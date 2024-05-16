A Week In The Life Of A 22-Year-Old Mary Kay Consultant

Day 1
Day 2
9:30 a.m. — After the gym, I stop by the grocery store to pick up a few snacks, a gift card, and a bunch of different flowers, because I’m planning to ask one of my best friends to be one of my bridesmaids tonight at my belated birthday dinner. I got engaged last year on November 11 (11/11!), and we’re getting married this November, so I have a feeling she knows this is coming.
6 p.m. — My best friend stops by before we head to our dinner reservation — and I use the moment to surprise her with the bouquet I made for her asking her to be a bridesmaid. We both start crying — tears of happiness. She was my first friend in elementary school, and now she’s going to be in my wedding.
Day 3
12 p.m. — I have a video meeting with a new team member — a college student who wants to work on her Mary Kay business on the side. We plan her business launch party (an event with food and drinks that serves as an opportunity to introduce the brand to potential customers) and discuss how much time she’s able to invest in her business. I offer suggestions on ways she can integrate Mary Kay into her life (without feeling overwhelmed) and share tips on how she can secure her first few sales. My number-one tip I give to my new team members is: Never judge a person. Starting your own business is scary, but I always encourage my team to ask about and share their goals with others, because when they’re excited, others will be, too. That inspires confidence and makes all of this a lot more fun.
Day 4
3:15 p.m. — The weather today is 70 degrees and beautiful, so I bask in the sunshine for a bit before I meet up with my mom to watch the high school girls’ lacrosse game (my old team), because my dad coaches part-time, so I always love to go and show support. Plus, it’s nostalgic for me.
Day 5
4:30 p.m. — My friend comes over to “shop” my closet, aka borrow a dress for tonight, and we leave for dinner. I also bought her a bouquet, because I’m planning to ask her to be one of my bridesmaids. We go to a nice Italian restaurant, and I had the best time laughing and catching up (also a highlight: There was a celebrity at the table next to us). We spend the night in West Palm; let’s normalize adult friend sleepovers(!)
Day 6
Day 7
5:20 p.m. — I help one team member with a facial where we use the TimeWise Miracle Set, CC Cream, and Unlimited Lip Gloss. The client is expecting a baby boy in the summer and also interested in starting her own Mary Kay business!