Your Horoscope This Week: August 3 To 9
What if the cosmos is calling us to speak up — right now? This week begins with a rare celestial alignment: Uranus in Gemini forms a quintile aspect to the North Node in Pisces. A quintile is a 72° angle, a sacred geometry aspect associated with genius, magic, and creative innovation. Though rarely discussed, it holds immense potential — and this alignment is the first in our lifetimes.
In this cosmic configuration, Uranus (the planet of revolution and disruption) in Gemini (the sign of voice and media) forms the mystical 72° angle with the North Node (our collective destiny) in Pisces, the sign of compassion, unity, and transcendence. Together, they whisper: use your voice for the unheard. As injustices occur across the world — from the families dying in Gaza to the several people who’ve died in ICE detention this year, to political prisoners tortured in Togo, and beyond — the skies are reminding us that our words, art, courage, and presence can spark change. Let your throat chakra open and allow your messages to travel further than you imagine.
On August 6th, after spending six weeks in analytical Virgo, Mars enters Libra at 7:23 p.m. EST, which amplifies this week’s social themes. This is a challenging placement: Mars wants to charge forward while Libra wants to weigh up options. This transit may bring moments of indecision or social awkwardness, but it’s also a chance to find more tact and grace in conflict. Since Mars governs personal will, and Libra rules connection, we’re learning how to fight with each other, not against each other. And with Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in Aries (Libra’s opposite sign), this six-week Mars transit will bring up questions: How do you advocate for others without abandoning yourself? How do you honor your needs without ignoring the collective? Cultivating a sense of balance and inner harmony is essential during this transit, and laughter truly will help.
Meanwhile, the week builds toward a powerful full moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9th at 3:55 a.m. EST. This lunation marks a culmination of the intentions we set on January 29th during the Aquarius New Moon — right after Pluto dipped into Aquarius. Think of this as a cosmic progress report. How have you allowed yourself to evolve, rebel, and grow since then? How have you freed yourself from outdated systems, thoughts, or relationships that kept you stuck? If you’ve resisted this call to liberation, the full moon may create a breaking point — or a breakthrough. Aquarius is about radical honesty and visionary futures, so if you’ve been craving reinvention or have been hiding your authentic self — this is your moment to completely own who you are.
On a collective level, this lunation offers revolutionary energy. Uranus (Aquarius’ modern ruler) is in Gemini, activating voices, writers, and whistleblowers. Saturn (Aquarius’ancient ruler) is retrograde in Aries, demanding we review how leadership and structures function. Under the Aquarius Full Moon we can expect developments in collective consciousness — major announcements, wins, or reckonings related to communication, activism, to technology. This energy also opens an astro-miracle window for those fighting for freedom of all kinds whether spiritual, political, or economic. Pay attention to grassroots movements this week: they may gain broader traction. No matter how you use your voice — whether you join the protest, publish an op-ed, or call your ancestors in a prayer circle — you’re part of the wave. And the wave is rising.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, your ruling planet Mars shifts into Libra on August 6th, activating your partnership sector for the next six weeks. Translation: it’s about to get relational. If you’re single, you’ll suddenly start thinking about that one ex or craving something more than a situationship. If you’re in a relationship, the Mars-in-Libra transit can bring up buried tension. The key? Don’t avoid conflict — learn how to fight fair. With Mercury still retrograde in Leo until August 11th, expect ghosts from the past to slide into your dreams or your texts… but you don’t have to reply. Mars in Libra is a test in maturity: Can you stay in your power without swinging your sword?
Meanwhile, the Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th hits your social sector. This is your cosmic cue to clean up your timeline and your friend circle. Think back to January 29th’s New Moon in Aquarius — what were you dreaming of building, sharing, launching? You could go viral now, or you could realize your circle isn’t clapping for you the way you deserve. This lunation says: stop performing for people who low-key want to be you. And with Saturn and Neptune both retrograde in your sign, you’ll feel called to take accountability too. What have you done to keep toxic dynamics going? Sometimes growth means letting go.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, can you stop grinding for five minutes? After weeks of hustle under Mars in Virgo, Mars (the planet of action) shifts into Libra on August 6th, activating your health and wellness sector for the next six weeks. Take this as permission from the cosmos to slow all the way down. You don’t have to wake up at 5:00 a.m. to be successful. Libra energy wants you to bring pleasure, grace, and balance into your routine. Walks with no destination? Talking to plants? Stretching while watching your comfort show? That’s the vibe. This transit is about romanticizing your wellness rituals, not militarizing them.
Got big career dreams? The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th says: act like you do. This lunation illuminates your public image and legacy zone. A major work-related milestone or decision could come to a head now — especially one seeded back in late January. Have you outgrown your job? Are you ready to ask for more money? Aquarius says: go weird or go home. With Uranus in Gemini ruling this full moon, expect the unexpected. You may get an out-of-the-blue oﬀer. Trust your gut, and if it feels right, say yes — even if it scares you. Especially if it scares you. The universe isn’t asking you to be ready. It’s asking you to be real.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you craving chaos or connection? Mars, the planet of action, enters your fellow air sign Libra on August 6th, lighting up your sector of romance, dating, and passion. You’ll be feeling yourself — and probably everyone else too. While Mars in Libra has a sexy energy, it also brings indecision. One minute you’re down for a spontaneous weekend fling, the next you’re ghosting your own crush. Let yourself be a little messy — Mercury is still retrograde, so you don’t have to commit to anything (or anyone) just yet. This planetary placement is a creative window, too. It’s a great time to work on your mixtape, experiment with aesthetics, or even swipe on the apps like it’s an art form.
The Aquarius Full Moon is your expansion check-in. On August 9th, the moon lights up your travel, publishing, education, and entrepreneurship sector. If you’ve been thinking about that podcast, long-distance move, or spiritual pilgrimage, this lunation asks: why not now? What did you want to liberate yourself from in late January? You could get the green light this week, or realize your fear is the only thing stopping you. With Uranus (the ruler of this moon) in Gemini, you’re the main character of this lunation. Just don’t overcommit — full moons are chaotic, and your calendar can’t hold everything. Be smart with your RSVPs.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, do you actually want to fix it or are you just trying to keep the peace? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, heating up your home, family, and inner-world sector for the next six weeks. You may feel tension rising in your home or with relatives, and it’ll be tempting to sweep things under the rug, but Mars in Libra demands honest peace. This is a chance to advocate for what you need at home. More space? More respect? A door that actually locks? Say it. If you’re moving or redecorating, let aesthetics be part of your healing. Libra wants beauty, Mars wants action, and you need both.
On August 9th, the Aquarius Full Moon lights up your intimacy sector, and you’ll be asked to surrender in some way. Think: shared resources, emotional vulnerability, sex, power. Something you’ve been holding close to your chest since late January could finally come to light. Maybe it’s the truth about how you really feel. Maybe it’s the way someone else has been showing up for you… or not. This full moon helps you cut the energetic cords that are blocking your next era of receiving. Aquarius says: no more acting small to keep others comfortable. With Jupiter also in Cancer, abundance is on the horizon, but you have to let go of the dead weight first.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, why are you explaining yourself so much? When Mars enters Libra on August 6th, your communication sector will be activated for six weeks. This can bring a boost in charisma, public speaking, or pitching, but it can also make you overthink every DM. With Mercury still retrograde in your sign until the 11th, your words may be misinterpreted, so slow down, especially during arguments. Mars in Libra has a sharp tongue, but your goal isn’t to win — it’s to connect. Take the high road and let grace be your default. This is a great week to write, journal, or even reconnect with someone from your past (if your intuition says yes).
The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th is a moment of truth. Are your current relationships aligned with your future, or are they just familiar chaos? Full moons bring either release that come with closure or eye-opening revelation. Think back to the Aquarius New Moon that took place January 29th — what did you want in love or connection? Those hopes are becoming realities now. With Uranus and Saturn both ruling this full moon, it may bring an unexpected conversation that changes your dynamic with someone significant in your life. Stay open-minded. And if you’ve been denying your need for love, this lunation says: no more pretending. You want what you want, so chase it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, if your schedule owns you, it’s time to rebel. Mars exits your sign and enters Libra on August 6th, lighting up your financial and values sector. After six weeks of hustle and (possibly) burnout, it’s time to work smarter instead of harder. Mars in Libra encourages you to take bold steps toward financial balance, but warns against spending just to feel better. Buy the latte, but don’t impulsively buy the $2k online course you were served in an Instagram ad. This is also a time to reflect on what you’re truly worth. Are you charging too little for your hard work? Are you giving away too much time and energy for free? The scales are tipping. Choose yourself.
On August 9th, the Aquarius Full Moon signals that your wellness needs a rethink. Is your routine supporting you or just keeping you busy? You may decide to change how you eat, work, sleep, or even relate to the people you have in your life. Aquarius wants innovation of all kinds, so think about anything from air fryer hacks to time-blocking your calendar, and doing breathwork instead of doomscrolling. This lunation also connects to a project or habit you started back in late January. Expect results or revelations now, and avoid being too self-critical. This full moon in Aquarius is your reminder to set the vision, trust the process and watch the magic unfold.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to be the main character? Mars enters your sign on August 6th, launching a six-week personal glow-up period. This is your cosmic permission slip to make moves, switch up your look, say no when you mean it, and stop playing small just to avoid conflict. You might feel more energized, but also more impatient, so be mindful not to burn bridges just because your feelings are suddenly front and center. With Mercury still retrograde in Leo this week, practice saying what you mean, even if your voice shakes. Mars in your sign only happens every two years, souse this time wisely.
But Libra, are you holding back to stay likable? The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th activates your zone of romance, creativity, and pleasure, bringing a moment of release and revelation. Something you’ve been craving since late January is reaching a turning point — maybe you finally confess your feelings to someone special, launch a project you’ve been overthinking, or realize you’re done trying to revive a dying relationship. This moon wants you to be unapologetically weird, wild, and expressive. If you’ve been censoring your art, your love, or your truth to stay palatable, this lunation says: stop, it’s safe to be fully you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready to give yourself a much needed breather? Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Libra on August 6th, diving into your sector of healing, closure, and the subconscious. You’re entering a quieter phase for the next six weeks, so if you feel less social or more nostalgic, honor that. It’s a great period for therapy, solo travel, sound baths, or just crying to a good playlist. Don’t push yourself to have all the answers yet — especially with Mercury still retrograde. If past lovers, regrets, or creative blocks resurface, it’s time to review — not to relive — them. Let your intuition take the lead.
The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th lights up your home, ancestry, and emotional foundation sector. It might bring a literal shift — moving, family news, or reconnecting with your roots — or an energetic one, like realizing you’re no longer obligated to carry other people’s pain. Think back to what was stirring in late January, when the Aquarius New Moon occurred. A seed you planted then is blossoming, and it might feel uncomfortable. But Uranus, the ruler of this moon, is in your intimacy sector, reminding you that you’re allowed to create new definitions of home, love, and safety.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, are you building community or just collecting followers? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, energizing your social network, community, and collaboration sector. This is your green light to join the movement, lead a group project, or finally slide into someone’s DMs (platonically or otherwise) you’ve been thinking about. Just don’t spread yourself too thin. Libra wants connection, but Mars brings heat, so drama in group chats, friendship tension, or activism burnout is possible. Keep your intentions clear and your boundaries firmer than your TikTok algorithm.
The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th activates your communication and truth-telling, helping you let go of the fear of being misunderstood. A podcast, blog, conversation, or piece of writing you started at the Aquarius New Moon in late January may now reach its peak, or demand to be released. Speak boldly — someone needs to hear it. This lunation says: your voice matters, especially when it shakes up inefficient or problematic systems. With Uranus in Gemini ruling this full moon, this could also be a wake-up call to unplug, rest your nervous system, and connect with someone who truly sees and heals you.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you climbing your own mountain, or someone else’s? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, activating your career and public life sector for six weeks. It’s time to take bold, strategic steps toward your professional goals but beware of burnout or trying to please everyone. Mars in Libra can bring both opportunities and rivalries, so stay focused on your goals. And with Mercury still retrograde in Leo until August 11th, double-check contracts and be intentional with your words. Diplomacy is your superpower.
The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th highlights your income, value system, and self-worth sector. A financial project, promotion, or investment you started in late January could come full circle or fall away. This lunation wants you to stop being humble about your worth and ask for the raise, increase your prices, and elevate your standards. With Uranus, the ruler of this moon, in your health sector, movement and joy are more connected. If you find yourself overthinking or ruminating, go for a run or stretch and you’ll feel more grounded.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you ready for your big reveal? Mars, the planet of action, enters Libra on August 6th, sparking your sector of expansion, publishing, education, and travel for the next six weeks. You’re being called to zoom out for a broader view, dream bigger, and actually act on those dreams. This is a great time to pitch a book, plan a trip, or apply to that program or course you’ve been considering — even if it’s daunting. Mars brings momentum, but also potential frustration if you don’t have a clear vision. Get curious, not chaotic. And remember: not every open door is meant for you.
The highlight of the week is the full moon in your sign on August 9th. Consider this your cosmic, self check-in. Are you ready to be seen for who you truly are? Something that began near the January 29 New Moon in Aquarius is now reaching its climax. This lunation asks: how have you held yourself back from your own evolution? You’re not the same person you were six months ago. And if you’ve tried to fit into boxes to make others comfortable, it ends now. Uranus and Saturn, your rulers, are rewriting your narrative and allowing you to embody the new story you’re ready to write. This full moon allows you to step fully into your weird, wild, world-changing self.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you done pretending you’re fine? Mars enters Libra on August 6th, entering your intimacy and transformation sector for the next six weeks. This is less about sexy fun and more about emotional honesty, power dynamics, shadow work (acknowledging the repressed or hidden parts of yourself) and healing. Things could get deep fast — financially, sexually, or emotionally. Avoid control games or martyrdom — you’re not here to fix everyone, you’re here to get real about what you desire and what you need. With Mercury still retrograde in Leo until August 11th, resist the urge to trauma bond during this transit. Let clarity and harmony come first.
The Aquarius Full Moon on August 9th activates your closure and healing sector, asking: What emotional baggage are you finally ready to release? Think back to late January — what pain were you ready to leave behind during the Aquarius New Moon? This lunation helps you do just that. It may feel bittersweet or isolating, but it’s clearing the path for your glow-up later this year. Uranus (the ruler of this moon) in Gemini activating your home zone reminds you that keeping your loved ones in the loop can help you feel more seen during this transformative period. Saturn in Aries (the co-ruler of this moon) will help you level up and know your worth as you let go of the things and people that kept you small.
