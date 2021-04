These Cannabis Candles Are Like A Chill Pill For Your Home

Back in the day — as in, before marijuana was legal in many states , and we had to clandestinely exhale smoke out of our dorm room windows via paper towel rolls — weed was a smell we were always looking for ways to cover up. Scented candles , sprays, incense, air freshener — you name it, we used it. (Hindsight being 20/20, I think we can all agree these didn't work very well. Your mom/RA/server at Denny’s totally knew you were baked.)