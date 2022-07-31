Your Horoscope This Week: July 31st to August 6th, 2022

The first week of August is a game changer for us all. Erratic Uranus and the karmic North Node of Destiny unite in Taurus on July 31st. The following day, Mars connects with Uranus and then the North Node of Destiny in Taurus. When we look at the North Node of Destiny, we see what can be brought into our lives. In this case, we are learning to build community and to be accountable for the welfare of others — and, more importantly, ourselves.
July 31st brings a lucky and rambunctious connection between the Leo Sun and Jupiter in Aries. Mercury in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius oppose each other on July 31st, adding stress to the frenetic energy. Venus, who’s in tender Cancer, squares the centaur Chiron who’s retrograde in Aries. Old wounds and heartbreaks can heal in our quest to evolve on a soulful level.
Planet of love and money, Venus, aspects the Taurus stellium (Mars, Uranus, and the North Node of Destiny) that’s active on July 31st and August 1st, adding a softness to the overall energy. Chatty Mercury enters Virgo on August 4th, allowing us to relent upon our hopes, goals, and objectives. We will choose pragmatism over emotion and opt to be clear with our motives for a change. This week is intense and exhausting. Be sure to do unto others as you’d like done unto you. That means taking the high road and choosing kindness.