A First-Timer's Guide To All Things Weaves, Wigs, & Hair Extensions

If you search for hair inspiration on social media, or follow hairstylists, celebrities, or influencers on Instagram, then chances are your feed is often full of wigs, weaves, and hair extensions — whether you know it or not. How? Some of the most-followed pros in the game should really be called magicians, because their artistry seems borderline magical at times.
But wigs and weaves aren't just a fantastic way to give yourself a quick makeover or pull an IG fake out — when installed properly, they also create great protective styles, too. Plus, there are a ton of options available at every price point for those that want to try a new style without overly committing. Of course, therein lies the problem: It can be very overwhelming to navigate this world of hair extensions, but luckily, we're here to help.