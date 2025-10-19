Your Horoscope This Week: October 19 To 25
This week begins with a wave of beauty, balance, and intention-setting as the New Moon in Libra arrives on October 21, opening up a 10-day portal to re-center and recalibrate. The New Moon is ruled by Venus, who’s just come home to Libra, adding a layer of divine ease and elegance to the cosmic weather. Think of this lunation as your official invitation to simplify your life, clear emotional clutter, and call in relationships that reflect your growth, not your patterns. Even if the world feels chaotic, this is a window where the inner world can start to feel a little more in rhythm — one breath at a time.
But don’t get too comfy, because the next day, on the 22nd, Libra Season ends, and on the 23rd, the depths of Scorpio Season rise up to meet us. That shift alone — from Air to Water, from surface to soul, from curation to catharsis — is a reminder that life moves in layers. We’re at a threshold, a moment between what’s light and what’s heavy, and the astrology this week is here to teach us that we don’t have to pick one or the other. We can live and let live, love and let love, and still honor the shadows that live within us. This isn’t a week of either/or. It’s both/and.
And here’s the plot twist: Mars, Scorpio’s ancient ruler, is also in Scorpio, intensifying our instincts, sharpening our focus, and stirring our deepest desires. When both Venus and Mars are in their home signs, it’s like the divine feminine and divine masculine are having a private convo about where we’re really headed. Passion meets poise, truth meets tenderness, and we’re being asked to integrate it all. The version of you who craves connection and harmony gets to co-exist with the one who’s finally ready to stop pretending and speak from the soul.
Also on October 22, Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces at 5:51am EST for its final visit to its home sign — a placement it’s held since July 2011. That’s 14 years of dreaming, dissolving, romanticizing, escaping, and sometimes deceiving ourselves. So let’s pause here: What were you longing for in 2011 that still lingers in the background of your life today? What illusions have been too sweet to let go of? What delusions have actually protected you, and which ones are now blocking your growth? Neptune’s final retrograde through Pisces is here to help us differentiate between being delulu and finding the solulu, and that lesson is as spiritual as it is sobering.
And it’s not just personal… this retrograde affects us on a collective level, too. With Saturn also recently re-entering Pisces, and the North Node currently transiting Pisces (until 2026), there’s a massive wave of Piscean energy shaping our intuition, our ideals, and our imaginations. That means questioning media narratives, cultural myths, and the stories we’ve been spoon-fed. It means trusting your gut, even when the facts aren’t clear. And above all, it means reclaiming your spiritual sovereignty. The answers don’t always arrive through logic — sometimes they live in a poem, a dream, a flash of insight, or the moment your body relaxes for the first time in days.
This week is about trusting the quiet truth inside you, even if you’re still figuring out how to name it. It’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to want solitude one minute and to feel wildly social the next. Conversations will be both hilarious and profound — the kind that make you laugh until you cry and cry until you laugh again. And the more grace you offer yourself through this integration process, the more you’ll be able to offer it to others. We’re all riding this wave together. No one’s doing it perfectly.
So lean into the beauty. Let yourself desire peace. But don’t be afraid to feel the edges of your longing, too. Let the Libra New Moon remind you that healing doesn’t always look like shadow work — sometimes it’s a playlist, a pretty dress, a flirty glance, or the moment you decide to forgive yourself for being human. And let Scorpio Season’s arrival remind you that transformation can be tender, and it’s okay if you’re not ready to share the full story just yet. You’re allowed to evolve quietly.
Because this week? It could all be so simple — and it gets to be.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
You’ve been pretending not to care, Aries, but the Libra New Moon on October 21st is calling your bluff. It’s happening in your partnership sector, and with Venus also in Libra, it’s time to admit that yes, you want softness. You want connection. You want someone who sees you and doesn’t flinch. Whether you’re in a relationship, navigating a situationship, or feeling completely solo — this lunation wants you to pause and check in: What kind of love are you calling in? You get to rewrite your expectations and begin again. It’s okay to let yourself want more: more harmony, more depth, more reciprocity. That doesn’t make you weak; it makes you wise.
Then, two days later, the vibe shifts completely as Scorpio Season begins on the 23rd, lighting up your sector of merging, intimacy, and long-term investments. This is about more than sex (though, yes, that too). This is about legacy. About who you’re building with. About what you’re merging your energy, resources, and soul with and why. With Mars, your ruling planet, in Scorpio, you’re operating with more instinct and intuition than usual. You’re not showing all your cards. You’re observing, planning, feeling more private, and more potent. That can feel disorienting for a Fire sign, but it’s medicine. Let your decisions simmer. Reassess how you spend your energy and who you trust with your heart, your body, your secrets. Scorpio Season is about power, not performance.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, your body knows. Your spirit knows. Your routines know. This week’s Libra New Moon on October 21st is like a soft reset for your wellness, work, and rhythm sector, and it’s reminding you that healing isn’t supposed to feel like punishment. It’s supposed to feel like alignment. That means going to bed at a decent hour, turning your phone off an hour before sleep, choosing ginger tea over scrolling, and saying “no” without guilt. With Venus, your ruling planet, also in Libra, this is your chance to romanticize your wellness. Make your water fancy. Play jazz while you fold clothes. Eat your snacks before 8pm. You already know what needs tweaking — this lunation just gives you permission to actually do it. And yes, small changes count.
But then the tempo changes: Scorpio Season begins October 23, activating your relationship sector and inviting you into the realm of real connection. And not the Instagram kind — the deep, soul-mirroring, “why are you in my dreams” kind. With Mars also in Scorpio, your desire for depth in partnership is doubled. It’s cinematic and intense. You may find yourself magnetically pulled toward people with Scorpio placements, or just craving more presence from the people already in your life. But the challenge? Don’t lose yourself in the sauce. Remember your rituals. Stay rooted in your values. You don’t have to prove you’re lovable. You just have to be present.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
This Libra New Moon on October 21st is a love letter to your inner child, Gemini. It’s a fresh start in your creativity, romance, and play sector, and it wants you to do what actually feels good. Remember hobbies? Remember flirting for fun? Remember making things just because you felt like it? That’s what this lunation is about. Venus in Libra is also holding your hand, reminding you that ease can be productive. That joy is part of your path, and that laughter heals. This week, say yes to the dance class, the art project, the silly text, the cartoon rewatch, the solo karaoke in your bathroom mirror. Give your inner child the wheel for a bit. They know the way.
Then, once Scorpio Season begins on October 23, your energy gets more serious — but in a helpful way. Scorpio lights up your sector of wellness, habits, and systems, and Mars in Scorpio gives you the power to focus. You’re not just dabbling anymore. You’re getting your sh*t together. And yes, that might feel a little overwhelming at first — the structure, the schedule, the responsibility — but it’s so necessary. Think of this as your season of refinement. What systems do Future You need in place? What boundaries? What daily rituals? Treat discipline as a form of devotion, not restriction. You’re not doing this to limit yourself — you’re doing it to free yourself.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You can’t decorate over a wound, Cancer. This week’s Libra New Moon on October 21st lands in your home, healing, and inner foundation sector, and it’s gently guiding you to tend to what’s beneath the surface. Maybe that means rearranging your room so it feels more like a sanctuary. Maybe it means having a long talk with a family member. Maybe it means journaling the thoughts you usually keep hidden. This isn’t about appearances — it’s about alignment. With Venus also in Libra, you’re supported in creating beauty and balance where things have felt off-kilter. Let this lunation be a reset for your nervous system. You’re allowed to begin again, even if you never got the apology. Especially if you didn’t.
Then comes the glow-up: Scorpio Season kicks off October 23, activating your sector of joy, pleasure, romance, and creativity for the next four weeks. This is your permission slip to feel yourself. To flirt, to play, to create. With Mars also in Scorpio, your sensuality is magnetized, but so is your creativity. You’re not just craving fun, you’re craving depth within fun. Art that moves you, love that consumes you, moments that feel like magic. Just don’t forget: the muse needs rest, too. Protect your energy, and your intuition. The next four weeks are about remembering what brings you back to life and refusing to settle for anything less.
Leo Sun & Rising:
The Libra New Moon on October 21st is a social, stimulating reset for you, Leo. It’s lighting up your communication, curiosity, and connection zone. Conversations flow easier this week, and you may find yourself reaching out to people you’ve been meaning to text back since… August. With Venus also in Libra, charm comes naturally to you (yes, even more than usual). You could be asked to collaborate, speak, teach, or write something that finally gets your ideas the attention they deserve. Say yes to anything that feels light, exciting, and reciprocal. This lunation wants you to remember that words are spells, so choose the ones that align with where you’re headed, not where you’ve been.
Once Scorpio Season begins on October 23rd, the vibe shifts inward. Your attention turns toward your home, your emotional safety, and your sense of belonging. It’s less about how you’re perceived and more about how you feel when the lights are off and no one’s watching. With Mars also in Scorpio, family dynamics, domestic decisions, or living arrangements may need attention. But instead of reacting, try responding. Scorpio Season is about moving from pride to presence. About anchoring yourself in the small, sacred rituals that keep your heart steady. Decorate your space. Reconnect with your roots. Make home feel like peace again.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week's Libra New Moon on October 21st is whispering “stability” — not in a boring way, but in the “let’s actually feel safe in our bodies and our money again” kind of way. It lands in your finance and self-worth zone, encouraging you to treat your energy like currency. Where are you investing your time, your attention, your money, your heart? Do those investments still align with your values? With Venus also in Libra, you’re being guided to reconnect with the pleasure of abundance — not hustle for it. Maybe that looks like budgeting with grace, paying yourself first, or simply believing you’re allowed to receive without overexplaining. This lunation wants you to see yourself as the asset.
Then, Scorpio Season begins on October 23rd, shifting your attention to your communication and learning sector. You’re not just observing anymore — you’re analyzing, processing, and saying the things that others are too scared to. With Mars in Scorpio, your words carry weight, and your intuition about people is almost eerie. Don’t use that power to overthink or prove yourself — use it to connect. Journal your thoughts. Have the difficult conversation. Take the class or trip that’s been calling to you. Your mind is a portal right now. Speak from the heart, and it’ll reach exactly who it needs to.
Libra Sun & Rising:
We’ve made it to your annual new moon week, Libra, and it’s one of the most beautiful cosmic resets of the year. On October 21st, both the Sun and Moon meet in your sign, with your ruler Venus also cozy at home in Libra. Translation? This is a full permission slip to live and let live, love and let love. You don’t have to earn peace; you can choose it. You’re not being superficial for wanting beauty or harmony — you’re remembering that those things heal you. Set intentions that celebrate who you’re becoming rather than fixating on who you used to be. This lunation is a mirror moment. Look closely. You’ve grown more than you realize.
By October 23rd, when the Sun slides into Scorpio, the tone deepens — and your focus turns to your values, resources, and inner self-worth. You might notice where you’ve been over-giving, or where your generosity hasn’t been matched. Don’t spiral… Just rebalance. With Mars in Scorpio, it’s time to get practical about your goals. Where do you want to build lasting stability? What’s worth your emotional bandwidth? Scorpio Season helps you refine what “abundance” really means to you. Sometimes, it’s money. Sometimes, it’s peace. This next chapter teaches you how to protect both.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio Season begins this week, babe! You can feel it coming, can’t you? But before we get there, the Libra New Moon on October 21st feels like the inhale before the exhale — a quiet clearing in your healing, rest, and reflection zone. You may crave solitude more than usual, and that’s not isolation… it’s preparation. With Venus also in Libra, your soul is recalibrating before the spotlight returns to you. This week’s new moon wants you to release the pressure to do everything at once. Rest is the ritual, closure is the work, and forgiveness is the reset. Give yourself the stillness your spirit’s been asking for, and watch how naturally the inspiration flows back in.
Then, on October 23rd, it’s officially your season, Scorpio. The Sun enters your sign, and so does the main character energy. With Mars, your ancient ruler, also here, your magnetism skyrockets. You’re bold without trying, mysterious without forcing it, and on some level… people just know not to play with you right now. But with that power comes a choice: will you lead with love or control? This next four-week chapter is about mastering your intensity — not dimming it. Say what you want, own what you desire, and move like you’ve already shed what needed to go. It’s transformation season, and you’re the divine template.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
The Libra New Moon on October 21st lands in your community and social goals sector, Sagittarius — and it’s giving “soft launch your reinvention” energy. This is the moment to remember you’re allowed to be known in new ways. You may feel drawn to refresh your brand, update your online presence, or pitch that creative idea that’s been living in your Notes app. With Venus also in Libra, friendship becomes a love language — so lean into the joy of collaboration and platonic intimacy. Whether it’s scheduling a girls’ night, finding a new creative crew, or saying “yes” to something that terrifies you just a little, this is a portal to deeper alignment. Don’t ghost your future self.
By October 23rd, when Scorpio Season begins, your mood turns reflective. This is your annual “soul sabbatical” — when the Sun illuminates your closure, subconscious, and healing zone. You may feel more sensitive or sleepy than usual, especially with Mars in Scorpio intensifying your dreams and instincts. Use this time to untangle what you’ve been carrying that isn’t yours. Set boundaries with the energy drainers. Tend to your inner world like it’s your most sacred altar. The magic of this season isn’t loud — it’s hidden, behind-the-scenes, preparing you to rise again in late November. For now, rest is productivity.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
The Libra New Moon on October 21st is blessing your career and visibility sector, Capricorn, and it’s your cosmic cue to step into the spotlight — but on your own terms. What do you really want to be known for? Who do you feel called to become? This lunation, with Venus also in Libra, helps you approach your ambition from a place of harmony and alignment, rather than grind and guilt. Pitch the bold idea, apply for the role, speak up in the meeting. It’s not about proving anything — it’s about remembering what you bring to the table. You’re building a legacy. Let this new moon reflect that.
When the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23rd, the energy pivots toward your friendships, networks, and long-term dreams. Suddenly you’re craving connection — but not the surface-level kind. With Mars also in Scorpio, you’re being guided to deepen your bonds or lovingly release what’s no longer aligned. This season helps you call in your soul tribe — the people who see your power and remind you of your softness. Whether you’re building something new, joining a cause, or just having a long-overdue heart-to-heart with a friend, Scorpio Season is your reminder: success is sweeter when it’s shared.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the Libra New Moon on October 21st arrives with lightness and lift — activating your exploration, truth, and belief sector. It wants you to zoom out. To remember that life isn’t only about responsibilities and goals, but also about adventure, serendipity, and soul expansion. This is a beautiful week to plan a trip, take a course, or follow a philosophical rabbit hole that intrigues you. With Venus also in Libra, you might even fall for someone with a different background or worldview. This lunation is about freedom. Say yes to what expands your heart, and say no to what keeps you small.
Once Scorpio Season kicks off on October 23rd, your focus shifts to your career, reputation, and long-term impact. With Mars in Scorpio, your drive to succeed sharpens, but so does your tendency to burn out if you’re not being honest about what success means to you. Scorpio Season asks you to build more than just your resume. It asks you to build trust. Build truth. Build something that won’t crumble when things get hard. Keep your vision, but let go of the masks. The real you? That’s the version the world’s been waiting for.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
The Libra New Moon on October 21st is an intimate one for you, Pisces… it takes place in your sector of merging, transformation, and shared resources, which means you may be reflecting on the emotional (and financial) ties in your life. Who are you sharing your energy with, and why? This lunation, paired with Venus’ current transit in Libra, helps you navigate these waters with grace, honesty, and softness. Whether you’re deepening a relationship, releasing an entanglement, or calling in a more balanced dynamic, the message is clear: don’t settle for anything that doesn’t feel sacred. You’re worthy of depth that doesn’t drain you.
By October 23rd, when the Sun enters Scorpio, the mood lifts slightly — but it also gets real. This is your annual call to expand, both spiritually and literally. With Mars in Scorpio, your curiosity is on fire. You’re craving truth, adventure, and deeper meaning. Whether it’s planning a spiritual retreat, writing your truth, or diving into metaphysical studies, Scorpio Season activates your philosopher mode. But it’s not about escaping. It’s about understanding the hidden patterns that guide your life. Let your intuition lead you somewhere that pleasantly surprises you and helps you expand your possibilities.
