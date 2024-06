Your Horoscope This Week: June 23 To 29

Sag, this week is dominated by Cancer energy , and this may initially feel too much to handle, especially since it activates your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources. You’ll feel more sensitive to other people’s needs and demands, and your sensitivity could actually feel irritating to you because it’s not something you can easily brush aside — the cosmos is asking you to view vulnerability as your superpower rather than as a weakness or burden. So if you’re offered the opportunity to reveal yourself more genuinely to someone who may only be used to your sunnier or more upbeat persona, take this as an invitation to deepen your most essential bonds by allowing yourself to be fully seen, shadows and all.