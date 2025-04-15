The Case For “Scentscaping” Your Wedding, According To A Fragrance-Obsessed Bride

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
No matter how many decades pass, some scent memories still hit me like a bus when I encounter them again: The smell of bookstores — specifically Barnes & Noble — takes me back to my childhood days of being a voracious reader. The smell of Subway sandwich shops (how do they all smell exactly the same, regardless of where you are in the world?) reminds me of my freshman year of college, when I frequented the chain several times a week. To me, Grand Central Station smells like brand-new dollar bills with metallic undertones (don’t ask why). Hopefully, I’ll be adding one more to the list: My upcoming wedding.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What is scentscaping?
Beyond my dress and the guest list, one detail I’m thinking a lot about is scent. I want every part of my wedding, from the ceremony to the dancefloor, to evoke “love is in the air.” In wedding circles, it’s referred to as “scentscaping.”
“Scentscaping is the art of creating a signature scent around your event or wedding,” explains Allison Cullman, vice president of brand marketing and strategy at online wedding planner Zola. But it’s not just a beloved perfume or cologne worn by the bride and groom (though Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, Chloé’s eponymous scent, and Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia are all timelessly popular picks for brides). Scentscaping is about scenting the space itself to elevate and enhance the experience for guests. We do, after all, have five senses — so why should wedding music, florals, and plated dinners take a front seat while scent is overlooked?
“Scentscaping usually involves infusing the scent subtly into multiple touchpoints — from scented stationery to diffusing scent in the reception — throughout the wedding,” says JJ Vittoria, founder of Olfactory NYC, a custom fragrance studio (located not only in NYC, but with outposts in Boston, Miami, and Washington D.C.). Famously, the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William was scented with Jo Malone Orange Blossom (which prompted a frenzy of fans clamoring for the floral citrus scent), whereas Meghan and Harry opted for Diptyque (the exact scents remain a royal secret). I’m no royal, but as it turns out, these bougie practices seem to have mass appeal when it comes to making your special day extra special.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When scentscaping is done right, you may not even notice it. You’ll know you’re having a great time, but it may not click until later that scent played such a major role in your positive feelings. “I’ll give an example,” shares Cullman. “There’s a particular hotel in Miami that I have such incredible scent associations with: It was so warm and welcoming, and blended into the vibe versus taking your breath away or being overpowering.”
Why is scentscaping so popular?
From candles to diffusers, scentscaping is becoming popular for several reasons: “When we asked couples, ‘How do you want your wedding to be perceived by others?’ the top word was ‘memorable’,” says Cullman. As couples seek more meaningful and memorable weddings, custom scents are becoming a popular part of the planning process. With the rise of personal fragrance, it’s no surprise that scent is now being used to enhance wedding spaces, too. (According to a CEW report, fragrance was the fastest-growing beauty category from January through September 2024, rising 14% in prestige and 2% in mass, with home fragrance in particular swelling to $14.2 billion alone in 2025.)
There’s also science to confirm the link between scent and memory: Scent is processed by the brain’s olfactory bulb (the part of the brain that processes smells) and takes something of an express route to the areas related to emotion and memory. That’s why it’s not uncommon to experience a wave of nostalgia after smelling a loved one’s perfume or a beloved childhood treat (for me, it’s Fruit By The Foot). “[Scentscaping] adds to the multisensory experience of the wedding for the guests as well as the couple, creating a distinctive association of that specific scent with that special day,” says Vittoria. “Like a wedding photo, smelling the scent in the future will create recollections of that day.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What are some popular notes for scentscaping?
According to Vittoria, florals (groundbreaking!) are a popular choice for spouses-to-be, but lately, he’s noticed a trend in wedding scents inspired by the destination itself: “We recently made a scent for a couple getting married in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. [It] was an aquatic green scent with notes of elemi [a tree that emits a spicy, fragrant resin] and fig to encapsulate the lush green locale,” he explains. “We’ve also had citrus for a Florida wedding and even a ‘Big Apple’ scent for New York.” Vittoria, who got married in Vermont, created a maple scent for guests to enjoy during the day — and take home as favors: “We’ve had guests looking to get refills already,” he shares.
I’m getting married at a ski resort and have already been looking for something that complements the mountains and cozy cabin ambiance of our venue. During a recent trip to Olfactory NYC, I created a bespoke sandalwood, cedarwood, rosewood, (all of the woods!), and musk scent that felt warm, sensual, and utterly comfy. I ordered it as an eau de parfum to wear down the aisle. To complement my custom perfume, I ordered Bois de Balincourt diffusers from Maison Marie Louis to scent my reception space. (Pro tip: Check if your venue allows open flames before ordering 100 mini candles.)
How do you choose a signature wedding day scent?
If you’re ready to “scent” your own upcoming nuptials, Cullman advises having a conversation with your partner about what scents you love — and perhaps more importantly, don’t — so that you can align on which emotion you want to convey or elicit with your custom scent. “It really depends on a couple and their preferences, where they're getting married, the type of vibe that they're trying to create,” she says. Another aspect not to overlook? In a deluge of stressful deadlines, contracts, and logistics, teaming up with your fiancé(e) can be a highlight of the planning process: “The act of making a custom scent is a fun, relaxing activity to incorporate into the wedding day lead up,” Vittoria adds. At the very least, my curated scentscape will enhance the cozy mountain wedding vibe for our guests — and at best, instantly transport me back to the day I said “I Do.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Best Candles & Diffusers For A Spring/Summer Wedding
Diptyque's iconic Tubéreuse scent is a popular choice for weddings year-round, and it's easy to see why. The intoxicating white floral is sweet yet fresh, and perfect for creating the ultimate romantic mood at any wedding. We recommend this one in room spray form, but the French fragrance maison also makes large room candles (pictured), should you wish to have your scent double as décor.
Maison Louis Marie's diffusers are a gorgeous addition to any wedding décor, and the brand's new Nouvelle Vague scent (which also comes in candle form) is actually inspired by an iconic destination wedding locale: The Amalfi Coast. Summery citrus accord meets subtle white florals with a hint of Tuscan fig and agave throughout, making this a beautiful choice for any warm-weather bride.
Jo Malone is already a go-to brand for scenting high-profile nuptials, and if we had to choose one fragrance for spring weddings, it would be this one. Peony & Blush Suede (also available as a diffuser) juxtaposes sweet floral and fruit notes with grounding suede notes for a springtime scent that's anything but boring.
Bring your creative vision to life by making a custom fragrance diffuser with Olfactory NYC. Start with your choice of 16 base scents, and then make it your own by layering various accords for a result that's as unique as you are.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Phlur's bestselling Missing Person scent is all about capturing the essence of a loved one's presence, making it an especially sentimental choice for weddings. Featuring delicate, skin-like notes of white musk, sheer florals, soft woods, and jasmine, it's a nuanced, evocative scent that's perfect for any intimate ceremony.
shop 5 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT