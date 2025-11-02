Your Horoscope This Week: November 2 To 8

Capricorn, the week begins with a quiet hum of closure, as Mars finishes its journey through Scorpio, activating your community and collective impact sector one last time. For the past month, you’ve likely been in your boss mode bag, but not in the “climb-the-ladder-alone” kind of way. You’ve been assessing who’s truly in your corner, who aligns with your vision, and where you may have been playing it small just to fit in. Now, as Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4th, you’re entering a more introspective chapter — your healing sector gets lit, and suddenly all the things you’ve been pushing through rise to the surface. Don’t brush it off this time. If you need to rest, rest. If you need to forgive someone (or yourself), do it without making it a whole performance. This is the time to slow your hustle just enough to make sure your soul is still in the driver’s seat.



Then comes the Taurus Full Moon on November 5, and baby, this one’s personal. It activates your pleasure, romance, and creativity zone, and it’s bringing up all the feels. For some Capricorns, this could be a literal climax: a passionate fling turning serious, a creative baby being born, or a truth bomb dropping in matters of the heart. For others, it could feel like a deep craving for joy and softness that you haven’t let yourself feel in a while. Let it in. And with Uranus retrograde re-entering Taurus two days later, don’t be surprised if an old crush, hobby, or dream makes an unexpected reappearance. This energy is like your inner child saying, “Can we please go back to what made us feel alive?” Let yourself feel playful again — not because it’s productive, but because your joy is sacred and revolutionary.