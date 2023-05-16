Vush’s 14-Day Masturbation Challenge Is Back & Saved My Fledgling Libido

I don't know about you, but in recent months, my libido has taken a bit of a nose-dive, and my orgasms have definitely suffered. On top of that, my busy work and social calendar have left me very little free time (or, ahem, me time), and that can make things even more stressful. When life takes a turn for the busy, things can become exhausting and overwhelming, and prioritizing yourself can feel impossible. But as we know, orgasms have a slew of health benefits that counter the negative effects of stress, so when you're feeling down, fitting a good orgasm into your daily schedule is actually exactly what the doctor ordered. That's why when I heard that Vush was reviving its "I Come First" masturbation challenge, I knew I needed to participate.
To celebrate the 14-day challenge (down from last year's daunting 30-day challenge) that goes through June 30, the sexual wellness brand has released the Self-Connection Kit. It's filled with everything you could possibly need to prioritize pleasure and get your libido rolling again, including the brand's famed clitoral suction vibrator, Empress 2, for under $100. Considering the super-powered vibrator usually retails for $160 itself, and this deal is exclusive to those joining in on I Come First, I only had one thing to say: Challenge. Accepted.
Besides providing you with a deeply discounted new toy, Vush's challenge also has tips for making the most out of masturbation. The people behind the challenge promise it's specifically designed to dispel concerns about lack of time or guilt over prioritizing pleasure. In fact, their findings saw increased productivity, reduced stress, and improved sleep after two weeks of regular masturbation. Benefits also include better mood and digestion, a stronger pelvic floor, and increased circulation. The kit includes not only the fan-favorite Empress 2 but also an exclusive calendar to keep track of your masturbation progress and a deck of cards filled with self-love prompts.
With nothing to lose except a few minutes from my daily schedule, I focused on the challenge with the kit's featured toy: Empress 2.
The Empress 2 is adorable. I could see immediately why Vush would recommend it for a pleasure challenge. Everything about the clitoral suction vibrator screamed fun, from its bubblegum-pink color to its matching silk travel bag to its easy-to-hold ergonomic handle and adorable suction mouth. On top of just looking like a good time, the toy boasts discreet whisper-quiet suction at five different intensities, and it claims to replicate the sensations of oral sex with a tongue-mimicking flutter and suction. The website description also warned me that after my play session, I'd want to give the toy a standing ovation...if I could still stand. Anticipation raised (and really, trying to really live up to the challenge), I set aside an hour of my day to take a bath. I wanted to make my time for self-pleasure, well — actually pleasurable.
With my usual schedule, I typically fit my playtime either right before bed when I'm nearly half-asleep or first thing upon waking up when I'm (you guessed it) still half-asleep. But feeling encouraged by Vush's campaign, I went all in on reaping the full pleasure of my "me time." I carved out a full hour of my afternoon to pour myself a scented Epsom salt bath. With my highly curated sexy playlist queued and my current favorite romance novel up on my Kindle to reread some of the steamier mood-setting scenes (extra shout out to Emily Henry's Book Lovers for that library scene!), I stepped into my perfectly set bath-time scene and got to work.
It turned out all my preparation was for naught, though, because as soon as I turned on the adorable pink gadget and had it between my legs, I was done for. With most clitoral suction vibes, there's a bit of a learning curve, how to angle it, how much pressure to push against it, how to move your hand so the vacuum seal stays sealed. That was not the case with the Empress 2. This thing intuitively knew exactly where to latch and seal and got to sucking immediately. I barely had time to mentally catch up before the tiny sucker had me in its vice grip, splashing around and erupting into a full-body orgasm that was so strong and long that it had me seeing black spots. My body stayed taut and twitching for as long as it's ever been able to with a suction vibrator, which usually becomes too painful to last very long. The Empress was, however, a complete queen in a royal league all her own. My one word of caution is that it doesn't have the ability to lower the suction levels, and as I tried to unlatch, I ended up cycling through the highest suction levels, pushing my orgasm to new (slightly painful) heights. Honestly, it was so much that I had to lie down as soon as I exited the bath for fear of passing out from the intense combo of overstimulation and overheating.
As I sprawled onto my bed, legs still wobbling and breath coming in heavy pants as I tried to cool back down, I looked at the clock and realized I hadn't needed anywhere near the full hour I'd allotted. In fact, from start to finish, the whole thing took less than 15 minutes, alleviating any kind of residual guilt I was starting to feel from taking such a luxurious midday bath. That's because, as Vush wanted to show me, there's nothing guilt-inducing about self-pleasure. I am excited for this movement to go even more viral and help remove the taboo that still weirdly clouds the conversation about female masturbation. Plus, now that I know the Empress 2 can get me there (and then some!) in less than a few minutes, I look forward to reaping all the other benefits that come with two weeks of daily masturbation (and using the calendar to hold myself accountable!). Do yourself a favor and join the challenge today. It's time to own this top-tier self-connection kit and reconnect with your body and your sorely missing libido. Self-pleasure is yours for the taking, so go ahead and take it.
