Your Horoscope This Week: July 13 To 19

Cosmic beings, this is the week to slow down, not speed up. Retrograde season officially kicks into high gear as Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, begins its retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13th at 12:07 a.m. EST. With Neptune, Planet of Fantasy, already retrograde in Pisces since the 4th and Mercury about to join the club on the 18th, the vibe is less “go time” and more “review time.” Think of this as the moment where you sit with your inner clipboard and ask: What was I trying to prove? Who was I trying to be? And what am I actually ready to focus on now? Saturn in Aries is here to check our impulses, our leadership patterns, and our core sense of responsibility. This is the first Saturn retrograde in Aries of the 21st Century, so for many of us, we’ve never navigated this flavor of cosmic accountability before. It’s not just about what we’re doing, it’s about why we’re doing it.