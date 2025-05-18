Your Horoscope This Week: May 18 To 24

The past few weeks under Taurus Season were all about solidifying your career direction, Leo, but you may have felt some friction when it came to the “how.” Now, with Gemini Season arriving on May 20th and lighting up your community, tech, and long-term vision sector, the vibes get airier and more future-forward. This is your time to network, launch passion projects, make connections, and remember that you don’t have to do it alone. You thrive when you’re seen — but only if you’re being seen for your authentic self and not for what others expect you to be. Remember that Mars is in your sign until June 17th, so this is literally your time to let your inner child shine.