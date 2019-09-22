This Is How To Stream The Emmy Awards

It's time for everybody's favorite season — awards season (cue the greatest Moira Rose moment)! Today marks the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, and all your favorite shows will be there. From Game of Thrones to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Pose, the shows this year run the gamut, which should make for an excellent Emmys show. This year also continues the trend of subscription services leading the charge in the number of awards, with HBO coming in first with over 137 nominations, quickly followed by Netflix with 117.
When Are The Emmy Awards?
The Emmy Awards take place Sunday, September 22, beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT. If this year is like previous years, the show will run for a few hours and will be a star-studded affair honoring the best in comedy, drama, and limited series. This year, the Emmys will not have a host, which is honestly probably a good idea following the recent awards-show-host drama.
Advertisement
What Channel Are The Emmys On?
The Emmys will air exclusively on Fox and will feature presenters such as Euphoria star Zendaya, Billy Porter, Stephen Colbert, and Emmys veteran Amy Poehler.
Where Can You Livestream The Emmys?
It's 2019, so if you're under 30, chances are you don't have cable. You'll be able to watch the Emmys without cable, but you'll need the Fox NOW app or access to Fox's Emmys page (with a login, of course). You'll also be able to stream the show with a variety of live TV app add-ons, such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Playstation Vue, and Sling TV.
What Time Does The Emmys Red Carpet Begin And How Do You Stream It?
If we're being honest, the reason we actually tune into the Emmys is for the fashion. I'm stoked to see what the Game of Thrones cast will be wearing, and if Schitt's Creek is any indicator, I'm sure Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara will rock the red carpet. Plus, we all remember Billy Porter's Oscar moment. The Red Carpet Preshow begins at 6:30 p.m. EST, and the official red carpet starts at 7. This, too, will be live on Fox and will stream on the Fox NOW app — or you can watch it for free on the People or Entertainment Weekly livestreams.
Advertisement