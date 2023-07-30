Your Horoscope This Week: July 30 to August 5, 2023

Scorpio, this week’s Aquarius full moon has you reflecting on what your core values are, and what your relationship to home and family is. You may have been moving around quite a bit these past six months, ever since the Aquarius new moon, but now that Venus and Chiron are both retrograde you’re seeking a sense of structure, while still maintaining a spirit of freedom and adventure. That’s what this full moon will allow you to do — get very clear about what that blend of structure and freedom looks and feels like. Perhaps it means apartment swapping with a close friend and spending six months or a year in a country you’ve always wanted to call home. It could also look like downsizing or upgrading your current home. Only you know what’s best — the key is to take action towards it this week.