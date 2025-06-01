Your Horoscope This Week: June 1 To 7

Welcome to June, cosmic beings. Can you believe we’re already halfway through 2024? The cosmos are vibing differently this week — like, let’s actually take a deep breath and recalibrate, because this energy is asking for it. We start the month with the first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd at 11:41 p.m. EST, nudging us to organize our lives like our sanity depends on it. Spoiler: it kinda does. Whether it’s cleaning out your closet, unsubscribing from random emails, or finally saying goodbye to that project you low-key knew wasn’t for you, this is the week to clear the clutter — internally and externally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
There’s also a semi-sextile between Jupiter in Gemini (which remains in Gemini for nine more days!) and Uranus in Taurus, adding this buzzy, low-key chaotic energy of “change is coming, but you can’t quite name it yet.” So don’t panic if you feel like you’re on the verge of something… the astrology’s got your back, even if you don’t know where it’s leading yet. Trust the process.
The cosmic cherry on top is Venus entering its home sign of Taurus on June 6th. Finally, some lush, grounded, delicious vibes after the firestorm that’s been Venus in Aries (remember that wild retrograde though?!). Venus in Taurus is a whole mood shift: think romantic picnics, candlelit dinners, sensual skincare, and that slow, intentional kind of love. We’re ready for it.
So basically? June is inviting you to slow down, get clear, and prepare for a more rooted, aligned, and pleasure-filled summer. Ready to feel like yourself again? Let’s go.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, we’re kicking oﬀ June with a cosmic glow up alert! The first quarter moon in Virgo hits your sector of intimacy, merging, and depth, reminding you to check in on the intentions you set during the Gemini new moon last week. Are you really opening up to those next-level partnerships and resources, or are you low-key ghosting your goals out of fear of not being enough? It’s okay to admit you’re still learning how to let people in without losing yourself.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
By midweek, Venus is finishing its fire show in your sign — yup, she’s been in Aries for months due to Venus Retrograde, and the lessons have been giving “love me or leave me.” But with Venus in Taurus entering your money sector on June 6th, it’s time to make moves that feel good and profitable. Think: investing in your worth, making bold asks, or finally charging what you deserve. You’ve been through the fire; now it’s time to secure the bag and trust you’re worth every penny.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, can you feel it? You’re so close to your Venusian homecoming you could probably taste it in your morning coﬀee. But first, let’s talk first quarter moon in Virgo occurring early in the week — this is lighting up your sector of creativity, pleasure, and play. Are you letting yourself actually enjoy the process, or have you been grinding so hard you forgot to have fun? The cosmos is whispering: you deserve a little more lightness, Taurus.
Then, get ready for the ultimate vibe shift: Venus, your ruler, enters your sign on June 6th, and it’s everything. After months of Venus chilling in Aries and activating your spirituality sector, you’re finally feeling more grounded, sensual, and fully you. This is your glow-up season — expect the compliments to flow, your magnetism to spike, and your self-worth to feel like it’s skyrocketing. Luxuriate in it. Say yes to what makes you feel radiant and aligned, and let the rest go.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, it’s your season, and this week is your cosmic playground, especially because Jupiter’s wrapping up its year-long stay in your sign. The first quarter moon in Virgo brings a “let’s get real” vibe to your home and family sector. This could feel like a minor reality check: are you balancing your big dreams with the support systems you need to make them happen? Maybe you’ve been go-go-go with ideas, but now it’s time to check in with the fam or your inner child and see how everyone’s holding up.
Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of love and relationships, ends its Aries era in your sector of social connections and collaborations this week, so reflect on the lessons you’ve learned about who really shows up for you. As Venus in Taurus glides into your spirituality sector on June 6th, you’re invited to slow down, tune in, and maybe even say no to plans that don’t align with your higher self. The cosmos is asking: are you living on autopilot, or are you choosing a path that actually nourishes your soul?
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the first week of June is asking you to keep it real with yourself. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd is activating your sector of communication, and you might feel overwhelmed by all the emails, texts, and conversations flying your way.
Take a pause, breathe deep, and ask yourself: do you really need to respond to everything right now? Gemini Season has your subconscious running wild, and Jupiter in Gemini (just for one more week!) has you swimming in dreams, fears, and memories. If it feels like you’re juggling too many storylines at once, that’s because you are. The key is to pick the ones that actually light you up — and let the rest fade into the background.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Venus is finishing up its time in Aries, which has been activating your career and legacy sector. You’ve been in “do it for the plot” mode professionally, but now Venus in Taurus (starting June 6th) is reminding you that not all that glitters is gold. Are you building your legacy for the right reasons, or are you chasing validation that won’t truly satisfy you?
Once Venus shifts into Taurus, your sector of friendships and community gets lit up — think of it as a cosmic invitation to collaborate with people who actually get you. The vibes are giving quality over quantity, so stop forcing connections that drain you and invest in the ones that nourish you instead.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’re a whole vibe this week, but it’s not just about shining for the crowd… it’s about who you’re becoming behind the scenes. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd highlights your sector of finances and self-worth. You’re reflecting on the intentions you set during last week’s Gemini new moon, especially around who you’re surrounding yourself with. Are these connections pouring into you, or are they lowkey siphoning your energy?
Venus is also wrapping up its time in Aries this week, and you’ve been feeling a surge of wanderlust in your expansion sector. But now Venus in Taurus, starting June 6th, is here to ground you. It’s giving “let me take that dream and turn it into a business plan,” “let me build a budget for this international trip,” or “let meturn this fantasy into reality.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jupiter in Gemini is wrapping up its 13-month journey in your sector of social networks, so this is the final stretch of you redefining what “community” means to you. Once Jupiter moves into Cancer on the 9th, you’ll feel called to go within more. But for now? Network, pitch, post, and own it. The energy this week is about showing up as your authentic self, not the curated, filtered version. So if you’ve been waiting to take the leap on something creative, this is your week to do it big.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week is like the moment in the movie when the main character looks in the mirror and realizes how much they’ve been carrying — and decides to put some of it down. The first quarter moon in your sign on June 2nd is a cosmic spotlight on you, your goals, and your energy. If you’ve been doing the most trying to keep everyone happy, this week’s a reminder that you don’t have to.
Gemini season is shining in your career and legacy sector, so yeah, the pressure is on to make moves — but not at the cost of your peace. Jupiter in Gemini is in its final week in your career zone, so it’s the last call for big-picture visioning: where do you want to be a year from now, and what’s your actual plan to get there?
Meanwhile, Venus is finishing up in Aries, which has stirred up some deep emotions in your sector of merging and shared resources. You’ve probably been learning who’s really there for you, who you can trust, and who needs to be left on read. When Venus shifts into Taurus on June 6th, your vibe shifts too, and things get a little softer, a little more romantic. You’re being called to explore, travel, and learn new things, but also to move slower and savor life more. The theme of the week? Less grinding, more aligning.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you’re feeling that post-Gemini New Moon glow, but the first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd is whispering that it’s time to slow down, reflect, and check in with your inner world. This Virgo moon lights up your sector of spirituality and healing, which means you might feel more introverted than usual — even as the world around you is buzzing with Gemini season energy. It’s a great time to ask: Are you balancing your need for external connection with your internal peace? The universe is encouraging you to release what no longer serves you; the more you resist, the harder it feels. And remember, Jupiter’s still in its final days in Gemini, so there’s still an urge to learn, explore, and expand — just don’t overthink it.
Then, Venus — your planetary ruler — wraps up its fiery stay in Aries (in your relationship sector) on June 6th and moves into Taurus, activating your sector of intimacy, sensuality, and merging. Relationships are about to feel more grounded, and you’re ready to build something solid and long-lasting. If you’ve been juggling a “maybe” connection, the vibes will clarify: Are you in or out? Venus in Taurus wants you to invest your time and energy where it feels good, stable, and secure… no more chasing. You’re learning how to let love be easeful, not a performance.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the first week of June has you reflecting hard. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd is spotlighting your sector of social networks, collaborations, and dreams. Are you holding onto connections that dim your light? The quarter moon is here to help you assess who’s really aligned with the vision you’ve been manifesting, and who’s just tagging along. You’ve been in your feels since the Gemini New Moon on May 26th, and this is a week for clarity — trust what your body tells you. The universe is whispering: Less is more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Venus in Aries has been stirring up your sector of wellness and work since April, and as it moves into Taurus (in your relationship sector) on June 6th, the vibes are shifting in a major way. You’re ready to get more serious about love, but also about your standards. Who do you allow close? Who deserves access to your energy? Taurus Season taught you a lot about patience in relationships, and now Venus in Taurus is here to reward you for the inner work you’ve done. Get ready to be pleasantly surprised by plot twists in your love life this week.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, June is starting oﬀ spicy — and a bit introspective. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd is shining a light on your career sector. If you’ve been coasting, this is the universe’s reminder to get your ducks in a row. The Gemini New Moon on May 26th opened a door to new collaborations and relationships, but now you’re starting to feel the weight of responsibilities and expectations. Don’t panic; this is your chance to get real about your goals and how you’re going to make them happen.
Meanwhile, Venus in Aries wraps up its stay in your pleasure sector on June 6th. Did you let yourself have fun, Sag? Or have you been too busy chasing the bag to enjoy the ride? Venus’ move into Taurus will help you find more balance — especially in your work-life wellness flow. Taurus energy will stabilize your routines, helping you create sustainable habits that actually support your big dreams. Don’t be afraid to say no to overcommitment this week; you’ve got the whole summer ahead to make it happen.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Cap, you’re entering June with a quiet sense of determination. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd illuminates your sector of expansion, wisdom, and adventure. You’re feeling the urge to travel, learn, and stretch yourself — but the moon is asking: Have you done the inner work to support those big moves? The Gemini New Moon on May 26th brought fresh energy into your routines, but now it’s time to check: Are your daily habits aligned with your larger dreams? Don’t skip the details.
Venus in Aries has been activating your home and family sector, asking you to address any lingering tension in your foundations. As Venus moves into Taurus on June 6th, you’ll feel more at ease. This is your time to build a sanctuary, whether that’s a cozy apartment, a spiritual practice, or a deeper sense of belonging within yourself. Taurus energy wants you to prioritize what makes you feel safe, secure, and steady. You’ve been strong for so long, Cap… let yourself be soft.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, June kicks oﬀ with a big reality check. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd is spotlighting your sector of transformation, intimacy, and shared resources. If you’ve been keeping your emotions bottled up, this moon is here to remind you: vulnerability is your superpower. The Gemini New Moon on May 26th brought a burst of creative and romantic energy into your life, but now it’s time to get honest about what’s really going on beneath the surface.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Venus in Aries wraps up its journey through your communication sector on June 6th, so think back: What have you been learning about how you speak up, how you advocate for yourself, and how you hold space for others? As Venus moves into Taurus, your focus shifts to home, family, and roots. It’s time to create a stronger sense of belonging — whether that’s rearranging your living space or setting firmer boundaries with people who drain your energy.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the first week of June is asking you to pause and reflect. The first quarter moon in Virgo on June 2nd highlights your relationship sector, stirring up questions: Who is worth your time, and who are you just entertaining out of habit? The Gemini New Moon on May 26th brought fresh energy into your home and family life, and now you’re seeing how those shifts impact your connections. Trust what your body tells you about who feels like home, and who doesn’t.
Meanwhile, for several months Venus in Aries has been in your money and values sector, showing you where you’ve been underestimating your worth. As Venus moves into its home sign of Taurus on June 6th, you’ll feel a wave of confidence. Under this transit, your words carry extra weight, and your voice matters — especially in financial negotiations. Get ready to level up how you advocate for your worth, and also take time to prioritize pleasure and play during Venus in Taurus. There’s no need to take yourself too seriously.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT