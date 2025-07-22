Ready for an adventure
of a lifetime?
You’re invited: A special advanced screening of Hulu’s new show Washington Black — a riveting series that follows 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black as he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds.
Starring: Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown
Meet and celebrate with the showrunners and cast on July 22.
RSVP by July 13 to secure your seat.
JULY 22, 2025
NYA WEST
1520 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
6PM
Doors, Drinks & Light Bites
7PM
Screening
8PM
Panel
