsourcing your intuition?
Add to that Mercury’s direct station in Scorpio on the 29th at 12:38 p.m. EST, and we’re closing the month with both of our major “slow down and process” planets now moving forward in Water signs — even as fire sign season is heating up. The result? An internal green light, but with a caution label. You’ve gotten the downloads, the reroutes, the delays. You’ve had to pause and pivot more times than you’d like. This week? You’ll start to understand why. And with that clarity comes momentum… slow, steady, intentional momentum that actually lasts.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’re feeling the flames again. After a deeply introspective Scorpio Season, Sagittarius Season enters like a spontaneous road trip invitation. Suddenly, the shadows make sense, the storylines connect, and the lessons you learned are becoming launchpads for expansion. This is your exploring cycle, but Jupiter (the ruler of Sag Season) is still retrograde in Cancer in your sector of home, family, and roots. That means you’re feeling the pull to go big, yes, but with a tender undertone. You’re not running away from where you come from; you’re seeking experiences that remind you who you are at your core. Honor the desire to dream wider, but check in with your inner child as you do.
This week also marks the end of Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces in your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure. For four and a half months, Saturn has been silently schooling you on what it means to actually rest, to release, to retreat without guilt. Now that Saturn’s finally moving forward, so are you, and whether you’re aware of it or not, this has been a key rehearsal period for what’s ahead. In early 2026, Saturn will re-enter your sign, meaning you’re next. This week is a subtle spiritual graduation: you’ve passed some behind-the-scenes tests, you’ve gotten stronger through surrender. Start noticing the ways you’ve outgrown old fears, habits, or identities without needing anyone’s permission to evolve.
By the time Mercury shifts direct in Scorpio on the 29th, you’ll feel an energetic exhale in your sector of shared resources, intimacy, and psychological depth. Money hiccups, trust wounds, and communication delays within your closest bonds may have been peaking throughout November. But now the fog lifts. Mercury’s direct motion signals clarity, even if it arrives in whispers rather than fireworks. Consider this week your moment of truth — a time to reassess your energetic investments, reclaim your power, and close out the month with financial and emotional sovereignty. You’ve earned it.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’ve been moving through a portal, and this week, you’re emerging from the other side with wisdom that’s equal parts sobering and sacred. Sagittarius Season activates your sector of death, rebirth, transformation, and merging. Translation? The phoenix within you is rising. After Scorpio Season forced you to confront your relationships — romantic, business, and everything in between —Sagittarius Season dares you to ask: What parts of myself am I willing to shed so I can finally fly free? This is not surface-level growth. It’s soul-level metamorphosis.
And since Jupiter, the ruler of this season, is still retrograde in Cancer (in your communication and thought-patterns sector), you may be feeling a mix of breakthroughs and nostalgia, especially around the stories you tell yourself. Let them shift. Let your inner narrator evolve too.
Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, is also ending its retrograde in Pisces on the 27th, after four and a half months retrograde in your sector of social networks, tech, and collective dreams. If you’ve felt distance between you and your community, or you’ve questioned whether your goals even matter anymore, that fog is beginning to clear. Saturn’s been showing you where to recommit and where to walk away. Now that it’s direct, you can start building again, but this time with discernment and vision. It’s a brilliant time to reassess your relationship to visibility, collaboration, and long-term purpose. You don’t have to do it alone, Taurus. But you do have to choose alignment over convenience.
Two days later, Mercury shifts direct in Scorpio in your sector of marriage. After a month of cosmic curveballs, miscommunications, or shifts in partnerships (romantic or professional), this retrograde finally comes to a close. You’ve likely had to clarify your boundaries or renegotiate your agreements, and now the pieces are falling into place.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week feels like your season of “choose your character” has officially begun. Sagittarius Season lights up your sector of partnerships and contracts — both the romantic kind and the cosmic, soul-contract kind. You’re magnetizing new people and drawing clearer lines with others. It’s delicious, chaotic, and clarifying. But since Sagittarius is your opposite sign, it’s also activating some growing pains. Jupiter, Sag’s ruler, is still retrograde in your money and self-worth sector, so some of the connections or opportunities showing up now may have roots in old stories around value, security, or financial independence. Don’t rush to say yes just to be liked or chosen. Your time, your body, your love — those are sacred currencies. Invest wisely.
Now let’s talk about Saturn ending its retrograde in Pisces in your sector of reputation and legacy. After months of questioning your path, wondering if your work is “enough” or if you’re even seen, the tide is finally shifting. Saturn’s retrograde has been humbling. You’ve probably wrestled with imposter syndrome, restructured your ambitions, or asked yourself: What kind of impact do I really want to leave behind? This week marks a subtle but powerful new chapter. You’re being invited to lead differently — not louder, not harder, but deeper. Let your vision mature. It doesn’t have to be perfect; it just has to be real.
And then there’s your ruler Mercury shifting direct in Scorpio in your sector of wellness, service, and daily rhythms. November may have brought scheduling nightmares, health wake-up calls, or moments where you forgot how to speak kindly to yourself. Now, balance is returning. You’re remembering how good it feels to have a flow that honors your mind and your nervous system. Consider this week your reset button. You’re not a productivity machine — you’re a multidimensional, brilliant being learning how to make space for rest, rituals, and joy. Let Mercury’s direct motion be your permission slip to slow down and still get things done.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the sun is now in Sagittarius, igniting your sector of health for the next four weeks and you’re in your “I’m rebuilding my life like it’s a cozy Pinterest board” era. But don’t get it twisted: this is spiritual decluttering. Sag Season doesn’t just ask you to “clean your space,” it wants you to clean your mind. You’re craving systems that support your growth without boxing you in. And with Jupiter retrograde in your sign right now, this week could feel like a cosmic reminder that your energy is precious and sacred — not to be scattered. The answers aren’t outside of you; they’re within your own body, in the cues it gives when something’s aligned… or not.
Saturn also stations direct in Pisces this week in your sector of higher education and long-term vision. You’ve been going through it quietly, huh? Maybe questioning your beliefs, your purpose, your faith. Maybe realizing that outgrowing old ideologies is grief work too. But now Saturn’s ready to move forward, and so are you. A new kind of truth is settling into your bones. One you earned through patience, humility, and the courage to begin again. This is a powerful time to recommit to your path, whether that’s a new spiritual practice, a travel plan, or a long-forgotten dream that still makes your heart beat faster.
To round it out, on the 29th Mercury finally ends its retrograde in Scorpio in your sector of creativity, play, and romantic expression. If November had you in a funk creatively or made you question your romantic instincts, you’re not alone. Now, the fog clears and you’re reconnecting with your muses — the ones that remind you life is meant to be felt, not managed. Love letters, dance breaks, flirty texts, solo adventures: this is your medicine now. Mercury direct reminds you that joy isn’t a distraction from your purpose. It is your purpose. Sprinkle that magic everywhere you go.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that the sun (your ruler) is officially in Sagittarius, your cosmic confidence is back online — and not a moment too soon. Scorpio Season may have humbled you (okay, dragged you), but this fire-on-fire moment feels like you’re finally glowing again. The Sag sun lights up your sector of creativity, pleasure, and romance, so flirt with fate, play with possibility, and don’t be afraid to risk looking ridiculous. You’re in a luckier, lighter window, even with Jupiter retrograde in your career and legacy zone reminding you to realign with your long-term purpose before rushing forward. Trust that you don’t need to have it all figured out to take a leap of faith… just enough courage to follow what feels fun and aligned.
And as if that weren’t enough cosmic momentum, on the 27th Saturn in Pisces is stationing direct in your intimacy and emotional merging sector after a long retrograde that had you questioning who’s safe to let in. Now you’re clearer on your boundaries and what kind of soul ties actually nourish your spirit (hint: not trauma bonds). Around the 29th, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio ends in your home and roots sector, helping clear the fog around family dynamics, housing plans, or internal safety. Conversations about cohabitation, inheritance, or emotional truth may finally start flowing again. November ends with insight, closure, and a heart that’s ready to trust its beat again.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this is your quarterly “let’s romanticize my healing journey” update. The sun in Sagittarius now illuminates your sector of home, family, and foundation for the next four weeks, asking: where do I feel safe to be my full, messy self? Scorpio Season taught you how to say what you mean, but now Sag Season teaches you how to let yourself be held while saying it. Even if Jupiter retrograde in Cancer has been delaying clarity in love or close connections, you’re being asked to trust the bigger divine timeline. Your peace is sacred, not negotiable. Even in the chaos, create a home within yourself.
Meanwhile, Saturn stations direct in Pisces in your partnership zone on the 27th, bringing major lessons (and possibly reconnections) in how you show up in your bonds. What patterns have you matured out of? What emotional labor are you no longer available for? You’ve grown into someone who doesn’t mistake consistency for intimacy. And as your ruler Mercury stations direct in your communication sector two days later, the mental fog lifts. The misunderstandings, missed texts, and tech chaos that dominated early November will start to unravel. Use this week to get grounded before December launches you into a faster pace; the seeds you plant now will blossom in the new year.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, welcome to the wide-open skies of Sagittarius Season. After weeks of deep emotional inventory and existential shedding, this Fire sign shift energizes your sector of communication, curiosity, and creative expression. You may feel more extroverted again — like you’ve finally caught your breath after swimming through Scorpio’s intense waters. The Sag Sun gives you the green light to speak up, share boldly, and explore new ideas, especially ones that have been whispering to you from the edges of your comfort zone. That said, Jupiter retrograde reminds you to pace yourself — if you say yes to everything, you’ll burn out before December even starts.
Saturn in Pisces ending its retrograde in your sector of health, habits, and service on the 27th is also a game changer. The past four and a half months have shown you where your boundaries need fortifying, especially around time, energy, and what you give to others versus what you keep for yourself. Now that Saturn’s no longer in review mode, your efforts to create structure will feel more supported by the universe. And with Mercury in Scorpio shifting direct in your income and self-worth sector on the 29th, money convos, business plans, and confidence levels begin to stabilize. Trust that delays were protection, and your next steps are much clearer now. Clarity and charisma — your favorite combo — are making a comeback.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’ve made it. You’ve swum through the underworld of your own psyche and you’re emerging renewed. While Sagittarius Season shifts the collective’s attention outward, you’re still integrating the deep truths that Scorpio Season unearthed — especially with Mercury still retracing your sign until it stations direct on the 29th. The Sag Sun now highlights your value systems, money mindset, and self-esteem for the next four weeks.
This first full week of Sag Season is a chance to check in with your relationship to worth — not just financial, but emotional, energetic, and spiritual. And since Jupiter’s retrograde is still moving through your expansion and belief sector, you’re being called to ask: what stories are still shaping how you show up in the world? And do they still serve you?
Meanwhile, on the 27th Saturn in Pisces’ direct motion in your sector of pleasure, dating, and creative flow helps you anchor into your joy with more maturity and discernment. You’ve had to learn — sometimes the hard way — that just because something feels good doesn’t mean it’s right. But now you’re clearer about what kind of pleasure truly nourishes you.
With Mercury stationing direct in your sign on the 29th, your voice gets stronger, your words land with more weight, and your ability to self-advocate returns. You’re closing out November feeling more embodied and self-assured than you’ve felt all year. It’s giving “rebirth in real time”, and you deserve every ounce of this glow.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, it’s your time — Sagittarius Season has officially arrived! This first full week of your solar return season feels like coming home to yourself. But this year’s kickoff isn’t a sprint — it’s a fiery slow burn. With your ruler Jupiter still retrograde in Cancer, your sector of emotional intimacy and legacy is activated, inviting you to move with more care, more depth, more intention. You’re used to flying by the seat of your pants, but the universe is reminding you that some of your greatest expansion comes from digging inward before soaring outward. Don’t rush the glow-up… let it smolder. That balance of Fire and Water is your true key this week.
Now that Saturn is finally direct in your communication sector (starting the 27th) after four and a half months of testing your boundaries, your voice is stronger, your inner compass clearer. The fog around decision-making starts to lift, and when Mercury in Scorpio stations direct in your closure sector on the 29th, you’ll be able to finally release what’s been weighing on your subconscious. End-of-the-month clarity hits different when your birthday’s around the corner. You’re not just moving forward, you’re moving wisely. Give thanks for the lessons, but don’t pack them in your suitcase. You’ve got new roads to ride.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Sagittarius Season activates your sector of spirituality and closure for the next four weeks — a sacred zone of soul whispers and psychic integration. This first full week of the season is not about running full speed ahead. Instead, it’s your cosmic permission slip to unplug, reflect, and wrap up what Scorpio Season helped you confront emotionally. With Jupiter (the ruler of Sag Season) still retrograde in your partnership sector, any themes around giving too much or receiving too little are ripe for review. Be real with yourself: what relationships feel reciprocal, and what are you still keeping alive out of guilt or habit?
The big cosmic win this week? On the 27th Saturn, your ruling planet, finally shifts direct in Pisces, ending a four-and-a-half-month stretch of delays in your communication and boundary-setting sector. You’ve been working behind the scenes to say what you mean, mean what you say, and still hold space with grace. Now, your words land with clarity and power, especially as Mercury in Scorpio stations direct in your social and friendship sector on the 29th. Group dynamics get smoother, and miscommunications resolve. As November closes, you’re realigning your circle, your truth, and your focus. Don’t worry, Capricorn, you haven’t missed the train. You were building the right track.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, welcome to the first full week of Sagittarius Season, igniting your sector of community, collaboration, and future dreams for the next four weeks. You’re feeling pulled toward your people and your purpose. But don’t forget: Jupiter’s still retrograde in your wellness and routine sector, encouraging you to slow down, restructure, and listen to your body’s cues. Just because the vibe is social doesn’t mean you have to overextend yourself. Be discerning, and protect your peace while still aligning with the collective vision you’re here to lead. You’ve got global goals but sustainable impact starts with internal stability.
This week’s astro-reset is potent: on the 27th your ruler Saturn finally stations direct in Pisces, in your financial and self-worth sector, after months of deep reflection and constraint. What have you learned about your resources, both tangible and emotional? You’ve been quietly leveling up your self-respect, and now it’s time to own that growth. And as Mercury ends its retrograde in Scorpio on the 29th, your career sector starts flowing again. That pitch, launch, or major conversation that’s been delayed? It’s now divinely timed. End the month with bold clarity and remember: your uniqueness is your currency. Cash in accordingly.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Sagittarius Season fires up your sector of career, public image, and long-term purpose for the next four weeks. You’re being called to boldly take up more space and yet, Jupiter (your planetary ruler) is retrograde in your creative sector, tugging at your inner world, reminding you not to abandon your soul’s poetry in pursuit of performance. Balance is everything. This week, let your ambition and your artistry walk hand in hand. You’re not just building a legacy, you’re channeling magic into the material world. Trust your process, and don’t rush the reveal. You’re still mid-metamorphosis.
The real shift this week? Saturn ends its four-and-a-half-month retrograde in your sign (the final retrograde in Pisces for the next 29 years) — and that’s huge. You’ve been carrying invisible weights, navigating initiations only your spirit fully understands. Now, the fog begins to clear. You know who you are and what you will (and won’t) tolerate. With Mercury stationing direct in Scorpio on the 29th, your expansion and exploration sector starts to click back into gear. Book the trip, start the class, write the pitch. You’re closing November with cosmic backing, and December will feel much more like the fresh chapter you’ve been waiting for. Let it begin.
