Your Horoscope This Week: July 9 to July 15, 2023

The week kicks off with the last quarter moon in Aries pushing us to take a stand on July 9. Mercury in Cancer and Neptune retrograde in Pisces link up the same day, offering us a temporary escape from reality. Action planet Mars brings us back to Earth when it glides into Virgo on July 10. Unfortunately, Mercury and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn are holding onto old grudges and resurfacing them on the 10th. Passions hit an extreme due to Mercury’s ingress into Leo on July 11. This date also urges us to make the choice to tackle these issues head-on in an effort to embrace the good, the bad, and the ugly ramifications of our actions due to Mercury and Mars’ interaction with the Nodes of Destiny. July 14 brings clarity about the week’s drama from Mercury’s momentary coupling with Uranus in Taurus.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Your planetary ruler, Mars, enters Virgo on July 10 and reminds you to play nice — even though you will be ready to bump horns with anyone who crosses your path when Mercury and Pluto retrograde oppose each other later in the day. You’ll have to talk yourself down from a heated argument that will consume your mind and heart all night long, leading to a few nasty texts sent by you to those you care about — that is, if you don’t talk yourself down from the fervid and hot temperature in the air. Slow your roll and do not act from an impulsive and emotional stance. Try to remain calm and carry on before creating bigger problems for yourself.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Lately, you’re feeling more like a homebody than ever before. Rather than make plans with your crew only to flake because it’s a far journey from your house, you should invite your friends over for a sunset dinner filled with fun and laughter. The good times will flow from home on July 11, when Mercury and Mars link up with the Nodes of Destiny. You’ll be inspired and motivated to play games with your squad that last throughout the evening. Take a ton of photos to share on social media to let the world know what a glorious summer you’re having — also, to keep the memories alive and close to your heart.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
The planetary opposition between Mercury in Cancer and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn on July 10 is a reminder to implement boundaries in relationships.The tug-of-war between Mercury and Pluto retrograde allows you to see how far people will push boundaries in order to get your attention and affection. Taking a step back from these partnerships is going to give you the space to thrive. Luckily, Mercury’s entrance into the sign Leo on July 11 allows you to take the high road and let go of those emotional frustrations. You’ll feel as though a weight has been lifted off your shoulders, when in reality it’s just the conclusion of the recent drama that’s been happening.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
This is a make-or-break week for intimate partnerships. July 9’s last quarter moon in Aries is creating intensity in your life, as well as Mercury’s powerful face-off with Pluto retrograde the following day. You’ll feel the energetic pull to assess the future of your relationships. Although you’re wanting and ready to commit, you will find that there are many flaws that need to be sorted out before giving your all to another. The good news is that Pluto can augment and heal ships — but only if you’re ready to grow with your significant other and transcend together. Going deep, getting messy, and allowing your partner to see the real you (and vice versa) will transform the connection.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Watch your tongue this week because secrets could be revealed — with you being the one who’s spilling the tea. The moment Mercury connects with your Sun on July 11, you will regret sharing scandalous information amongst your peer group on the 9th, when Mercury and Neptune retrograde affix together. Luckily, you’ll have opportunities to redeem yourself this week. The 11th is an ideal moment, but not without tears. Mercury’s fraught aspect to the Nodes of Destiny asks you to be responsible and accountable for your actions. Don’t be too proud to apologize. The sooner you put this situation to bed, the better you’ll feel and the easier it will be to move onward.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
You are confused about the current state of your relationships on July 9, when Mercury and Neptune retrograde connect. Being lost in emotion could stand in the way of reconciling with friends on July 10, when Mercury and Pluto retrograde oppose each other. You’ll stand strong in your beliefs, when Mars links up with your Sun sign the same day, urging you to lean into your inner power through the drama you are experiencing. You don’t want to be too assertive, but you aren’t willing to be a pushover anymore — especially when Mercury enters Leo on July 11, making it challenging to find concise ways toexpress yourself. Try to share your sentiments with TLC and kindness.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Life seems like one big confidence game this week. Mars’s entrance into Virgo on July 9 is making you seem as though you’re on top of everything when in reality you’re feeling blue and down on the inside. Truthfully, you could benefit by taking a self-esteem lesson from Kim Petras, who calls her love affair with herself “self-assuredness.” Praise yourself for all the good that you do and for the beauty you bring to the world. And, if you are still in doubt about your innate fabulousness, practice positive daily affirmations while looking in the mirror to boost your faith in yourself.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
The week starts out on a fierce note with Mercury and your modern planetary ruler, Pluto (currently in retrograde), clashing in the sky on July 10. Fortunately, your traditional planetary ruler Mars (yes, you’re one of the rare zodiac signs who has two), enters Virgo the day before, honing down the energy of these star wars. The Nodes of Destiny share a karmic kiss with Mercury and Mars on July 11, urging you to make decisions about the future of your career and professional aspirations. Although frustrations will arise on the work front, it’s best to leave the tensions and stresses at the office. Use your downtime to relax and calm down from this week’s stressful days.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Always one to move from project to project, relationship to relationship, and adventure to adventure without skipping a beat, you’re finally accepting that you need to slow down. Allowing yourself to chill won’t be easy, since your fiery energy is always on the go. However, July 9’s last quarter moon in Aries urges you to start the week off right by sitting back and relaxing instead of running around town. The following day, you’ll feel as though you have to get back at it when Mars enters Virgo. Know that taking a break before you experience burnout will do you good — keep that in mind throughout the week before taking on more than you can chew.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
It’s not like you to wear your heart on your sleeve, but you can’t help but want to put your feelings out there for all the world to see this week. The cosmic energy on July 9 and 10 will activate the angular sections of your chart, making you come in hot with words of passion. Even though you may be slightly embarrassed by your extreme declarations, you should totally stand in your assertions on July 11, when Mercury and Mars connect with the Nodes of Destiny. There are no backsies after expressing your deepest feelings to your crush/significant other. The news and information will be out in the open — hopefully, you both use it wisely and form a lasting bond.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Although you always long to give 90% of your energy towards helping out others, you’re realizing that you need to take back the power you are giving out. Mercury and Mars’s connection with the Nodes of Destiny on July 11 is making you see that you aren’t the main character in your own life. In order to change this behavior and dynamic, you will have to be more selfish than usual — which is going to be incredibly hard to do since you’re a giver, not a taker. Set rules for yourself about how you should act. For instance, you should take time out of your schedule every day for self-care and ice out people who are in their own bubble.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
If you could spontaneously sing a duet and do a little dance with your friends to “Summer Nights” you absolutely would this week. After all, the planets are pushing you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace life to the fullest. July 9 is a magical time in which you’ll be drawn toward new experiences. Say “yes” to exciting endeavors and encounters that come your way. The connection between Mercury and Neptune retrograde on the 9th, followed by Mars’s cosmic shift on July 10 will spark up your imagination, ignite your curiosities, and give you the chance to know your S.O. on a much deeper level — so jump into the positive vibes without hesitation.