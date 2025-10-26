Your Horoscope This Week: October 26 To November 1
Cosmic beings, the sky is still rippling with the emotional, existential echoes of last week’s Jupiter–Chiron square, and many of us are noticing which parts of our inner child still feel exposed, reactive, or defensive. Jupiter in Cancer wants to nurture and expand whatever it’s touching — but squaring Chiron in Aries can feel like an overwhelming magnifying glass on the sore spots we’ve tried to outgrow. You may notice themes around independence vs. support, overfunctioning vs. receiving, or childhood family roles vs. your current adult boundaries. The key? Don’t try to “fix” yourself… move with yourself. Let your body release some of the internal pressure. Dance, cry, write, scream, walk barefoot in the grass. You’re allowed to feel and heal at the same time.
And here comes a bit of lightness: Mercury, Planet of Communication, enters Sagittarius on October 29th, helping the collective release some of that Scorpio heaviness we’ve been marinating in. Mercury in Scorpio had us speaking in riddles, keeping secrets, obsessing over the unsaid, or analyzing every look and silence. We’ve been reading between the lines for weeks — not just in others, but in ourselves too. There’s beauty in that depth, but also a risk of becoming paranoid, withdrawn, or overly cynical. Now, Mercury in Sagittarius swings open the windows. It doesn’t whisper; it shouts joyfully from the rooftop. This is your permission slip to share what you’ve learned, even if it’s still messy or raw. Say it with humor, with honesty, with heart.
Also: Mars is in its final degrees of Scorpio this week. If you trace back to September 22nd, when Mars first entered the sign of the phoenix, you might notice that you’ve been undergoing some sort of personal mission — a deep, unflinching investigation of power, passion, and purpose. As Mars approaches 29° of Scorpio, it becomes a culmination moment. A final test. A last temptation. Or, a moment of confirmation that yes, you’ve changed — even if no one else knows how much. The shift becomes clear as Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4th, but this week is your last chance to harvest the lessons of your own underworld journey.You may find yourself asking: What did I begin around the equinox that’s reaching its climax now? What am I finally ready to release — or claim? This week doesn’t rush you to answer, but it will keep nudging you toward clarity.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, just because it looks like stillness doesn’t mean it’s not power. Mars, your ruling planet, is finishing its six-week trek through Scorpio — your sector of intimacy, control, transformation, and energetic merging. But unlike some of the more dramatic Mars moments, this finale doesn’t scream. It simmers. You’ve been slowly, maybe even secretly, building momentum around something deeply personal. Whether it’s a financial entanglement, a physical craving, or an emotional reckoning, this week could reveal just how much you’ve outgrown the need to “win” at all costs. Do you really need to dominate, or are you just scared of disappearing if you don’t? Mars in Scorpio has been showing you how to reclaim your power without losing your soul. Now’s the time to integrate what you’ve learned about vulnerability, pleasure, and restraint.
The week ends with a mic drop — or at least a one-liner. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, launching you into a more playful, philosophical headspace. Suddenly, you’re inspired to sign up for that course, book that spontaneous trip, or tell a story that’s 80% true but 100% entertaining. And honestly? We need that from you. Just be mindful that not everyone’s as down for blunt jokes or semi-accurate monologues as you are. Mercury here wants you to express your belief systems, but do it like a good stand-up set: hit ‘em with the truth and the punchline.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you can’t carry someone else’s relationship baggage and call it love. Mars is wrapping up its journey through your sector of partnership, and if it’s been exposing some passive-aggressive tension or behind-the-scenes resentment, you’re not imagining things. But this final stretch isn’t about confrontation… it’s about clarity. You’ve likely realized that your energy has limits, and the desire to merge has to be mutual. This week, ask yourself: What does it look like to stay connected while still protecting your peace? Mars in Scorpio didn’t just reveal others’ patterns; it showed you your own default settings in connection, especially the ways you overextend or under-express. Let this week be an energetic recalibration in love, business, and even your relationship with your own reflection.
Meanwhile, Mercury enters your “let’s talk about the money” zone. Starting October 29th, you may find yourself talking about loans, inheritances, taxes, or even kink. Mercury in Sagittarius isn’t subtle, and when it activates your sector of shared resources and taboo topics, you’re basically in your Succession era — equal parts honest and unhinged. Don’t be surprised if a conversation gets way deeper than expected. Or way weirder. You’re learning to speak your truths even when they’re not pretty — and laugh about them when you’re done.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you don’t always need to optimize yourself. Sometimes you just need to rest. Mars has been powering through your sector of routine, health, and responsibility since September, and now it’s almost out. This week, instead of trying to finish everything on your to-do list like you’re being filmed for a productivity documentary, check in with your body. Where are you pushing too hard? What are you avoiding by staying “busy”? Mars in Scorpio taught you how to confront burnout patterns and perfectionist tendencies. Let yourself integrate. It’s not weakness to pause — it’s strategy. Your real power move this week is listening to your body when it whispers, not waiting until it screams.
On a lighter note, your crush might start texting in full paragraphs again. Mercury (your ruler!) enters your opposite sign of Sagittarius on the 29th, lighting up your one-on-one connection zone. This means: more banter, bolder flirting, and possibly deeper conversations with someone who’s actually emotionally available (what a concept). It’s cuffing season, but with memes. You’re feeling more honest, and so are they — even if it’s oversharing in a “sorry-not-sorry” way. Don’t overanalyze the vibe. Lean in. Say what you mean. And maybe download Hinge again… but only if your last message wasn’t left on read.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, not all passion is sustainable… but some of it is worth the mess. Mars in Scorpio is finishing its slow burn through your romance, creativity, and pleasure zone, and this week is your chance to reflect on what, or who, lit you up since late September. Maybe you’ve taken bigger risks with your art, your heart, or your bed sheets. Maybe you’ve confused chaos with chemistry once or twice (hey, it’s a learning curve). But this final stretch of Mars in Scorpio isn’t about shaming yourself for what you wanted… it’s about refining your desires. Who turns you on intellectually, spiritually, creatively? That’s your real type. And no, they don’t have to be perfect, just emotionally literate and occasionally funny.
Speaking of funny… Mercury’s got jokes now. As of October 29th, Mercury enters Sagittarius and turns your everyday life into a sitcom. You’ll find humor in the absurdity of routines, and honestly? It’s medicine. Your health, work, or to-do list may have felt heavy under Mercury in Scorpio, but now you’re allowed to laugh at the chaos. Expect random inspiration to hit while brushing your teeth or running errands. Talk to your coworkers like they’re your podcast co-hosts. Say the weird joke. Eat the protein bar. Mercury in this part of your chart is a reminder: healing isn’t always solemn — sometimes it’s hilarious.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, your power doesn’t need an audience — but that hasn’t stopped you from delivering a performance anyway. Mars is in its final stretch through your home, family, and foundations sector, and even if you didn’t mean to stir things up… you did. But here’s the twist: it was necessary. Since September 22nd, you’ve been privately unpacking your relationship with roots, rest, and responsibility. Some Leos have moved, redecorated, cut ties, or cried in the bathtub — all valid. Now as Mars approaches 29°, the question is: What emotional habitat are you building for yourself? This week is less about dramatic change and more about internal integration. You’ve grown, but have you noticed how differently you respond to old triggers? That’s your Mars work, right there.
Meanwhile, Mercury enters your joy sector like a chaotic but loveable bestie. Starting October 29th, Mercury in Sag lights up your romance, play, and passion zone. Translation: your texts might get flirty, your jokes land louder, and you may be tempted to post a thirst trap just to feel something. Mercury in Sag wants you to remember what it’s like to fall in love with your own damn mind — and maybe someone else’s too. Say yes to the spontaneous invite. Go on that “just for fun” date. Make something dumb and beautiful. You’re in your comedic rom-com era, and even if it gets messy, it’ll be entertaining as hell.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’re not here to be a spreadsheet… you’re here to be the whole story. Mars in Scorpio has spent the past six weeks in your communication and expression sector, and it’s been a lot. You’ve probably had to have difficult conversations, revisit the way you communicate boundaries, or even learn how to stop over-explaining when someone clearly isn’t listening. But now, as Mars prepares to exit Scorpio next week, you’re being asked to trust your voice. Not the polished, PR-ready version — the messy, tender, weirdly specific one. That’s the one that hits. This week, stop editing yourself in real-time. Mars has taught you that speaking up doesn’t always mean yelling… sometimes it means whispering the truth and letting it echo.
Now Mercury, your ruling planet, is in full Sagittarian chaos. On October 29th, Mercury enters your home and emotional roots sector, and let’s just say… your inner child is taking the wheel. Expect random family stories to surface, nostalgia to hit during a random song, and for your jokes to get more dark-humor-meets-toddler-energy. You might also feel inspired to say things to family members (chosen or blood) that you’ve held in too long. Mercury here can heal old wounds — but only if you’re willing to talk about the awkward stuff. Say it clumsily if you must. Say it while laughing. Just don’t swallow it anymore.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you’ve spent enough time calculating your worth… now it’s time to feel it. Mars is finishing its journey through your money and values zone, and chances are your relationship with resources — physical and energetic — has gone through a few plot twists. Maybe you’ve been investing more, spending less, or just noticing where your energy leaks. Mars in Scorpio doesn’t do surface-level; it wants you to understand your emotional relationship to currency. What’s your price for peace? What are you no longer willing to sell out for? This week is about remembering that your value doesn’t require validation. Let the final flare of Mars give you permission to invest in yourself like you’d invest in your dream.
Meanwhile, Mercury’s entering your chatty, curious, slightly unhinged phase. On October 29th, the planet of communication enters your learning and local community zone. Expect a surge of texts, new ideas, and the occasional accidental overshare on IG stories. You’re talking faster, thinking bigger, and possibly planning three projects at once. But don’t forget: not everything needs to be monetized or turned into a brand. Mercury in Sag is here to help you rediscover the joy of learning something just because. Be curious, not calculating. Read a weird book. Ask a question you already know the answer to. Let wonder replace your inner critic, just for a while.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’ve burned it all down and you’ve rebuilt it from scratch. Now this week, your mission is to breathe. Mars, your traditional ruler, has been in your sign for the past five weeks — and it’s been both a revival and a reckoning. You may have felt hyper-aware of your desires, more impulsive than usual, and somehow both exhausted and energized. As Mars prepares to exit your sign and enter Sagittarius on November 4th, you’re entering a phase of integration. What did this version of you fight for? What did it finally walk away from? This isn’t about constant transformation anymore — it’s about ownership. Mars at the final degrees of Scorpio is like the silent samurai: calm, dangerous, and done with drama. You’ve grown in ways you don’t need to prove. Trust that your actions speak loud enough now.
Meanwhile, Mercury’s ready to spend your money or make you laugh about it. On October 29th, Mercury exits your sign and enters your income and values zone. Suddenly, your inner voice shifts from existential philosopher to impulsive travel agent. Expect a mix of financial epiphanies and random purchases — a tarot deck here, a pair of platform boots there. But deeper than that, you’re learning to speak about your worth more directly. Mercury in Sag gives you the gift of comedic timing and financial clarity… use both. Talk about your rates. Joke about capitalism. Buy the expensive oat milk if it makes your inner child giggle.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
You’re already feeling the buzz, Sagittarius — Mercury enters your sign this week (on the 29th), and suddenly your inner monologue sounds like a TED Talk, stand-up set, and motivational speech all in one. But before you go launching into a thousand new projects, take a moment to reflect on the final full week of Mars in Scorpio lighting up your spiritual sector. How have your subconscious patterns, intuitive nudges, and quiet obsessions shaped your motivations lately? This Mars transit has pulled you deep into your own psyche — not to make you spiral, but to help you break through. Notice what fears you’ve confronted, what secrets have surfaced, and what taboos you’re learning to reclaim. There’s strength in your shadows.
With Mercury in your sign and a full moon in Taurus coming up next week, you’re entering a period where your words have weight — and your jokes could accidentally become spells. Use your voice with care. You might be more impulsive, excitable, or brutally honest now, and while that’s part of your charm, Sagittarius, don’t use it as a shield. Be curious rather than combative. The best breakthroughs this week come when you speak your truth and stay open to being surprised by others’.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, if you’ve been lowkey exhausted the past few weeks, Mars in Scorpio may be to blame — but also, thank. As this transit wraps up, you’re getting one last push to reassess the dynamics of your friendships, community, and long-term goals. Maybe someone in your circle showed their true colors, or maybe you realized you’ve outgrown certain group projects. Mars has been pruning your social garden, Capricorn, and now you get to decide what, and who, is worth watering. Make space for the relationships that feel reciprocal, collaborative, and inspiring.
Mercury’s shift into Sagittarius on October 29 helps you loosen up and laugh again. This transit lands in your house of closure and healing, so your humor may lean toward the dry, surreal, or even absurd… but it’s cathartic. You might find yourself journaling more, reconnecting with spirituality, or speaking to a therapist (or your dream journal) with newfound honesty. Don’t underestimate the power of being funny and vulnerable. Your dreams may be extra vivid now, so keep track of them. They’re sending you clues.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
You’re wrapping up a powerful chapter in your career life, Aquarius, as Mars in Scorpio spends its final days in your public image sector. Since September, this has been a time of bold moves, boundary-setting, and behind-the-scenes ambition. Maybe you’ve been wrestling with what “success” even means to you, and whether it still fits the version of you you’re becoming. This week, instead of forcing momentum, try to integrate the lessons you’ve already learned. What motivates you to create? Who do you want to impact? Let your intuition be the driver now, not your ego.
When Mercury moves into fellow fire sign Sagittarius on the 29th, your social life lights up with new connections, ideas, and invitations. You’re thinking big picture, brainstorming wild solutions, and probably texting five group chats at once. Let yourself flirt with possibility. This is the week to say yes to spontaneous convos, brainstorms, or even signing up for an online class you forgot you bookmarked. Some of the best collaborations ahead will come from unexpected DMs and late-night debates with your fellow weirdos. Say what you believe, then evolve it in real time.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mars, Planet of Action, has spent the last month stirring your desire for truth, travel, and transformation — and now, as it prepares to exit Scorpio next week, you get a final chance to process what it’s really taught you. Maybe you’ve been craving adventure, questioning old belief systems, or feeling itchy in your comfort zone. But before you jet off or burn it all down, Pisces, take stock. What ideas or philosophies have truly sustained you? Where have you gotten lost in the sauce of someone else’s worldview, and where are you ready to claim your own? This final week is a portal for recalibration.
With Mercury entering Sagittarius on October 29, your career house lights up, and suddenly everyone wants a piece of you. Your words hold power now, so use them intentionally. Whether you’re pitching yourself, updating your résumé, or just posting something meaningful online, trust that the right people are listening. And don’t be afraid to bring your whole self — messy, mystical, hilarious — to the table. You’re allowed to be multidimensional (you are a Mutable Water sign after all). The more you let people see the real you, the more aligned opportunities will flow.
