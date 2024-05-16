A Week In The Life Of A 22-Year-Old Mary Kay Consultant

My week included a lot of planning for myself as well as leading a few facial appointments for my own customers. This was also the first week of a new month, so I was busy meeting with my team members and helping them get set up for a strong month. My greatest joy is giving women a community they didn’t necessarily have before, and the hope is that the more I support my team, the more they sell, and the more business they get, the more confident they become. It’s amazing working with my team and being a part of their lives — and I’m so grateful for the community we’ve built together. We all have our own goals and dreams, but our businesses bring us closer together — it’s hard work, but the end result makes it all worth it.