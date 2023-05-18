11 Amazing Vacation Homes To Make Your Group Trip Extra Special

This nine-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot estate in the Palms Springs desert reminds us of a Bond villain's compound, boasting an amenities list that is almost too long to count. Enjoy a whole spa suite to yourself, complete with a dry sauna, hot tub, and steam room, or chill out by the colossal round outdoor pool. You can drink in the spectacular sunsets with your loved from the viewing pavilion while swinging from one of the hanging lounge chairs. One of the rooms is set inside an adorable vintage trailer, which is the bed everyone would be fighting over for sure.