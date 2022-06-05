It’s only right that Saturn stations retrograde on June 4th, just after Mercury stations direct in Taurus. It’s only to be expected that Saturn makes a waning square to Mercury as the week begins, as if to remind us that the cosmos keeps a schedule we have little power over — no matter how often we study the ephemeris and plan accordingly. Of course, Saturn’s retrograde is a yearly affair and lasts well into October, a transit that ultimately fades into the background of our daily lives. It’s the waning square that echoes over the week ahead, inviting us to do a double take before we rush into the plans that Mercury Rx delayed, to be a little bit wiser the second time around.
On June 7th, we welcome an ambitious first-quarter moon in Virgo, ready and willing to get things up and running. While Mercury in Taurus calls for discernment, there’s something about the quarter moon and her trine to Uranus in Taurus that feels hopeful, that believes a change is gonna come because change makers are at the helm. This feeling can lead to powerful renegotiations, especially when Mercury in Taurus makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the 10th. The conjunction that heartfelt Venus in Taurus makes to provocative Uranus the next day may have what it takes to push us forward with no steps back.