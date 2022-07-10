Your Horoscope This Week: July 10th to July 16th, 2022

We begin this week with a sextile between the Sun in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus on the 10th. The Sun in Cancer is known for his emotional valence while Uranus in Taurus is associated with an upending, destructive force. A sextile is a helpful aspect, though its result may not necessarily look like help at all — or at least not the kind of help that’s easy to receive. There’s a sense here that big emotions and big changes are on the agenda, especially because the Sun in Cancer makes a sextile to the True Node in Taurus the following day.
It’s a kind of warm-up, an orientation that precedes the day of the full moon in Capricorn. While full moons often usher in a reflective time, our Capricorn full moon is just as much about moving ahead as it is looking back. Partially this due to the moon’s diligence, her commitment to constant critical review, assessment, and amendment. Of course, nothing is easy, especially not under the stars of Capricorn, and the fact that Mercury in Cancer opposes the moon and makes a square to Chiron in Aries on the same day is no laughing matter. In fact, it may be a crying one. It’s good to remember that crying is a kind of cleansing, too, that it can clear vision and spirit alike and point you toward clarity.
The challenging aspects that Mercury makes are tempered by the trine between Venus in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius as well as the sextile between Mercury in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus. There’s a resounding message that you don’t have to know everything that’s going on now. You are capable of facing whatever comes next and the only way to prepare for the future is by learning to sharpen your intuition now so that you can trust your judgment later.