The 19 Wayfair Hidden Gems Currently In Our Carts

Wayfair — it’s the endless, questionably organized, and generally delight-inducing hub that hides a million treasures — both small and large — for our dwellings. This legendary online warehouse is packed to the brim with essential home goods, valuable non-essentials, and absolutely nutty decor that would make any shopaholic weak in the knees — or, you know, log into their Paypal accounts (via auto-filled passwords, of course). And while there are certainly a slew of marquee greatest hits for which the retailer is known — one era-defining home office chair earned an MVP Awards from Most Wanted in 2020 — beyond that sea of upholstery lies an unopened treasure chest full of hidden gems that we are officially bringing to the surface.
Anyone who has ever approached the retailer’s pages with a mission to find a specific piece — or stumbled across something so unnecessarily stylish that they couldn’t believe their eyes — knows a diamond in the Way-rough when they see one. It’s anything so perfectly functional and sharply-priced that you find yourself looking around and wondering out loud: “Why don't more people know about this fabulous product?” Or, it’s that cooler-than-it-needs-to-be accent piece that you can’t wait to put out on display and smugly inform visitors that it’s actually from Wayfair. We’ve had our fair share of these too-good-to-be-true moments while cruising around the site — and if you know us, you know that we do not gate keep when it comes to shopping. So prepare yourself for popcorn makers, portable kitchen islands, golden table lamp sets, and more Wayfair hidden gems residing in our living spaces and at the top of our wishlists, below.
"To avoid judgement from the time-management gods, I’m not going to disclose exactly how long I spent on Wayfair looking for the perfect prep table — let’s just say it was many, many hours. However, my criteria were insanely specific. The table had to be just the right height and width for an awkward space in my kitchen; it needed copious amounts of storage in both drawer and shelf form; and it had to blend in with the eclectic, um, maximalist aesthetic that I have going in my apartment. When I landed on this ultra-sturdy, solid wood (!) table that boasted a 4.8-star rating and over 200 reviews, I knew I’d found The One. We had it treated with a few coats of mineral oil and now it acts as a desk, prep table, and mail repository. It also happily stows all of the silverware, pots and pans that were formerly out on 'display.' " — Emily Ruane, Commerce Editor
"I’m currently replacing a bathroom floor, and spending every free moment engaging in the eye-bleeding pasttime of scrolling the internet for tile — specifically something that’s original, eye-catching, and not astronomically expensive. (While I am not opposed to splurging for something that feels special, my budget is not limitless.) I didn’t know exactly what I was looking for, but these mid-century cement tiles jumped out at me immediately — they reminded me of the iconic, high-contrast work of Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. At $22 per square foot, they’re not THE cheapest — but definitely not as pricey as some of the other floor-covering I looked at, and I know they will add the much-needed dose of visual excitement to sleepy mornings." — Emily Ruane, Commerce Editor
"Ambient lighting is top of mind because it's been popping off on TikTok. The sleek minimal design of these makes them ideal for lots of different design styles. You also get two for less than $60, and I love a deal!"— Chinazor Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer
"Call me a basic b*tch, but I will never stop loving checkered print! This price is pretty amazing for a 7' x 10' rug! It also comes in a darker navy blue if you are more into darker hues!"— Chinazor Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer
"I don't know about you, but I like to look at myself a lot because I'm beautiful! This set would also be a cool addition to a small space because it'll add dimension without taking up a lot of room. Plus, it'll feed my desire to stare at my pretty face."— Chinazor Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer
"As everyone should know by now, I'm the Shopping team's resident coffee snob. I love my morning pour over and my afternoon cold brew, but i've been ready to step up my espresso game for a while. Although a high-price tag, I've been eyeing this espresso machine by Breville because it has great reviews, would look lovely on my kitchen counter, and is currently 30% off on Wayfair!" — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"I live in a studio apartment without a closet (I know!), so I'm always looking for storage solutions that don't take up much space. I have a tiny sliver of an opening between the end my kitchen cabinet and the wall and this will slide in perfectly! Can’t wait to hide all of my spices and miscellaneous cooking accessories in here." — Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"This is technically a kids’ rug but as someone who loves outer space, I absolutely need this in my living room." — Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"Oh my god, I live for a good coat rack. The one I have is now so busted that I must upgrade to something like this one, which is sleek and doesn’t take up much room. I also like how each “branch” is at a different height so that each coat can have its own space to breathe." — Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"Tragically I’m not a pet owner but if I were, I would buy this miniature chair for my miniature dog. I guess I could also get this for any of my friends’ young children, but I see it specifically for a very good dog (or cat)." — Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"I’m no gamer, but there’s something about the pink aesthetic and comfortable back support that just gets me. Plus, according to its reviews, it’s super easy to assemble which is essential for me." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"My current apartment already came with a desk, and I know I’m definitely getting an height-adjustable desk when I move out. As someone who has a hard time stepping away from their work, this adjustable desk would be perfect for me and my pained back. " — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"This rug looks so soft and comfy, and comes in so many different colors but I’m obsessed with the brown colorway. I don’t have any space for a rug in my room currently so you know that as soon as I move out, I’m getting this rug" — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"Okay, so rugs can be really expensive – like half your rent expensive — and if you’re like me, you’re not in that tax bracket. This cream-colored zig-zag pattern rug is perfect for my apartment since it’s not too visually loud, but still adds plenty of cozy texture. Plus, it’s easy to clean and super soft under bare feet." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
"I’ve owned this ladder bookshelf for over a year now, and it’s still one of my favorite home purchases to date. For starters, it was *so* easy to put together — and I basically break out in hives at the thought of assembling furniture. Secondly, it was super affordable yet is a legit stylish piece of storage. It’s the perfect place to display trinkets, books, beauty products, and so much more. (I even keep a basket of dog toys at the bottom.) Best of all, it’s a true must-have for anyone working with a small space since it takes up relatively little floor room." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
"When I moved into my new apartment last year, one of my favorite aspects of my new space was the seated counter space in the kitchen. I did a double-take when I saw these highly-rated faux-leather bar stools; they look way more expensive than they are! I love that they add some warmth to the space but are still simple enough to not clash with any of my other furniture." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
"I needed a couch — a cheap couch that didn't look like its price tag and didn't feel like a wooden table when you sat on it. So, I took a risk on this seat and fell in love with it (see what I did there?). Assembly is a breeze and only requires you to screw on the four peg legs which, by the way, are super sturdy. You can actually sink into the cushion which is perfect and the loveseat as a whole looks great in my one-bedroom apartment. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking to save space AND money." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"It's the year 2022, aka, if you want something in cow print I guarantee that you can get it with just a few quick google searches. I saw this dairy-inspired chair during my weekly Wayfair peruse and knew that it belonged in my apartment. To my surprise, you don't only pay for its look, you also get a cushy chair with a posture-correcting back and smooth wheels. The gold accents are the cherry on top and everyone should know that this furniture cutie exists!" — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"There is an alternate universe where I have enough counter space in my apartment to place this beautiful contraption atop it. I mean, think of this machine accompanying movie nights with friends; my late night Demon Slayer binges; and those days when I require some fresh movie theatre popcorn to stabilize my mood. For some reason, you can buy this popcorn maker from Wayfair, and for some reason I already feel emotionally attached to it." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
