Your Horoscope This Week: July 13 To 19
Cosmic beings, this is the week to slow down, not speed up. Retrograde season officially kicks into high gear as Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, begins its retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13th at 12:07 a.m. EST. With Neptune, Planet of Fantasy, already retrograde in Pisces since the 4th and Mercury about to join the club on the 18th, the vibe is less “go time” and more “review time.” Think of this as the moment where you sit with your inner clipboard and ask: What was I trying to prove? Who was I trying to be? And what am I actually ready to focus on now? Saturn in Aries is here to check our impulses, our leadership patterns, and our core sense of responsibility. This is the first Saturn retrograde in Aries of the 21st Century, so for many of us, we’ve never navigated this flavor of cosmic accountability before. It’s not just about what we’re doing, it’s about why we’re doing it.
The moon enters Pisces as the week begins, encouraging rest, imagination, and nonlinear growth. If your goals have felt fuzzy or far away, that’s okay… you’re being invited to trust the mist. And by midweek, the moon shifts into Aries, linking up with retrograde Saturn and potentially sparking a major “a-ha” moment about what you actually want to pour your energy into for the rest of the year. Think back to January: What did you say you were going to do? What fire did you want to build, and what has quietly fizzled out? This retrograde gives us the discipline (and humility) to recommit to the right things and release what’s not aligned.
Mercury retrograde in Leo enters the chat at 12:45 a.m. EST on Thursday the 18th, and things might start to feel loud. Leo rules pride, ego, attention, and expression — and Mercury retrograde here can bring up miscommunications, power struggles, performative apologies, and ego flares that look like self-love but feel like drama. So here’s the assignment: stay in your own lane. Protect your energy and don’t take the bait. Be extra clear in your words and even clearer in your intentions. When things feel tense, remember that putting yourself first doesn’t mean bulldozing others… it means honoring your truth without dimming or dominating. This retrograde is not about playing small or playing savior. It’s about being real.
Then comes the beauty of the Taurus Moon on Friday, arriving at 3:58 a.m. EST. This is the first time the moon has returned to Taurus since Uranus exited the sign, which means it’s gonna feel softer, safer, slower. Less electric. Less unpredictable. It’s a perfect weekend to touch grass, cook real food, spend time with the people who know your middle name and your favorite candle scent. You don’t have to be “on.” You don’t have to be optimizing. You just have to be present. Taurus reminds us that pleasure is not frivolous — it’s foundational. Let yourself ground.
With Saturn, Neptune, and now Mercury all retrograde, and Chiron prepping to retrograde in Aries at the end of the month, remember this: you don’t have to win every battle. You don’t have to defend every idea. You don’t have to chase every opportunity. All signs are being asked to move more mindfully, speak more carefully, and fight only for what’s worth fighting for. Everything else? Let it go with grace. Let this be the week you remember that slowing down isn’t falling behind. It’s how you catch up to your soul.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are you ready for a complete internal rewiring? This week on the 13th, Saturn, planet of responsibility, begins its retrograde in your sign, marking a profound checkpoint in your personal journey. For the past few months, you’ve been scripting a new version of yourself — testing boundaries, stepping into leadership, finding your voice — but Saturn’s backward dance is a reminder that growth isn’t just about momentum, it’s about integration. This retrograde asks: What kind of authority are you becoming in your own life? Where are you still outsourcing your power, or rushing your transformation? With Neptune also retrograde in your sign and Chiron about to follow, this is deep soul excavation time. You’re not the person you were at the start of 2025, now it’s about catching up to who you’re becoming.
Midweek brings a second retrograde punch. Mercury slows down in Leo, in your sector of creativity, passion, and romantic expression. If you’ve been moving fast in matters of the heart, or launching creative ideas without fully reflecting on the why, Mercury’s slowdown oﬀers a chance to refine your message. A past love, muse, or artistic vision may reappear, not to confuse you, but to help you remember your why. What lights you up without draining you? What forms of joy are you ready to return to, or finally protect? With both of these fire-sign retrogrades activating you, you’re learning that your power doesn’t come from pushing; it comes from remembering what truly matters.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready to finally trust your intuition again? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure. This is one of the most internal transits of your chart, and now with both Saturn and Neptune retrograde here (and Chiron joining soon), you’re being guided to slow all the way down and listen to what’s unspoken. You may be shedding old grief, subconscious fears, or stories about your worth that were never yours to carry. Saturn is helping you close a karmic chapter, but not through rushing or reasoning… through stillness and softness. The more time you spend offline, resting, reflecting, journaling, meditating — the more clarity you’ll receive about what your soul is really ready to step into in 2025 and beyond.
Then Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo on the 18th, lighting up your sector of home, family, and emotional security. You may feel pulled to reconnect with the past, especially your roots. Old conversations with family, childhood friends, or even former versions of yourself could rise to the surface. But this retrograde isn’t just nostalgic, it’s clarifying. You’re being asked: What does safety mean to me now? Where have I been sacrificing comfort for control, or routine for someone else’s expectations? This week is about making peace with your foundation and rewriting the emotional contracts that no longer serve you. The healing begins within.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to rethink your long-term vision? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of friendships, community, and future plans. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron soon to follow, you’re being called to get serious about what you actually want your future to look like, and who you want to build it with. This isn’t just about goals on paper… it’s about energetic alignment. Who do you feel safe to dream with? Which collaborations are draining, and which ones are nourishing? This retrograde is your cosmic editing session: keep what supports your highest evolution, release what no longer resonates.
Midweek, your ruler Mercury stations retrograde in Leo in your communication sector, and the vibe could get a little messy. You might feel misunderstood, interrupted, or like your brilliance isn’t landing. That’s okay… it’s temporary. This retrograde is asking you to reflect before reacting and to clarify your message before you hit send. Revisit past writing, pitches, or content: there’s gold in what you’ve already said. And if someone from the past reaches out, ask yourself if it’s for closure or curiosity. Not every message needs a reply. But every moment is an invitation to refine how you speak your truth.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, are you ready to redefine what success looks like for you? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, lighting up your sector of career, legacy, and reputation. With Neptune already retrograde in this house, and Chiron about to follow, this is a turning point in how you show up in the world. Maybe you’ve felt pressure to perform, achieve, or maintain a version of success that no longer feels aligned. This Saturn retrograde asks: What are you actually working toward, and why? What parts of your ambition need restructuring so you don’t burn out on the way to becoming? This retrograde isn’t about quitting… It’s about recommitting to what matters most.
As Mercury turns retrograde in Leo on the 18th, your sector of finances and self-worth is activated, adding another layer of reflection. This transit invites you to revisit your relationship with money, your voice, and your value. Are you charging what you’re worth? Are you undervaluing your time, your talents, or your truth? This retrograde may bring financial lessons, unexpected delays, or old money patterns to the surface. Don’t panic, just pause. You’re being asked to strengthen your foundation, not abandon your dreams. Real confidence comes from clarity. Take your time.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to let go of the pressure to have it all figured out? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of belief, expansion, and higher learning. This is your moment to get radically honest with yourself about what you believe, why you believe it, and how those beliefs are shaping your life. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron joining later this month, you’re on a deep quest for truth — and not just the intellectual kind. This retrograde invites you to reassess your spiritual, philosophical, or educational commitments. Maybe it’s time to step back from something that once inspired you, or finally return to a path you thought you left behind. Trust your own evolution.
And then, plot twist: Mercury stations retrograde in your sign on July 18th. So yeah, it might feel like the spotlight dims a little. You might second-guess your voice, your direction, or your image. But this isn’t a crisis… It's a recalibration. You’re being asked to reconnect with the most authentic version of yourself. Not the one who performs, impresses, or perfects, but the one who’s real, raw, and rooted. Use this time to review your messaging, your brand, your self-talk. What are you putting out into the world, and how is it reflecting back to you? You don’t have to be the loudest to be the clearest. Take the mic back, gently.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are you ready to renegotiate your relationship with power? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of intimacy, trust, and transformation. This is deep work, Virgo: the kind that requires vulnerability, patience, and some serious shadow acknowledgment. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron about to join, you’re in a portal of emotional healing. Maybe you’re letting go of old debts (financial or energetic), confronting fears of abandonment, or learning how to share without losing yourself. Saturn’s retrograde asks: Where have I been over-giving? Where have I been too guarded? This is your season of emotional discernment.
Then Mercury, your planetary ruler, shifts retrograde in Leo on the 18th, in your sector of the subconscious and closure. You might feel a bit foggy, sleepier than usual, or like the past is resurfacing in strange ways (dreams, memories, unexpected messages). Don’t fight it. This is your time to retreat inward, reflect, and unplug. If you’re dealing with burnout, guilt, or anxiety, this retrograde invites you to address the why instead of just pushing through. Rest is not laziness, and silence is not weakness. Take the time you need… You’re shedding a layer of yourself you’ve outgrown.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to redefine what partnership means to you? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, lighting up your sector of relationships, commitments, and long-term bonds. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron soon to follow, you’re being asked to slow down and check in: Are the relationships in your life helping you evolve, or holding you in a loop? Whether romantic, business, or even your relationship to your own reflection, this retrograde is here to help you discern the diﬀerence between commitment and codependency. You may revisit past promises, rework how you show up for others, and realize that your standards are shifting… and that’s a good thing.
Mercury then begins its retrograde in Leo on the 18th, stirring reflection in your sector of community, friendship, and future vision. You might find yourself questioning who you’re walking with, and why. Maybe old friend groups resurface, a collaboration fizzles, or a plan you were excited about needs to be paused. Don’t see it as rejection… see it as redirection. You’re meant to align with the people who get your evolution, not the ones who are stuck in your past. Use this retrograde to reimagine your long-term goals and recommit to the dream, but only with those who can build it with you from a place of mutual respect.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready to reclaim your energy? Saturn retrograde begins in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of health, wellness, work, and rituals. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron next in line, this transit is a full-body reminder that your current systems are either supporting your healing, or draining it. If burnout has crept in, or if you’ve been stuck in “overperform mode,” Saturn is now gently but firmly asking you to restructure. You don’t need to grind your way to wholeness. You need rhythm, boundaries, clarity. This week, pay attention to what your body is trying to say. You’re not lazy… you’re being rerouted back to sustainable flow.
Then Mercury shifts retrograde in Leo on the 18th, activating your career and public image zone. People might have opinions about how you show up, but this retrograde is your cue to zoom out. What do you want to be known for? Are you working for legacy or applause? Use this retrograde to refine your mission, revisit old projects, and quiet the noise of outside expectations. You may be in the middle of a professional plot twist, but that doesn’t mean you’re lost. It means you’re evolving. Slow down and listen to the strategy your soul’s been trying to share with you.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to fall back in love with your life, but on your own terms this time? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, landing in your sector of creativity, romance, and self-expression. With Neptune already retrograde here, your heart has
been doing some deep decluttering, releasing the parts of you that were performing joy instead of actually feeling it. Saturn now comes in to help you rebuild your relationship with pleasure, authenticity, and art from the ground up. What did you do for fun before the world told you to monetize it? Who used to make your heart race before you got scared of the mess it might bring? You don’t have to have it all figured out… you just have to be honest.
Then Mercury stations retrograde in Leo on the 18th, in your sector of wisdom, truth, and expansion. Travel plans might get rerouted, or a conversation you thought was finished may return for a rewrite. You’re being asked to slow down your beliefs and actually listen to what’s underneath them. Is your worldview still aligned with the person you’re becoming? This retrograde might highlight where you’ve been over- speaking or under-listening. It’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to explore a new philosophy or go back to school. The point is not to have the loudest truth, but the most embodied one.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to break free from emotional autopilot? Your planetary ruler Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, highlighting your sector of home, family, and foundations. With Neptune already retrograde here, you’ve likely felt subtle shifts in your sense of belonging, maybe even facing unspoken grief, generational patterns, or emotional burdens you didn’t ask to carry. Now Saturn invites you to rework the structure of your inner world. What do you need to feel safe? What traditions are you ready to let go of, and which ones are worth reinforcing on your own terms? You’re building a new foundation, not just for your present, but for the future you’re preparing to lead.
Mercury’s retrograde in Leo begins July 18th in your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and soul bonds. You may find old emotional entanglements resurfacing, or you might feel the urge to reprocess something you thought you’d “already healed.” Trust it. This retrograde is here to help you clean up energetic leaks, especially in areas involving money, sex, power, and emotional vulnerability. Don’t rush into commitments. Don’t let pride get in the way of asking for help. You’re learning that true connection requires transparency, and that intimacy doesn’t have to mean losing control. It can mean being seen, clearly, and still being chosen.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you ready to reconstruct the way you communicate? Saturn, your planetary ruler, begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, moving through your sector of communication, thought patterns, and mental health. With Neptune already retrograde here, you may have felt a bit foggy, like your inner voice keeps shifting tones, or like you can’t quite express what you mean. Saturn now steps in to help you refine your language, not just with others, but with yourself. How are you speaking about your journey? Where have your words been armor, and where have they been bridges? This retrograde season asks you to slow down, listen more deeply, and shift your default settings from reaction to reflection.
Mercury then shifts retrograde in Leo on the 18th, in your partnership sector. This is where things could feel a little messy, especially in close one-on-one dynamics. Misunderstandings, ego clashes, or power struggles could pop up, but they’re not signs of failure. They’re opportunities for repair. Revisit old relationships with fresh eyes. Consider what version of yourself you were when you first connected and whether that still holds true. Whether it’s love, business, or friendship, this retrograde asks: are you relating out of habit or intention? Recommit to mutual truth.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you ready to take radical responsibility for your value? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, traveling through your sector of money, worth, and self- suﬃciency. With your ruler Neptune already retrograde here, you’ve likely been reflecting on what you truly want to build and whether you’re building it for yourself or someone else’s dream. Saturn comes in now to help you pause, get practical, and fine- tune your energy economy. Are you honoring your worth? Are your daily actions aligned with what you say you want? This is less about restriction and more about refinement. It’s time to stabilize your foundation so your dreams have something real to grow from.
Mercury retrogrades in Leo on the 18th, in your sector of wellness, habits, and service. You might be noticing the cracks in your schedule or the ways you’ve overcommitted. This is your moment to scale back and reconnect with the rituals that actually keep you grounded, not just the ones that look good on paper. This retrograde may also bring health matters or work responsibilities up for review. Slow down. Protect your peace. Clean up your calendar. You’re not lazy… you’re being asked to operate from clarity, not chaos. It’s okay to stop pouring into what isn’t pouring back.
