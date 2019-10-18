Ah, fall in D.C. Is there a better time to be here? Aside from when the cherry blossoms are in bloom, of course, or getting to see all the monuments covered in the first sprinkle of snow. Okay, just about every new season gives the District a reason to shine, but after a summer of record-breaking heat, we’re extra ready for this one. While we’re still eagerly waiting for Peak Fall (full-on flannel and piles of leaves), there are still lots of ways to take advantage of this wonderful season before it slips all too fast into chilly winter. Here are our seven picks for this weekend, chunky knit sweater not required.
Advertisement
29Rooms
29Rooms is on the last stop of its 2019 tour before returning to NYC in December. This year, the theme is, “expand your reality.” DMV residents have the opportunity to stop by (and snap lots of pics) in all 29 of the pop-ups rooms and art installations. Fan favorites from past 29Rooms, like the 90s-tastic teen room, are also back. This year also features collaborations with local artists from the tour’s stops, including Trap Bob and Jamea Richmond-Edwards from the D.C. area.
OAKTober Fest
The National Arboretum is a fall must-hit, and there’s no better excuse than their fall fundraiser. Glimpse the changing leaves as you enjoy catered food and drinks and relax to the sound of the Schmoods, a local hip-hop collective. Rent or bring your own bikes to explore the whole arboretum on your own time afterward.
Brunch at Sunday Morning Bakehouse
What better time to try out the hotly-anticipated Sunday Morning Bakehouse than…on a Sunday? Grab a few friends, because you’ll want to sample everything from the classic croissant to the more fancy, Nutella-stuffed options. There’s savory, too, like their breakfast sandwich. If you linger long enough, you may work up an appetite to visit the nearby reopened Taylor Sandwiches.
Day Trip To Harpers Ferry
Bright, sunny days with cool (but not chilly) temps are perfect weather for exploring small, walkable cities like Harpers Ferry. Local hikes can give you sweeping views of the town itself as well as the scenic landscapes. If you’re looking to dine while you’re visiting, the local Guide House Grill caters to the local outdoors crowd and feels a bit more hip than the surrounding historic pubs.
Advertisement
MarketSW
“Getting a head start on holiday shopping” can be your excuse for browsing (and buying from) the various vendors at this waterfront market. Plus, it’s the last one of the 2019 season! It runs till 10:00 p.m. on Friday, but if you don’t have time to stop by, you can also browse the Saturday farmer’s market in the same location. Both feature live music and plenty of ready-to-eat treats like doughnuts and arepas.
Smogasburg DC
Another NYC original stopping by DC this fall, Smorgasburg got its start as a weekend food market in Williamsburg. The D.C. version features local food and drinks vendors in Tingey Plaza every Saturday through October. Smorgasburg doesn’t provide a full vendor list, but for some previews of the food, you can expect to check out their Instagram.
Visit The Newseum Before It Closes
With a city full of free museums, it can be hard to convince yourself to pay for one. But if there’s ever been a good reason, it’s now. The Newseum is closing at the end of this year after 11 years of being located in the heart of D.C. While the museum’s staff cited unsustainable operational costs, not fake news, as the reason for its closing, there are still lots of reasons to check out the exhibits while you still can.
Advertisement