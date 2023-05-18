11 Amazing Vacation Homes To Make Your Group Trip Extra Special

Let's face it: things do get significantly more complicated when you’re traveling in a group. After factoring in the different needs and preferences of several people, finding an accommodation that keeps everyone happy can feel like a huge undertaking. Booking a vacation rental is a perfect solution in this case. There's a lot more room to spread out compared to hotels, and the amenities you get are much more suitable for a group of family or friends, ranging from private pools, fully equipped kitchens, secluded beach paths — maybe even your very own golf course.
When it comes to holiday houses that will check all the boxes, Vrbo is the expert. The vacation rental platform's bread-and-butter is private, whole homes that are perfect for group trips. According to internal data provided by the site, 75% of Vrbo inventory has more than two bedrooms, and the average Vrbo rental in the US sleeps six people.
The brand has just released Vrbo's 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year, a list of its top-rated rentals throughout America (with one exception in Mexico). These homes were hand-picked due to their impeccable reviews and stellar settings, and come in a variety of price points. Read ahead as we take a grand tour of the winners — and who knows, one of these homes might make your next group vacay the trip of a lifetime.
Location: Dripping Springs, Texas
Price Per Night: $414
Sleeps: 6
Wine connoisseurs will absolutely be impressed with this airy riverfront home. Not only is it conveniently located between downtown Austin and Fredricksburg, you can also drive to a number of highly rated wineries, breweries, and distilleries within half an hour. Nearby highlights include Hawk’s Shadow Estate Winery, Bell Springs Winery, and 12 Fox Brewery. Visitors can make the most of the wraparound terrace, with unbelievable views of greenery, after a day of exploring the local food and drink scene.
Location: Isle of Palms, South Carolina
Price Per Night: $13,183
Sleeps: 34
If you are planning a big, multi-generational family gathering, this 11-bedroom dwelling, just an hour outside of Charleston, should be at the top of your to-book list. It comfortably accommodates up to 34 guests and comes with an expansive outdoor pool, a fire pit, a glorious back patio, and your own private beach access. The chance to spend time with loved ones while surrounded by that view of the sea and palm trees? Priceless.
Location: Neahkahnie Beach, Oregon
Price Per Night: $1,250
Sleeps: 12
Who doesn't love a serene getaway in the woods? This architectural gem is the ideal spot to be at with nature, thanks to spacious, open-air decks that stretch into the forest and splendid panoramas of Neahkahnie and Manzanita Beaches, both a short walk away. From the comfort of the outdoor hot tub, you might even see some of the area's famous wildlife, including a variety of exotic birds, deer, and elks.
Location: Montauk, New York
Price Per Night: $4,500
Sleeps: 10
This glamorous Hamptons home is giving us "main character in a Nancy Meyers flick" energy. (We're referencing Diane Keaton's iconic beach house in Something's Gotta Give, natch) The neutral, seaside chic décor is flushed in sunlight, thanks to a towering window wall facing the ocean. The basement movie theatre is a sight to behold, as is the 2,200 square foot mahogany deck, fitted with a hammock, hot tub, fire pit, and swimming pool. When you're done lounging by the pool, you can head straight down to the beach and dip your toes in the soft white sands.
Location: Mayhew, North Carolina
Price Per Night: $5,277
Sleeps: 18
What can be more unforgettable than renting out a gigantic, gated lakefront house that takes up a significant chunk of a peninsula? The scenery of Lake Norman is truly something else and you can make the most of it by renting a private boat and watersports equipment, which can be arranged before check-in. There's even an option to get a private chef to stock your boat with delicious meals. Another bonus? You can bring up to two dogs along with no additional pet fee.
Location: Palm Springs, California
Price Per Night: $3,095
Sleeps: 16
This nine-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot estate in the Palms Springs desert reminds us of a Bond villain's compound, boasting an amenities list that is almost too long to count. Enjoy a whole spa suite to yourself, complete with a dry sauna, hot tub, and steam room, or chill out by the colossal round outdoor pool. You can drink in the spectacular sunsets with your loved from the viewing pavilion while swinging from one of the hanging lounge chairs. One of the rooms is set inside an adorable vintage trailer, which is the bed everyone would be fighting over for sure.
Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Price Per Night: $1,250
Sleeps: 12
This luxury villa, located in what is known as the "Beverly Hills of Cabo," cannot be a more picture-perfect setting for a pampering girls' trip. You will feel well looked after by the staff, including a team of chefs (who will welcome you with a chilled margarita), maids, and a concierge team. You can arrange special services such as in-room massages, sunset cruises, snorkeling trips — even a swim with dolphins. No wonder Vrbo has picked this house as a special bonus entry, the only one on this list that's outside of the U.S.
Location: Inlet Beach, Florida
Price Per Night: $5,282
Sleeps: 35
This Barbie Dreamhouse of a villa features a whopping 24 beds, with expansive terraces on every floor that opens up to the stunning Emerald Coast. We can't imagine a more fabulous setting for a big gathering, thanks to a spacious outdoor pool, wet bars, movie theatres, and a private beach boardwalk. It's a short hop away from Rosemary Beach, known for its pristine sands and turquoise waters.
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Price Per Night: $1,308
Sleeps: 16
With a location right in the center of Phoenix, near the trailheads of Piestawa Peak, this family home strikes the perfect balance between city and nature. It feels very much like staying at your very own kitschy, retro-inspired resort, with a 1980s-style arcade, a putting green to play some mini-golf, and a small outdoor pool with a rock and waterfall feature. The dramatic rocky landscape that wraps around the house is worth the price tag alone.
Location: Victor, Idaho
Price Per Night: $1,057
Sleeps: 14
This five-bedroom log cabin in the Teton Valley takes the concept of the off-grid "cowboy-cation" to the next level. You get a front-row seat to the landscape of the Targhee National Forest, which includes lush meadows and dense canopies of fir and pine trees. The interiors are inviting and rustic, featuring wood-paneled walls, cathedral-ceiling windows, and cozy fireplaces. Lots of fun and relaxing times are to be had on the lovely porch, overlooking a pond.
Location: Winter Park, Colorado
Price Per Night: $1,671
Sleeps: 12
Ski chalets don't get any better than this eight-bedroom mansion: it's situated right next to the slopes of the Corridor ski trail, which means you can literally ski right out from the exit on the bottom level. Expect five-star touches — luxury linens, Aveda toiletries — combined with the best parts of staying at a private home, such as having a whole hot tub and game room all to yourself.
