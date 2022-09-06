It turned out that all my preparation was for naught, though, because as soon as I turned on the adorable pink gadget and had it between my legs, I was done for. With most clitoral suction vibes, there's a bit of a learning curve, how to angle it, how much pressure to push against it, how to move your hand so the vacuum seal stays sealed. That was not the case with the Empress 2. This thing intuitively knew exactly where to latch and seal and got to sucking immediately. I barely had time to mentally catch up before the tiny sucker had me in its vice grip, splashing around and erupting into a full-body orgasm that was so strong and long that it had me seeing black spots. My body stayed taut and twitching for as long as it's ever been able to with a suction vibrator, which usually become too painful to last very long. The Empress was, however, a complete queen in a royal league all its own. My one word of caution is that it doesn't have the ability to lower the suction levels, and as I tried to unlatch, I ended up cycling through the highest suction levels, pushing my orgasm to new (slightly painful) heights. Honestly, it was so much that I had to lie down as soon as I exited the bath, for fear of passing out from the intense combo of overstimulation and overheating.