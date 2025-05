Sunscreen’s Getting Expensive — Here’s How To Maximize Every Drop

Given that the average adult needs at least one teaspoon (or two finger lengths’) of sunscreen to properly cover the face and neck — and that reapplication is important on hot, sunny days — it's no surprise many people are skipping sun protection altogether, viewing it more as a costly extra than a daily essential. That’s a problem. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) reports that invasive melanoma — a type of skin cancer that can be caused by UV radiation and may spread to other parts of the body — is estimated to be the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer among both men and women in the US this year. A large proportion of melanoma cases are linked to ultraviolet (UV) exposure , but research shows that using a high-factor, broad-spectrum sunscreen can reduce your risk of developing melanoma . In other words, sunscreen is key to protecting your skin. But what happens when there’s no room for it in your budget?