Your Horoscope This Week: September 28 To October 4
Welcome to the week where September ends and October begins; where Q4 kicks oﬀ and the collective lock-in begins. Mars, the planet of action, is oﬃcially in Scorpio, the sign of intensity, precision, and transformation. This is the week to take your power back. To get organized about what actually matters, to follow through, to stop pretending someone’s coming to save you.
We kick oﬀ with a First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on September 29, about a week after the Virgo Solar Eclipse. It’s our first cosmic checkpoint, a moment to assess how our new Moon intentions are landing in reality. Quarter Moons aren’t the flashiest lunations, but they’re often the most honest. In Capricorn, the Moon says: show me your progress, not your promises. For the collective, this lunation invites us to take practical, strategic steps toward our long-term goals, but also to hold ourselves and our institutions accountable. In a world full of distractions and deflections, Capricorn moons cut through the noise. They expose what’s been swept under the rug, from the personal to the political.
Then, on October 1, we experience a major energetic shift: Juno, the asteroid of marriage, enters Sagittarius. Asteroids represent archetypes, and Juno specifically rules soul contracts, loyalty, devotion, and commitments, both romantic and otherwise. In Scorpio, Juno made us crave all-or-nothing intensity: if it wasn’t soul-shaking, it wasn’t enough. But Juno in Sagittarius says freedom is sexy too. We may now crave more spaciousness in our partnerships, friendships, and even within ourselves. This is the season of sacred detachment: committing to growth without clinging, opening to love without losing ourselves. Whether you’re single, partnered, in community, or solo- traveling the cosmos, Juno in Sagittarius reminds us that devotion and exploration are not opposites. They can, and must, coexist.
Finally, Mercury spends its final days in Libra this week, preparing to dive into Scorpio next week. As the planet of communication wraps up its journey through the sign of balance, justice, and relationships, we’re being invited to reflect on what we’ve learned about how we speak, listen, negotiate, and align. These final days are your last chance to make peace — with others or with yourself — before Mercury joins Mars in the deep waters of Scorpio. Let your words be bridges, not blades. Let your mind be open, not avoidant. Libra energy is often labeled indecisive, but in truth, it’s just thorough. Mercury in Libra is teaching us how to see the full picture, especially when it comes to love, justice, and truth.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’ve been reborn. Last week’s eclipse helped you recalibrate your daily flow and reconnect with your body’s wisdom. Now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon shines in your career and legacy sector, reminding you that ambition without purpose leads to burnout. What goals are worth sustaining through Q4? What are you chasing, and who are you chasing it for? You’re being asked to align your outer achievements with your inner truth. Don’t just move forward because you’re used to moving… move forward because your soul said “yes.”
Meanwhile, Juno entering Sagittarius activates your sector of expansion and truth, making this a powerful time to redefine your relationship to commitment. Maybe you’re not meant to settle — maybe you’re meant to soar with someone who shares your vision. This transit could bring a romantic spark abroad, online, or in a classroom setting, or rekindle curiosity within an existing connection. Mercury’s final days in Libra land in your partnership sector, giving you one more chance to clarify what you want and how you want to be met. Don’t assume people know; say it, write it, show it.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, your beliefs are evolving. The Virgo eclipse reminded you that creativity is your birthright, not a luxury. Now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon activates your sector of expansion, travel, and higher learning, pushing you to take a leap: book the trip, say yes to the course, pitch the wild idea. What if the structure you crave is only waiting on your first step? It’s time to let yourself outgrow the comfort zone that’s secretly become a cage. Let inspiration, not obligation, be your guide: Especially when the path feels unfamiliar.
Juno’s entrance in Sagittarius activates your intimacy and transformation sector, asking you to expand your view of what deep connection looks like. Sometimes, the people we’re most bound to are also the ones we need to loosen our grip on. This transit can help you explore new levels of vulnerability, or reclaim power from contracts and entanglements that no longer serve your becoming. Mercury in Libra finishes its tour through your wellness and work sector, helping you clean up loose ends and restore balance before life gets more emotionally intense. Stay hydrated, reorganize your schedule, and remember: busyness is not proof of worth.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the eclipse last week cracked your heart open, and now you’re in the rebuilding stage. The Capricorn First Quarter Moon rises in your sector of shared resources and vulnerability, asking: who do you trust with your full self? Not just the witty surface — but the tender, complicated truth underneath. Where are you still performing instead of allowing yourself to be witnessed? This is a week to name what you need, even if it scares you. Especially if it scares you. Liberation starts with honesty.
Juno’s shift into Sagittarius lands in your partnership sector, reigniting your desire for playfulness, honesty, and adventure in your relationships. Whether single or committed, you’re craving connections that feel like freedom, not pressure. Think shared road trips, soul-expanding conversations, and laughing till your belly hurts… that’s the vibe. Mercury’s final stretch in Libra activates your sector of romance and joy, helping you flirt, charm, and express yourself with style. Create space for levity; your heart wants room to dance, not just overanalyze.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this month’s Virgo eclipse turned your attention to your words and thoughts, and now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon at the start of the week rises in your relationship sector, making it clear that communication isn’t just a skill… it’s a love language. This lunation may illuminate a partnership dynamic that feels out of alignment with your long-term vision. Are you truly feeling seen? Or are you shrinking to keep the peace? If tension surfaces this week, don’t avoid it. Navigate it with grace, but also with boundaries.
Juno entering Sagittarius this week energizes your wellness and daily rhythm sector, encouraging you to prioritize commitments that keep you grounded. It’s time to treat your rituals — sleep, breathwork, walking, journaling — as sacred partnerships too. The fun begins when your nervous system feels safe. Mercury in Libra wraps up its journey through your home and emotional foundation sector, helping you bring peace and clarity to your inner world. Use these final days to declutter, both physically and emotionally, and make your inner sanctuary reflect the calm you crave.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, last week’s solar eclipse brought new awareness to your money mindset, and now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon activates your sector of wellness, structure, and routine. This is your cosmic check-in: are your daily habits truly supporting the life you say you want? Where are you leaking time or energy, and what systems could help you plug those leaks? You don’t need a full overhaul — just one intentional change can create momentum. Structure isn’t a punishment, it’s a devotion to your future self.
Meanwhile, Juno’s entrance in Sagittarius lights up your romance and joy sector, reminding you that love is allowed to be light, fun, and liberating. This is a beautiful transit for rekindling flirtation with others, with yourself, and with life. You might be surprised who catches your eye or how much more magnetic you feel when you stop trying so hard. Mercury’s final steps in Libra pass through your sector of communication and connection, so speak the desire, send the pitch, write the poem. Express your truth with flair… you’re a walking headline right now.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, last week’s solar eclipse in your sign was your cosmic reset, and now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon at the start of the week lands in your sector of creativity, play, and self-expression. What are you craving to create, simply for the joy of it? This isn’t about performance or productivity… it’s about letting your inner child lead. Are you giving yourself enough time to play? Or are you always “fixing” something — a person, a plan, a problem? Let joy be a valid goal, not just a byproduct.
Juno entering Sagittarius this week energizes your home and roots sector, asking you to explore what freedom looks like inside of commitment. Maybe the “perfect family” was never the goal… maybe inner security is. This transit could inspire you to move, redecorate, or emotionally release something you inherited that no longer fits. Mercury finishes its journey through your sector of money and values, helping you reflect on what truly matters to you, beyond what society says should. What you value is shifting — and that’s a good thing. Trust it.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, last week’s Virgo solar eclipse in your solitude sector brought your attention to the unconscious patterns shaping your life. Now as the First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn on September 29th, your emotional foundation and sense of home come into focus. This is a moment to root down — not in nostalgia, but in truth. What makes you feel safe now, not 10 years ago? There may be a shift in family dynamics, your living situation, or even your inner dialogue. Don’t rush to fix it… just feel it and listen. You’re growing roots where your future self can bloom.
As the new month begins on October 1st, Juno enters Sagittarius and lights up your communication and curiosity sector, nudging you to speak from your gut instead of your script. This shift helps you break free from overthinking or people-pleasing, especially in your closest bonds. What conversations have you been avoiding for the sake of harmony? With Mercury finishing up its tour through your sign, you’re finding the clarity and courage to say what matters most — beautifully and boldly.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the recent eclipse energized your social circles and future visions, and now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon on September 29th directs your attention to your communication sector. Your voice matters, but is it being heard in the way you intend? This is your cue to refine your message, double-check your tone, and make space for silence in between. Maybe it’s time to unplug and listen more. Or maybe it’s time to finally say the thing you’ve been afraid to articulate. Either way, your words have weight — so use them wisely.
In contrast to this grounding lunar energy, Juno shifts out of your sign and enters Sagittarius on October 1st, activating your value and self-worth sector, and inviting you to commit to partnerships, romantic or professional, that support your sense of abundance. You’re being reminded that devotion and freedom can coexist. Relationships that feel financially or emotionally constricting may feel harder to ignore now. Meanwhile, Mercury in Libra wraps up its time in your spirituality sector, giving you a final chance to process, release, and prepare for Mercury’s arrival into your sign next week. Quiet time now will fuel your power moves later.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the Virgo eclipse likely placed you at a crossroads in your career or public life. Now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon on September 29th brings your income, confidence, and sense of worth into sharper focus. What are you building, and do you believe it’s worth the eﬀort? You’re being called to reevaluate your relationship with discipline: Not as punishment, but as devotion to your bigger dreams. This lunation could inspire a new budget, business idea, or even a major investment in yourself. Don’t let imposter syndrome steer the wheel.
And as October begins, Juno, asteroid of commitment, enters your sign on October 1st, marking a fresh chapter in how you show up for yourself and others. This is your invitation to prioritize freedom within relationships, not from them. You may feel more drawn to people who mirror your truth and challenge your growth — or even decide you’re your own best partner for now. With Mercury finishing its time in Libra, your friendship and community sector feels more balanced, helping you discern which social connections are worth deepening as the year winds down.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you’ve been restructured from the inside out since last week’s eclipse. Now, on September 29th, the First Quarter Moon rises in your sign, illuminating your identity, self-concept, and leadership style. It’s a checkpoint: what version of you is emerging, and are you letting them shine? This lunation is less about control and more about clarity. Let yourself release outdated expectations and step into the soft power of showing up as you are. You don’t have to have all the answers to move with confidence — you just have to trust the step you’re on.
As a counterbalance to this self-focused energy, Juno shifts into Sagittarius on October 1st, lighting up your spiritual and healing sector. This may inspire a quieter, more reflective approach to relationships. Who are you when no one’s watching? What sacred contracts are ready to be rewritten, especially around forgiveness or trust?Mercury’s final days in Libra land in your career sector, helping you smooth over past misunderstandings, wrap up lingering negotiations, and prepare for a more emotionally raw (and revealing) chapter once Mercury enters Scorpio. It’s a week for grounding and shedding. Prepare the soil for what’s next.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this month’s Virgo solar eclipse likely stirred some deep truths around intimacy, fear, and letting go. Now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon on September 29th arrives in your subconscious and closure sector, shining light on the quiet parts of your psyche that need tending. This is your signal to slow down and listen. What are your dreams trying to tell you? What emotions have you buried under your intellectual strength? If you’re feeling more tired or tender this week, it’s not a weakness — it’s a sign of healing. Trust the wisdom in the pause.
As a form of cosmic reorientation, October 1st brings Juno into Sagittarius, igniting your friendship and long-term vision sector. You’re ready to commit to people who get your weird, wild brilliance, and let go of bonds that keep you small or stagnant. Whether through organizing, collaborating, or reconnecting with soul friends, this is about building joyful communities rooted in mutual growth. Meanwhile, Mercury finishes up its stay in Libra in your expansion sector, helping you make sense of recent lessons and encouraging you to share them. Your voice is needed, especially when it’s so profoundly visionary.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, last week’s Virgo solar eclipse activated your relationship sector, and now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon on September 29th lights up your friendship and community sector, asking: who’s really walking this path with you? Who feels like family, and who feels like performance? This lunation helps you distinguish between loyalty and obligation and gives you the courage to realign. You may feel drawn to mentor someone, join a cause, or even set boundaries with a group you’ve outgrown. If it no longer aligns, it’s okay to swim elsewhere.
As October begins, Juno enters Sagittarius on October 1st, landing in your career and reputation sector, and inspiring you to take bold ownership of your public story. What does professional commitment look like for you — not for tradition, not for others? You may attract mentors, clients, or collaborators who push you to dream bigger but on your terms. Meanwhile, Mercury closes out its time in Libra in your depth and transformation sector, encouraging you to clear lingering energetic debts or financial entanglements. It’s a week of wise recalibration, so start by knowing what you want to be known for.
