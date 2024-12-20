If you’re in the market for an engagement ring, chances are you’re familiar with the most popular cuts and settings — whether you’re looking for an oval stone, a solitaire, or a dainty, pavé-decorated band (or some combination of the three).
None of these variations has needed an upgrade for many, many years. (Why mess with a classic?) Despite being tried and true, though, it doesn’t mean these styles will fit every bride-to-be. Increasingly, shoppers are wanting to break out of the engagement norms with unique rings that feel more attuned to their personalities, styles, and relationships. That’s resulted in a rise in less conventional stone colors, interesting settings, and statement-making band sizes, as well as an increased appetite for lab-grown diamonds.
VRAI ticks all the right boxes when it comes to sustainability, creating its own diamonds in a US-based, zero-emission foundry. It uses river energy to crystallize greenhouse gases into rough diamonds that are then polished up by its team of master cutters.
Style-wise, VRAI’s designs are timeless while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what constitutes a classic engagement ring. It’s big on personalization and customization, from shape to color. You could opt for a fiery orange kite-shaped VRAI-created diamond or a pink heart stone. Perhaps a spiral halo? The brand also has an array of unusual ready-made rings for the tradition-breaking bride.
Discover our top picks.
