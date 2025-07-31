At a time when Black history is being questioned and banned, it’s more important than ever that projects like this exist. Telling Black stories through film and television creates an opportunity for art, but it also powerfully cements our history in a way that can’t be erased. “One of my favorite lines in the show is when Wash says, ‘I’m free, you can’t take it, even if you kill me,’ and that is the truth,” said Hinds. “That line is about one word, and that’s resistance. The show by its existence is an act of resistance and it’s an act of history. It’s a line in the sand that can’t be erased. It’s a manifestation of a particular desire that we all had as creators, so in and of itself, it creates history. The fact that a show like that was made by people like this is history. It says we were here, we did that, and they can’t take it away.”