Your Horoscope This Week: November 9 To 15

By the time the Virgo Moon arrives (November 13 to 15), your spirit’s like, okay, enough existential spiraling, let’s get back in the body. This earthy moon moves through your health and wellness sector, giving you a stabilizing moment in an otherwise reflective week. The good news? This moon doesn’t want you to perfect anything — it just wants you to notice. Notice where you’ve been neglecting routines that actually help you feel more alive. Notice the little habits that need tweaking. And more than anything, notice what your body has been trying to tell you, especially as your mind has been zooming into big-picture questions all week. This is your mid-month grounding ritual. Drink the tea. Stretch your back. Cancel the plan you didn’t want to go to anyway. You’re allowed to rest even in the middle of the chaos. Especially then.