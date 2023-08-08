ADVERTISEMENT
Everyone gather 'round, there's a new furniture discount wonderland in town: Wayfair's Anniversary Sale. It's not quite like the mega-retailer's ferocious deal frenzy Way Day. Rather, instead of 48-hours of price-slashed home goods, we have an entire week — from now until August 15 — to revel in up-to-70%-off exclusive furniture price cuts and free fast shipping. Anxious, indecisive, and budget-savvy shoppers rejoice — not only are the deals long-lasting, but we also already scouted out all of our favorite buys.
Prepare for Wayfair's best couches, office chairs, area rugs, outdoor furniture, and dining chair deals, according to us, Refinery29 editors. Whether your home office is in dire need of a new cute seat or your living room could really use a new sofa — the following 21 editors' picks are ones to watch.
