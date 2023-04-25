I’m Paying Over $110,000 For My Wedding & I Feel Like I’m Being Robbed

The couple’s biggest splurge so far has been the venue. “If we hadn’t found it, we probably would have just eloped because we didn’t love any of the other venues we saw and they were crazy expensive,” she says. “Even though the venue was $11,000 upfront, we saved on booze and food because we are bringing that in ourselves… A non-negotiable was Haitian food since my fiancé is Haitian. Another non-negotiable was if you hadn’t met myself or my fiancé, you are not invited — it doesn’t matter if you are family. That has helped us prioritize family and friends, which kept the number lower which saved costs.”