5 Extra-Warm Outfits That Will Actually Make Winter Bearable

We all have that one friend who is “always cold” no matter the weather, temperature, or time of year. And if no one is immediately coming to mind, odds are that person is you. As the designated perpetually cold person in most ⁠— if not all ⁠— of our friend groups, we're used to asking if the heat can be turned up, experiencing body-shaking shivers, and wearing more layers at one time than we care to admit. (I think the record is 10, but I digress.)